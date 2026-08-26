What to watch tonight: 35 new shows and movies added to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and more (Aug. 26)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (August 26), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out these free Prime Video movies you can stream right now.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'Love is Blind: UK' season 3 (Netflix)

Love Is Blind: UK: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality dating series

What's it about? "Love is Blind: UK" season 3 debuted just last week. But it's already over ... mostly. This season, 30 singles from England, Scotland, and Wales entered the show's pods to see if they could find the right person. Now, just four couples are left, and they're about to step up to the altar in this two-episode drop.

Why you need to watch it: 14 couples actually got engaged in this season of "Love is Blind," but only six were chosen to have their weddings on camera. Of those six, one broke it off in episode 8, and another is rumored to have left for personal reasons. Will these four remaining couples have drama-free weddings? You'll have to watch to find out.

Watch episodes 9-10 of "Love is Blind: UK" season 3 on Netflix now

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'Ted Lasso' season 4 (Apple TV)

Ted Lasso — Season 4 Official Trailer (Trust the Process) | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sports comedy-drama series

What it's about: Coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is back as the coach of Premier League club AFC Richmond. But this time, he's coaching the club's women's team. Can he recreate the magic of the past three seasons? Or has his luck finally run out?

Why you should watch it: I wasn't sure we needed a season 4 of "Ted Lasso." But this latest chapter seems to have won over most viewers, and it won us over in our "Ted Lasso" season 4 review. I've caught up on the show as well, and I've found it to still be charming and funny, if admittedly predictable.

Watch episode 4 of "Ted Lasso" season 4 on Apple TV now

'Reacher' season 4 (Prime Video)

REACHER Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime thriller series

What's it about? Alan Ritchson is back for another Reacher adventure. This one kicks off with the titular former investigator witnessing the death of a woman (Karen Kwong-Chip) in a Philadelphia subway car. Now, he, a Philadelphia cop (Tamara Green) and the woman's brother (Christopher Rodriguez Marquette) have teamed up why the woman took her own life. They just have to steer clear of the CIA, and perhaps even more dangerous killers.

Why you need to watch it: I reviewed the "Reacher" season 4 premiere for Tom's Guide, and I loved it. The show sticks to what made the past three seasons a success, and Ritchson has never been more perfectly cast as the hulking yet witty Jack Reacher. Episode 4 ended on a bit of a bombshell reveal, so I can't wait to watch episode 5.

Watch episode 5 of "Reacher" season 4 on Prime Video now

Your streaming guide: Wednesday, Aug 26

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Love is Blind: UK" season 3 (new episodes)

"Mom Knows Best?"

"One Hundred Years of Solitude: Grand Finale" part 2

PRIME VIDEO

"Reacher" season 4 (new episode)

"The Last Sunrise" (2026)

MLB - Houston Astros at New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

PARAMOUNT+

"The Challenge: Cutthroat" season 42 (new episode)

"Average Joe" season 2 (new episode)

HBO MAX

"1000-lb Roomies" season 2 (TLC)

"Bobby's Triple Threat" season 5 (Food Network)

"Homestead Rescue: Intervention" season 1 (Discovery)

DISNEY+

"Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir" season 6

"The Simpsons: Yellow Mirror"

APPLE TV

"Ted Lasso" season 4 (new episode)

"Women in Blue (Las Azules)" season 2 (new episode)

Leagues Cup - Toluca vs. Austin, 8:30 p.m. ET

Leagues Cup - América vs. Columbus, 10:45 p.m. ET

PEACOCK

La Vuelta a España Stage 5

MLB - Game of the Day #150

MLB - Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants, 3:45 ET

MLB - Minnesota Twins vs. Athletics, 9:05 ET

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"TODAY"

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo"

"Noticias Telemundo Mediodía"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Access Hollywood" season 30

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" season 7

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13

"Watch What Happens Live" season 22

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