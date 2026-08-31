How to watch 'Love Island USA' S8 reunion: stream online from anywhere

The good and great of "Love Island USA" season 8 are gathering together again for the customary reunion show. And they're swapping the famous villa for the even more recognizable Universal Studios in Los Angeles — and we suspect the drama will be worthy of a Hollywood thriller.

Here's how to watch Monday's "Love Island USA" S8 reunion online from anywhere with a VPN.

'Love Island USA' S8 reunion streams, TV channels The "Love Island USA" reunion goes out on Monday, August 31 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

• U.S. — Stream on Peacock (or via a $1 Walmart Plus trial)

• CAN — Crave

• AUS — Stan (Tue.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Filmed in front of a live audience, there'll be no avoiding the questions put their way from co-hosts Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen. They'll be showing all the highlights — and plenty of lowlights, we're sure — to the cast members, to find out exactly what was going through their heads at the exact point they were turned. Expect plenty of squirming, as a barrage of awkward questions and home truths are dished out as quickly as you can say 'Casa Amor'.

If you're still yet to find out which couple walked away from the "Love Island USA" S8 final with the $100,000 prize as America's favorite sweethearts, we won't spoil things for you here. But you can rest assured that the reunion special will give you the latest status updates from the likes of Aniya & Carl, Kayda & Zach, Melanie & Sincere, and Trinity & Bryce, in addition to hearing what became of other beloved OGs islanders and bombshells alike.

Did this year's cast members get their happily-ever-after when the villa doors closed? Here is everything you need to watch the "Love Island USA" season 8 reunion online and stream the show live or on demand.

Can I watch 'Love Island USA' S8 reunion for free? While there are no free streams available, there is the next best thing — you can watch the "Love Island USA" reunion for just $1. To do so, you'll need to get a Walmart Plus $1 trial — Peacock Premium is included as part of the subscription. Away from the U.S.? Use a VPN to watch your usual U.S. streaming service from abroad. See below for details.

Watch 'Love Island USA' S8 reunion from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the reunion episode of "Love Island USA" season 8 on your preferred streaming service?

You can still watch the reunion thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're overseas and want to access your Peacock subscription, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your subscription service and stream the "Love Island USA" 2026 reunion as you would back at home.

Watch 'Love Island USA' S8 reunion in the U.S.

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NBC's streaming service Peacock is the exclusive home of "Love Island USA" in the U.S. with the season 8 reunion landing on the streamer at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Monday, August 31.

You'll need a Premium subscription, costing from $12.99/month. Although there's a sneaky hack we've found to get Peacock, which comes bundled with a 30-day trial to Walmart Plus for only $1.

If you’re currently outside the U.S. but don't want to miss the reunion, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to tap into your usual coverage.

How to watch 'Love Island USA' season 8 around the world

How to watch 'Love Island USA' S8 reunion in Canada

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In Canada, the "Love Island USA" season 8 reunion will be broadcast on Crave 2 on the same day as it is in the U.S.

It just goes out just a little later, with the reunion listed to be shown at 10 p.m. ET in Canada on Monday, August 31.

You can also stream the "Love Island USA" season 8 reunion online via the Crave service. Log in with your cable details or subscribe from $11.99/month.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service and watch "Love Island USA" online when you're overseas.

Can I watch 'Love Island USA' S8 reunion in the U.K?

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U.K. fans of “Love Island USA” get to watch it all for free on ITVX. However, the season 7 reunion show never ended up landing on the platform and it is unclear whether the same will apply to this latest edition.

If we see that the S8 reunion does indeed become available on ITVX, we'll update this article accordingly.

Traveling to the U.K. from somewhere streaming the reunion show? You can use a VPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch 'Love Island USA' S8 reunion in Australia

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"Love Island USA" streams on the Stan streaming service in Australia, with the season 8 reunion set to land on the platform from Tuesday, Sept 1.

Stan's subscription plans range from $10 to $24/month.

Remember, Australian citizens abroad on vacation or for business can watch "Love Island USA" S8 reunion by using a VPN.

How to watch 'Love Island USA' S8 reunion in New Zealand

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Episodes of "Love Island USA" season 8 are currently going out daily on the free TVNZ+ streaming service in New Zealand.

However, it's still a few episodes behind and hasn't even got to the final yet. And, in any event, it didn't show the reunion last year, so we suspect it won't this time around, either.

Travelling to New Zealand and want to watch your usual coverage? NordVPN will help you watch "Love Island USA" S8 streams as if you were back at home.

Love Island USA Season 8 Reunion | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

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