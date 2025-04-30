OnePlus confirms the 13T won't be coming to North America

With the prevalence of giant phones being the norm, I'm sure some of you were looking forward to the "tiny" OnePlus 13T and its 6.3-inch display making its way to our shores soon. Yes, we know 6.3 inches isn't tiny, but it's also what counts as "compact" these days.

Unfortunately, as The Verge reports, that won't be the case. OnePlus told them that the 13T will not be sold in either Europe or North America, which currently leaves your OnePlus choices as the OnePlus 13 or the OnePlus 13R, both excellent phones, but with equally large 6.8-inch displays.

"Currently, we have no plans to launch the OnePlus 13s in Europe. That being said, we have noted the interest in the product from our European users, and we will keep it in mind as we make product launch decisions going forward," OnePlus Europe's chief marketing officer, Celina Shi, told The Verge. The North American head of marketing gave them a similar statement.

It's too bad because the 13T is an intriguing phone. Despite the slightly smaller size, OnePlus managed to shove a higher capacity battery than the 13 and 13R into the phone, largely thanks to its silicon-carbon battery.

OnePlus phones top our picks for the best phone battery life, only losing out to the insane Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro. No doubt the 13T would make that list alongside its larger brethren.

Currently, we have no plans to launch the OnePlus 13s in Europe. Celina Shi - OnePlus Europe CMO

For fans of OnePlus phones, 2025 has been a bit disappointing. Earlier this year, the company announced that we would not be getting a OnePlus Open 2 foldable phone this year.

"We have made the decision not to release a foldable this year," a spokesperson said.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

It was presumed that the Oppo Find N5, the OnePlus sister brand, would be rebranded as the Open 2. That device will also not be exported out of China.

OnePlus did not mention tariffs in any of its communications, but we wonder if President Trump's trade war with China is causing OnePlus to pull back, though that doesn't explain why Europe won't get the 13T.

Still, it's a shame that we won't see the affordable, smaller phone with presumably massive battery life.