Google Pixel 9 has a game changing camera feature with Add Me — here's how it works

The Google Pixel 9 has arrived, bringing with it a suite of innovative features that push the boundaries of smartphone technology. Google's AI features look really impressive, with the most exciting being Pixel Screenshots, but there's another tool that's capturing users' attention: the Add Me feature.



This clever AI-powered tool solves a common photography problem by allowing the photographer to be included in group shots. The Google Pixel 9 has faster charging and seriously practical AI features, and 'Add Me' stands out as one of the most user-friendly.



As Google confirms Gemini Live rollout timing, it's clear that AI integration is at the forefront of their strategy. The Add Me tool is a perfect example of how AI can enhance everyday experiences. In this guide, we'll walk you through how to use this feature effectively. Let's get into how it works.

1. Take a group photo (Image: © Google ) Gather your group and take a photo as usual. After taking the first photo, swap places with someone who was in the picture. This person will now be the photographer for the second shot.

2. Follow positioning guidelines (Image: © Google ) The new photographer should use the viewfinder to guide you where to stand. The Pixel 9 will provide directions to ensure you're positioned correctly in relation to the first photo.

Once you're in position, have the second photographer take another picture. This photo will include you in the group.

3. Activate the Add Me feature (Image: © Google ) Use the Add Me tool on your Pixel 9 to combine the two photos. The AI and augmented reality technology will seamlessly merge the images, placing you naturally within the group shot. Check the final result to ensure everyone looks good in the merged photo. If you're satisfied, save the image to your gallery.

