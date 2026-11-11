How to watch 'Chris Harrison's The Vow' online for *FREE* — stream from anywhere

After setting up countless couples on "The Bachelor" over the last 20 years, Chris Harrison is back with a new faith-based dating series.

Here's how to watch "Chris Harrison's The Vow" online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

In Brief "Chris Harrison's The Vow" will air on FOX Nation from Wednesday, November 11 in the U.S.

• WATCH FREE — FOX Nation with a free trial (U.S.) or on Tubi

• Watch FOX Nation anywhere — use NordVPN

Chris Harrison has called his latest show "the most authentic dating show on television today" and believes "The Vow" can restore America's faith in true love. Eligible bachelor Jace Cates will certainly be hoping that's the case, as the 30-year-old puts ten women to the test in order to find the one.

Across six episodes, we'll see carefully curated dates and compatibility challenges as contestants assess whether their values and their faith can lead to a successful relationship.

There's no avoiding the fact that Harrison is best known for "The Bachelor", and the man himself even made a nod to that show in the trailer for this new venture. There's even an appearance from Sean and Catherine Lowe, a couple who met on "The Bachelor" Season 17 way back in 2013.

Want to see if Jace Cates can find love? Here's how to watch "Chris Harrison's The Vow" online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch 'Chris Harrison's The Vow' for free? "Chris Harrison's The Vow" will be on FOX Nation in the U.S. which is not a free service. However, new users could sign up for a free 7-day trial and if you time it right, you can binge the whole show during your trial period. The show is also on Tubi, which is a free platform, but you just have to watch a few ads here and there. Outside the U.S. on vacation? Unlock "Chris Harrison's The Vow" with NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch 'Chris Harrison's The Vow' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Chris Harrison's The Vow" should be available to U.S. viewers no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.S. and watch your usual services.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

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✅ Unlocks FOX Nation Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Chris Harrison's The Vow".

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to FOX Nation to watch "Chris Harrison's The Vow" online and on-demand.

How to watch 'Chris Harrison's The Vow' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Chris Harrison's The Vow" will start airing on FOX Nation from Wednesday, November 11. New episodes will land weekly through to the finale on December 9.

Away from home? No problem, just sign up to a service like NordVPN and access your normal streaming services.

How to watch 'Chris Harrison's The Vow' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Dating show fans in the U.K. can catch "Chris Harrison's The Vow" on Tubi, which is a free service, as long as you don't mind some adverts.



Outside the U.S.? You don't have to miss the show if you are living abroad because you can watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch 'Chris Harrison's The Vow' in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For those of you in Canada, the streaming service you'll want to sign up to is Tubi. It's totally free (with ads) and you can watch "Chris Harrison's The Vow" there.

Looking for other options? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're a U.S. resident so you can watch "Chris Harrison's The Vow" from anywhere.

How to watch 'Chris Harrison's The Vow' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For fans Down Under, it's Tubi that'll give you access to "Chris Harrison's The Vow". It's free, but you'll have to deal with some adverts.

Away from home? NordVPN can unlock your stream so you can watch "Chris Harrison's The Vow" from anywhere.

'Chris Harrison's The Vow' — all you need to know

'Chris Harrison's The Vow' — trailer

PREMIERING WEDNESDAY: Chris Harrison's The Vow | Fox Nation - YouTube Watch On

What has been said about 'Chris Harrison's The Vow'?

Speaking to Deadline about his new show, Harrison said: "I’m so excited to be back helping people find love, and FOX Nation has been an incredible partner in bringing this vision to life. We were inspired by the faith-driven renaissance happening across America, and as a result, I believe we’ve created the most authentic dating show on television today.

"At a time when so many people feel dating has become harder than ever, The Vow asks a simple but important question: Can genuine, lasting love still be found in the modern world? The stakes couldn’t be higher. I’m incredibly proud and honored to put my name on this show."

Meanwhile FOX Nation president Lauren Petterson added: "Chris Harrison helped shape one of television’s most recognizable genres, and we’re thrilled to partner with him on a fresh, thoughtful take that returns the focus to what so many people are ultimately searching for: a genuine connection built to last.

"This series explores the conversations, values and real-life moments that matter long after production ends, and we believe audiences will connect with its authentic and hopeful approach to finding lasting love."

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