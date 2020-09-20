Patriots vs Seahawks live stream: How to watch NFL Sunday Night Football online

Patriots vs Seahawks Patriots vs Seahawks starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sept 20. It's on NBC as part of week 1 of Sunday Night Football.

The upcoming Patriots vs Seahawks live stream will treat football fans to one of the most anticipated matchups of week 2 of the NFL season. Both of these top teams are entering the second week 1-0, and will look to start an undefeated streak as the season heats up.

Led by quarterback Cam Newton, the new-look Patriots made fairly easy work of the Miami Dolphins in week one. But Cam and crew face a much tougher challenge against the 1-0 Seattle Seahawks, who are coming off of a big victory against the Atlanta Falcons that saw QB Russell Wilson light the arena up with 4 touchdown passes.

Still, we don't expect this matchup to be one-sided. The Patriots have emerged as the top rushing team in the NFL thanks to the efforts of Sony Michel and James White, with the team leading the league in attempts, yards and touchdowns. But that productive offense will have some opposition from a dynamic Seahawks defense, who just gained Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams from the New York Jets.

Eager to see this hotly anticipated Sunday Night Football matchup? Here's everything you need to know to watch the Patriots vs Seahawks livestream.

How to watch Patriots vs Seahawks live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the Patriots vs Seahawks live stream, you don't have to miss the game. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Patriots vs Seahawks live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Patriots vs Seahawks game kicks off on Sunday, Sept 20 at 8:20 p.m. ET. It's on NBC, which is included on most cable TV packages and is available on two live TV services, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers NBC and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as local Fox affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

Patriots vs Seahawks live streams for free

If Patriots vs Seahawks is airing on the NBC affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that also includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Patriots vs Seahawks live streams in the UK

You can watch Patriots vs Seahawks live across the pond, even if it is an an ungodly hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Patriots vs Seahawks live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Patriots vs Seahawks live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.