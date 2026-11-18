Lainey Wilson returns to host the "CMA Awards 2026" as we celebrate the best of the best on the country music scene.

Here's how to watch "CMA Awards 2026" online and from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

In Summary You can watch "CMA Awards 2026" on ABC in the U.S. with the show airing on Wednesday, November 18, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

• U.S. — Watch on ABC via YouTube TV with a free trial (U.S.) or stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+

• Watch anywhere — with NordVPN

12-time CMA Award winner Lainey Wilson is on hosting duty this year, live from Nasvhille's Bridgestone Arena. She was named Entertainer of the Year last year, but now she's the one handing out the prizes.

Speaking of, we can probably expect country music sensation Ella Langley to be a name that'll get mentioned a few times on the night. After the success of her hit song, 'Choosing Texas', she leads the line with nine nominations at the "CMA Awards 2026".

Meanwhile, an even bigger star, Taylor Swift will be there to perform for the first time in a decade, and she's nominated for Single of the Year. We'll also see performances from Langley, Kacey Musgraves, Zach Top, and The Red Clay Strays.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch "CMA Awards 2026" online from anywhere and potentially for free.

How to watch 'CMA Awards 2026' for FREE

Viewers in America can catch the "CMA Awards 2026" for free by signing up to a free-trial of YouTube TV and accessing ABC that way.

Those away from the U.S. can access Hulu or Disney+ with NordVPN — find out more below.

How to watch 'CMA Awards 2026' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "CMA Awards 2026" should be available to you no matter where you are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back home and watch your usual services.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

A (good) VPN allows your devices to appear to be back in the States and watch ABC, Hulu, Disney+ and more, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN does (we use it daily) and you can get an exclusive Black Friday offer below:

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Get NordVPN and stream "CMA Awards 2026" wherever you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Hulu to watch "CMA Awards 2026" online and on-demand.

How to watch 'CMA Awards 2026' in the U.S.

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American viewers can catch "CMA Awards 2026" on ABC on Wednesday, November 18 at 8 p.m. ET through to 11 p.m. ET.

The event is also available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the following day.

Don't have cable? ABC is available to stream via YouTube TV, Sling TV and Fubo.

Abroad? NordVPN can unlock your stream of "CMA Awards 2026".

How to watch 'CMA Awards 2026' in Canada

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Country music fans in Canada can tune into the show on the free-to-air channel CTV2 from 7 p.m. on November 18.

Abroad? NordVPN can unlock your stream of "CMA Awards 2026".

How to watch 'CMA Awards 2026' in Australia

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If you're Down Under, you'll need access to Stan to watch "CMA Awards 2026", with the show airing live there from 12 p.m. AEDT on November 19.

Can't access your Stan subscription because of geo-restrictions? NordVPN can help you on that front.

Can you watch 'CMA Awards 2026' in the U.K.?

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If you're in the U.K. you will have to wait until November 27 to catch the "CMA Awards 2026" show. It'll be on the free-to-air channel BBC Four at 10:30 p.m. GMT, or you can stream it on BBC iPlayer.

Can't access your BBC services because of geo-restrictions? NordVPN can help you on that front.

How to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad - YouTube Watch On

'CMA Awards 2026' — Need to Know

'CMA Awards 2026' — performers

Taylor Swift

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Miranda Lambert

Cody Johnson

Tucker Wetmore

The Red Clay Strays

Tim McGraw

Zach Top

'CMA Awards 2026' - nominations

You can find the full list of nominees for the "CMA Awards 2026" here. But, here's a rundown of how many nominations the top artists have got:

Ella Langley (9)

Miranda Lambert (7)

Kacey Musgraves (5)

Chris Stapleton (4)

Luke Combs (3)

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