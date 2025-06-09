iOS 26 is here — how to download the developer beta

Apple's not wasting any time getting the newly unveiled iOS 26 on to people's phones. Immediately after previewing the upcoming software update today (June 9) at WWDC 2025, Apple released an iOS 26 developer beta. And you don't even have to be a developer to download it.

iOS 26 introduces a new Liquid Glass design to the iPhone, the same interface overhaul coming to Apple's other software platforms this year. But there are other changes to familiar apps, including the Phone, Messages, Camera and Maps app, among others. In addition, iOS 26 will see the launch of an Apple Games app for managing your mobile gaming in one location.

If you can't wait to see iOS 26 in action for yourself, we'll walk you through the steps of downloading the developer beta. That said, as we'll discuss below, you may want to wait for the iOS 26 public beta, which is set to arrive in July. The full iOS 26 release will come to iPhones in the fall, likely around the same time that the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup debuts.

Here's what you need to know about the iOS 26 developer beta.

iOS 26 developer beta: Are you eligible?

While Apple intends its developer betas to be used by developers for updating their own software to run on the new operating system, a change in policy a few years ago means that anyone with an Apple ID can download developer betas like the one for iOS 26. You'll also have to enroll in Apple's developer program, which has a free tier.

To enroll, go to the enrollment page on Apple's developer website and select "Start Your Enrollment." You'll be prompted to sign in with an Apple ID — use the same Apple ID associated with the iPhone where you plan to install the beta.

You'll also have to be enrolled in Apple's beta program. Go to the Apple beta program website on your iPhone and select Sign Up. On the next page select Enroll Your iOS device then tap Open Beta Updates.

You'll jump to a screen in the Settings app where you'll be prompted to turn on beta updates. This makes it possible for Apple's software betas to be available for download on your phone.

What devices run iOS 26

Before you install the iOS 26 developer beta, make sure you have a phone that supports the new software. The same iPhones that use the current iOS 18 also support iOS 26 — with three notable exceptions.

The iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max may run iOS 18 just fine, but they won't be able to run iOS 26. That's understandable as the phones did first ship in 2018, and that's at the outer edge of Apple's support window.

Even though the iOS 26 developer beta will run on the iPhone 11 or later, you'll still need a phone with at least an A17 Bionic chipset to take advantage of any Apple Intelligence features in the new software. That means you need an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max or any iPhone 16 including the iPhone 16e.

How to download the iOS 26 developer beta

Once you've enrolled in the developer program and backed up your iPhone, it's time to get that developer beta on your device.

1. Go to Settings (Image: © Future) In the Settings app on the phone you wish to update, select General and then on the ensuing screen, tap Software Update.

2. Select which beta you want (Image: © Future) On the Software Update screen, select Beta Updates. From the list on the next screen, select iOS 26 Developer Beta; then, hit the Back button.

3. Download the beta (Image: © Future) The iOS 26 Beta will now appear as a downloadable option. Tap Update Now and follow the onscreen instructions.

Should you download the iOS 26 developer beta?

To paraphrase Jeff Goldblum from the first "Jurassic Park" movie, don't be so preoccupied that you can download the iOS 26 developer beta to not consider whether you should download it. Beta software is exactly that — it's unfinished and unproven. There could be bugs in it, and some of the apps you rely on regularly may not function properly, especially in early betas.

For that reason, I always advise people to not install beta software on any device they depend on for their daily use. Instead, use a backup iPhone if you have one lying around. And if you don't, maybe consider waiting a month until the public beta arrives, as that version of iOS 26 figures to be more stable.