I shot over 200 photos with the Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Pixel 8a — here’s the winner

Budget phones can't shake their notorious reputation of having poor cameras. I know this very well because the majority of them falter at when it comes to capturing images in low light. However, in my experience, that’s not the case with the Nothing Phone 3a Pro and Google Pixel 8a.

Everyone knows that I’m a fan of the best cheap phones around because of how they cost a fraction of the price. In my Nothing Phone 3a Pro review, I call out how it’s super rare to find a triple camera system in a phone for under $500 — and one with a dedicated telephoto lens at that. Of course, in my Pixel 8a review, I also noted how AI features can make a big difference in adding value to a camera phone.

That’s why I’m seeking out which is the worthier best camera phone contender with my 200 photo shootout between the Nothing Phone 3a Pro and Pixel 8a. By snapping the same set of photos, inspecting the images side-by-side on a monitor, and then grading them in the 10 categories below, we can see which device truly offers the best photos for a low price.

I’m astounded by what you get with the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, which features a 50MP main snapper, 8MP ultrawide, 50MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP selfie camera. In contrast, the Pixel 8a sports a dual-camera setup that pairs a 64MP main camera with a 13MP ultrawide — and a 13MP selfie around the front.

Don’t let those specs get to your head just yet — they’re never indicative of their real-world performance.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Pixel 8a: Daytime

Image 1 of 10 Nothing Phone 3a Pro. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I’ll tell you this about the main cameras on both the Nothing Phone 3a Pro and the Pixel 8a: they’re nearly flagship caliber, so you can count on them to reliably capture a scene. I looked through all the snapshots above and there’s not one that has an overpowering performance, but the Pixel 8a has enough strong characteristics to win me over.

When I look at the first shot of the wooden sign, I like the stronger contrast of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro — but the Pixel 8a draws out a tiny bit more detail in the sign.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I see that, too, with the second image of the tree next to the house. Zoom into the branches and you’ll see how the Pixel 8a catches a little more definition, while also boosting the shadows.

Winner: Pixel 8a

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Pixel 8a: Ultrawide

Image 1 of 10 Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Both ultrawide cameras have the same 120-degree field of view, so they have the same reach from the same exact position. However, the Pixel 8a produces the better results.

Even though both are light with the details, I like how the Pixel 8a applies a bit more sharpening and how it brightens up the photos. I can see it in the dunes in the far background in the first set of ultrawide shots, along with the wooden sign in the second set.

Winner: Pixel 8a

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Pixel 8a: Colors

Image 1 of 6 Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Colors are thankfully not too oversaturated or overpowering as they can be on some other phones. But the Pixel 8a applies just enough to make its shots pop more.

I personally like the more vibrant pinks, reds, and yellows of the Pixel 8a with the shot of the wreath. In contrast, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro looks dull.

In the second set of photos with the flower vines, the slight saturation of the Pixel 8a makes it stand out more.

Winner: Pixel 8a

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Pixel 8a: Dynamic range

Image 1 of 10 Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

When it comes to testing out their dynamic range, I purposely chose high-contrast scenes that have strong light that cast shadows over certain parts of the shot. This one’s another close race, with neither the Nothing Phone 3a or Pixel 8a demonstrably outperforming the other.

In the gazebo shots with the townhomes in the background, the Pixel 8a casts the slightly brighter shot, but the rocks in front of the gazebo are slightly better exposed on the Pixel.

However, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro draws the brighter image in the shots with the colorful sign in the middle. In the third set of photos of the beach homes in the background, the shadowed areas of the exterior appear evenly exposed with the two phones.

Winner: Tie

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Pixel 8a: Macro

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco`) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco`) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco`) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco`) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco`) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco`) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco`) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Even though the Nothing Phone 3a Pro includes a dedicated macro mode, it actually relies on the main camera for it rather than the ultrawide. The Pixel 8a doesn’t offer any macro mode, so it clearly can’t match the minimum focal length of its rival.

Overall, I really like the Nothing Phone 3a Pro for close-ups because I’m able to snap photos much closer. The Nothing Phone 3a offers 3x and 6x zoom with macro photos, so it has an inherent advantage.

If you look at the first set of photos of the tree buds starting their bloom, there’s much more detail with the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, like the fuzzy sprouts around the buds.

Winner: Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Pixel 8a: Selfie

Image 1 of 10 Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Despite having a pixel-crunching 50MP selfie camera, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro can’t match the clarity, detail, and dynamic performance of the Pixel 8a’s 13MP front camera. I shot selfies with the sun in front and behind me, to get a better sense of how they react to the light contrast.

In the first set of selfies with the sun in front of me, the output of both camera phones appears very similar with their even exposure. But when I zoom into my face, it’s abundantly clear that there’s more detail and definition with the Pixel 8a.

With the sun behind me in the second set of selfies, the Pixel 8a delivers more contrast between the shadows and highlights to make the shot look better.

Winner: Pixel 8a