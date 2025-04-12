I shot over 200 photos with the Pixel 9a vs iPhone 16e — here’s the winner

Just last month I put the iPhone 16e’s camera to the test against the Pixel 8a. It wasn’t even close because the iPhone 16e won by a landslide, which I suspected given how it was the newer phone.

But now that the Pixel 9a is finally here, I’m interested to see which of these budget phones captures the better photographs.

That’s why I shot over 200 photos with the Pixel 9a and iPhone 16e, all to determine how these best cheap phone contenders stack up against each other. In my iPhone 16e review, I said how its single 48MP camera was substantially improved over the previous iPhone SE 2022. In fact, I was surprised by how much of a leap it offered with its low light performance.

Meanwhile, Google’s new budget phone features a dual-camera setup that I say offers way more utility than Apple in my Pixel 9a review — large in part to how Google adds new modes (macro and astrophotography), while also pairing its 48MP main camera with a 13MP ultrawide.

Just like my other 200 photo shootouts, I capture the same scenes using both phones in hand and then preview the results later on a monitor later. That way, I can see them side-by-side to inspect all of their minor differences.

Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: daytime

After looking through all of the daytime photos I shot with the Pixel 9a and iPhone 16e, I will say that I favor the qualities I see from the iPhone more.

First of all, the stronger contrast of the colorful mural above makes it pop out much more than the Pixel 9a’s duller look. On top of that, the iPhone 16e captures more definition in every part of the scene.

Winner: iPhone 16e

Image 1 of 12 Pixel 9a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: colors

My go-to sport for measuring phone camera colors is the produce section of Whole Foods, where the Pixel 9a captures the more natural looking hues. The red and orange peppers on the shelves are over saturated with the iPhone 16e, while the green peppers have this shine to them.

In contrast, the Pixel 9a’s color reproduction looks more true-to-life.

Winner: Pixel 9a

Image 1 of 12 Pixel 9a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: dynamic range

There’s not one phone that has an overwhelming advantage when it comes to dynamic range performance. In the comparison shot above by Bryant Park in New York City, they both do well with exposing the shadowed part of the building in the foreground — with the iPhone 16e producing the brighter picture.

However, in the other set of photos, like the one at sunset and the memorial with the flags in the foreground, the Pixel 9a does a much better job at boosting the shadows.

Winner: Draw

Image 1 of 12 Pixel 9a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: macro

I’ve already put the Pixel 9a’s new macro mode to the test against some of the best budget phones around, and it’s clearly much more effective at capturing them than the iPhone — just look at this gerbera daisy.

While the framing looks identical, the iPhone 16e’s shot is technically cropped because it doesn’t get as close to subjects as the Pixel 9a. Due to this, there’s a lot more detail and definition around the petals and buds with the Pixel 9a.

Winner: Pixel 9a