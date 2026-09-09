How to watch NFL Network from anywhere in the world (and get a free trial)
Catch all the latest action as the NFL 2026/27 season begins
NFL is back for a new season and if you want to keep up with every play from week 1 and beyond, you might want to touch down with the NFL Network. It's a great way to watch every team – and even four at once with Multiview.
You can watch NFL Network from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.
The 2026 NFL season runs from September 9, 2026 to February 14, 2027 and NFL Network is a dedicated channel for the sport all year-round.
• U.S. — NFL Network via YouTube TV (free trial) / Sling
• U.K. — NFL Network Game Pass via DAZN
• CAN — NFL Network Game Pass via DAZN
• Watch anywhere — Try IPVanish — 83% Off
Can the Super Bowl champions Seattle Seahawks keep their crown as NFL Champions this season, or will the New England Patriots and the rest of the league come back strong and steal the crown? The only way to keep up to date with all the American Football action is to watch as many matches as possible (plus the latest news) and NFL Network is indisputably the best place for all of that.
NFL Network quite literally keeps you in the loop 24/7, 365 days a year, so you can become a football expert from your armchair. Get shows related to the game, match highlights and live coverage, plus analysis and news and the latest draft info. A lot of this is exclusive content, but getting an NFL Network subscription can be a different process depending on where you are in the world.
Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch NFL Network from anywhere, including free options.
NFL games and 24/7 coverage are available on NFL Network, and Sling's Orange + Blue plan ($60.99/month) includes almost every channel you need, including NFL Network.
Can I watch NFL Network for FREE?
You can watch NFL Network for FREE, at least for a short period, by signing up for a YouTube TV free trial that typically lasts seven days.
A service like YouTube TV allows you to access linear TV channels and cable programming like NFL Network, but you'll have to pay once the trial is over.
Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution — you can use a VPN to unlock NFL Network coverage. We’ll show you how below.
Watch NFL Network from anywhere
Away from home and blocked from watching NFL Network this season?
You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is IPVanish:
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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, IPVanish is one of our favorites.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select United States from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NFL Network and watch NFL 2026 coverage live and on-demand.
How to watch NFL Network in the U.S.
There are a number of ways to access NFL Network for those living in the U.S.
As we mentioned above, services like Sling, YouTube TV, or others like Fubo and Hulu + Live TV are simple and affordable ways to tap into everything cable TV has to offer, including NFL Network.
For a more direct route, you could use the NFL+ app which gives you access to NFL Network.
NFL Network has two pricing tiers:
- NFL+ costs $6.99/month or $49.99/year
- NFL+ Premium costs $14.99/month or $99.99/season
How to watch NFL Network in the U.K.
The best option to access NFL Network content in the U.K. is NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which live streams every fixture (apart from London games), plus RedZone. A subscription starts at £18.99/month if you commit to a year, or £179.99 if you pay upfront.
If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual NFL live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as IPVanish.
How to watch NFL Network in Canada
It's a similar story in Canada, with every NFL game shown on DAZN along with NFL Network coverage, which starts at CA$24.99/month.
If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch NFL Network with the aid of a VPN, such as IPVanish.
How to watch NFL Network in Australia
Likewise, the best way to access NFL Network and watch just about every NFL game is via NFL Game Pass on DAZN.
It live streams all fixtures (except the Melbourne game), plus RedZone. A subscription starts at AU$34.99/month if you commit to a year, or AU$339.99 if you pay upfront.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch all the action on your account as if you were back home.
What shows are on NFL Network?
- America's Game: The Missing Rings
- America's Game: The Super Bowl Champions
- Around the League
- The Coaches Show
- NFL GameDay First
- A Football Life
- Good Morning Football
- NFL Fantasy Live
- NFL Films Presents
- NFL Follies
- NFL GameDay
- NFL GameDay Morning
- NFL RedZone Replay
- NFL Replay
- NFL Scoreboard
- NFL Top 10
- NFL Weekly Countdown
- Path to the Draft
- Sound FX
- The Insiders
- The Timeline
- Thursday Night Football
- The Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players
- Undrafted
As well as those regular shows, you will also find a load of annual events such as:
- Hall of Fame Game
- Inside Minicamp
- Inside Training Camp
- Live from the Owners Meeting
- Live from the Pro Bowl
- Live from the Rookie Symposium
- Live from the Super Bowl
- NFL Draft
- NFL Preseason
- NFL Schedule Release
- NFL Scouting Combine
- Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies
When and where is Super Bowl LXI?
Super Bowl LXI (aka Super Bowl 61), will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 14, 2027.
The game will be televised on both ESPN and ABC.
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch 'Super Bowl Champions: The 2025 Seattle Seahawks' for FREE
- The best streaming VPNs
- How to get NFL Sunday Ticket for the 2026-2027 season
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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