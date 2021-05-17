NBA playoffs 2021 live streams: How to watch online

The NBA playoffs are back — and they're starting with four matches made to test the survival skills of the bottom four-seeded teams in each conference. Yes, somehow we're at the end of the NBA 2020-21 season, and not only have the Knicks of all teams locked in their spot, LeBron James and the Lakers are in a win-or-go-home moment.

This NBA season is a little shorter than the average, as the ripple effects of last year's bubble season remain. Right now, seeds 7, 8, 9 and 10 are here compete in the play-in games, starting with the East, where the Hornets vs Pacers live stream will send its winner to the winner of the Wizards vs Celtics game.

Win that game, and you're going on to face the 7th seed team. Lose? You're facing Philly. Meanwhile, the Spurs face the Grizzlies and the winner faces the Lakers vs Warriors winner.

But speaking of the Knicks, while the NY faithful celebrated their locked-in playoffs spot, but they've got a big challenge to stop: hot handed PG Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks — himself surrounded by plenty of firepower. The Knicks' regular season defense needs to stay strong this time.

How to watch NBA live streams with a VPN

If you're away from home, or you're subject to regional blackouts, can't watch the NBA live streams from where you are, you can still get the livestreams with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch the NBA playoffs live streams in the US

In the U.S., the NBA's nationally televised games are airing on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

If you don't have a cable or satellite package, and have cut the cord, you can get those channels via live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which starts at $35 a month and offers more than 50 channels, including ESPN (in its Orange package).

NBA live streams in the UK

Basketball fans in the UK can watch the NBA bubble games on Sky Sports, via Sky, BT and Virgin Media packages. Games are broadcast live, so tipoff times range from 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. BST. Those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

Brits can also get the NBA League Pass UK package, which costs £42.99 and gets you the NBA live streams for the playoffs and finals.

NBA live streams in Canada

Canadian b-ball fans can watch the NBA playoffs on TSN, SportsNet and NBA TV Canada.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

NBA playoffs schedule: Play-In games

Tuesday, May 18

Hornets @ Pacers, 6:30 p.m. ET

Wizards @ Celtics, 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 19

Spurs vs Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. ET

Warriors vs Lakers, 10 p.m. ET