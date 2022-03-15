How to watch The Bachelor season 26 finale online tonight

The absolute most dramatic ending is in store when you watch The Bachelor season 26 finale online tonight, even without cable. Clayton Echard has been looking for love all season long, but things have gotten real messy as the finale and After the Final Rose special unfurl.

The Bachelor season 26 finale start time, channel The Bachelor 2022 finale premieres at 8 p.m. ET tonight (Tuesday, March 15) on ABC.

Clayton and his final two women, Rachel and Gabby, just went through what host Jesse Palmer dubbed "the rose ceremony from hell." After admitting that he had been intimate in the fantasy suites with both and was also in love with both — as well as the recently exited Susie — Clayton had to face up to his actions.

Rachel and Gabby considered leaving also, but decided to give their relationships another shot. In tonight's finale, they'll individually meet Clayton's parents.

But of course, there are more twists coming — for one, it doesn't seem like Susie is completely out of the picture! And Palmer has said that nobody still knows how Clayton's journey ends, so clearly it extends beyond whatever happens in Iceland.

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Bachelor season 26 finale online tonight.

How to watch The Bachelor finale from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Bachelor if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch The Bachelor 2022 finale in the US

American fans can tune into the The Bachelor season 26 finale tonight (Tuesday, March 15) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market. Its affordable Starter Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.

Fubo.TV offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

After airing live on ABC, The Bachelor season 26 episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How to watch The Bachelor finale in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can tune into The Bachelor season 26 finale at the same time as Americans on Citytv, if they get the channel through their cable package.

Cordcutters can access their services easily with ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Bachelor season 26 in the UK

British Bachelor Nation members have previously been able to watch the franchise on the streaming service Hayu. However, it's unclear when Clayton's season will be available there.

Anyone abroad who wants to watch The Bachelor live with the services they already pay for should check out ExpressVPN.