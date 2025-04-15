OnePlus 13T confirmed for April 24 launch — but only in China

We’ve been hearing various rumors about the OnePlus 13T over the past several weeks, but without any real indication on when the phone would actually be released. Now we finally know, with OnePlus confirming an April 24 launch event.

It’s worth noting that this is likely a China-only launch for now. The teaser video was posted on Weibo, and only features Chinese text. The event itself is at 2.30 p.m. China Standard Time, which is 2.30 a.m. on the EST. Needless to say, many likely won't be tuning into the event live.

Presumably a global launch will be happening in the near future, but for now it’s unclear when that might be.

OnePlus 13T: What the announcement reveals

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The teaser doesn’t leave much to the imagination. While OnePlus hasn’t revealed a full spec sheet, we can see that there are some serious design changes compared to OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R.

The big one is that the alert slider is gone, replaced by a new “shortcut key" — similar to the iPhone 16's Action Button. The idea is that this button will be able to switch between different sound profiles, while also offering users the option to customize what the button can do.

The camera bump is also notably different, with a square camera design that looks similar to the one on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Quite the difference from the circular shape on OnePlus 13. There’s also only two camera lenses, plus a smaller third sensor that hasn’t been identified. Colors appear to include black, silver and pink.

OnePlus 13T: Everything else we know

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is usually quite fond of teasing upcoming phones ahead of the official launch, but that hasn’t really been the case with the OnePlus 13T so far. Aside from confirming the phone would ditch the alert slider, we’ve had to rely on rumors and speculation about what the phone could have to offer.

The first is the smaller screen size, with rumors claiming that we’ll see a 6.3-inch display. While not much smaller than the 6.82-inch OnePlus 13, it’s still small enough that the rumor mill initially dubbed this phone the “OnePlus 13 mini.”

It’s also speculated that the phone will have a larger 6,200 mAh battery. Combine that with OnePlus’s recent battery life gains, and the smaller screen, this should keep the phone powered on for a long time. But whether it will defeat the OnePlus 13’s 19 hours and 45 minutes is another matter.

While there’s always room for differences between the Chinese and Global models, we should find out almost everything about the OnePlus 13T on April 24.