As a golf writer, I get to play at some pretty incredible courses. The USGA brought me out to Winged Foot to check out its new app, and it was one of the most incredible golf experiences I've ever had.

But when I received an invite to Mexico to experience Gourmet and Golf at Punta Mita, I almost fell out of my chair with excitement. I've never been to Mexico, and I've never played golf outside of the United States, so going was a no-brainer.

And I made the right decision in more ways than one. Yes, the golf was great, but this event completely changed my life for the better. Seriously.

What is Punta Mita Gourmet and Golf?

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I attended the 15th anniversary of Punta Mita's Gourmet and Golf, which led the resorts (St. Regis Punta Mita Resort and the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita) to go a little crazy with the number and quality of chefs. But any year you go, the food and golf will be incredible, and I personally can't wait to see how good the event is for its 20th anniversary.

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If you decide to attend, you're looking at $3,599 for a 3-night package and $4,399 for the four-night (I did three, and it was enough time to play two rounds of golf and eat until I felt I might pop). This includes a beautiful place to stay, all ultra-high-end meals, participation in the Punta Mita Golf Cup over 2 days at both Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Courses, transportation to and from the airport, and more.

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It's not cheap, but the value is there — how often do you get to indulge in three days of top-of-the-line food and two days of premium Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf (with one day playing out as a two-person scramble and one as a best ball event)?

How it changed my life

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This feels weird to say for me after 40 years of being overwhelmingly picky, but I was a super picky eater. Saying "was" just doesn't feel right, but going to Gourmet and Golf actually helped me break out of my picky-eating habits.

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Sure, it's only been a couple of weeks, and I have to keep the momentum going by continuing to try new foods, but I feel confident saying I was a picky eater, not that I am one.

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I figured that since Gourmet and Golf features some of the world's best chefs, it would be the perfect chance to let my guard down and try whatever was put in front of me. So I did. I tried foods that would normally make me recoil in fear. I ate caviar, tacos and things I can't even pronounce; things I don't even remember. I tried shrimp, lobster and other foods I've had in the past and didn't like. I confirmed I still don't like them, but I tried them without hesitation.

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It was like a food blur, and just about everything I tried was great. I counted for the first couple of days of the trip, but eventually the whirlwind of new foods became too much. I'd guess I tried at least 40 new foods.

If you're a picky eater like me, Gourmet and Golf could change your approach to food if you let it. And if you're not a picky eater (like my girlfriend Andria, who accompanied me on the trip), then you're in for a treat, because the food is some of the best you can get. There's a reason these are Michelin-starred chefs — they know what they're doing.

How's the golf?

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Okay, so the food was good. It changed my life and helped me overcome my fear of trying new foods. Good for me, right? But how were the Nicklaus-designed Bahia and Pacifico golf courses?

I keep track of my golf course ratings on a cool app called Eden. In it, Winged Foot West is my number one course — it gets 10 on my rating scale. Now, though, it has another course nipping at its heels, with the Pacifico course at Punta Mita getting a 9.9. And it's close — while ranking the courses, I actually considered putting Punta Mita above Winged Foot West based primarily on the blend of incredible vistas and the overall quality of the golf.

In the end, the history and legacy offered by Winged Foot gave it a slight edge, but it's close. And the Bahia course isn't far behind, coming in as the 7th best course I've ever played (beaten by Winged Foot West, Tamarack Country Club, Pacifico, Country Club of Waterbury, Scottsdale National and PGA National). Between the two courses, Punta Mita is clearly a destination with golfers in mind.

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To give you an idea of some of the other courses with the Nicklaus pedigree, we're talking about The Saint Andrews Golf Club, Great Bear Golf Club, Bayside, Champion Course at PGA National, Harbour Town Golf Links, Nicklaus Course at PGA West and the list goes on and on. Punta Mita's golf courses come with some serious pedigree, and they live up to the challenge for which Nicklaus is known.

Which would explain why I shot a 115 during the best ball portion of the tournament.

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These are hard golf courses designed to test every aspect of your golf game with massive, intelligently placed bunkers, narrow fairways, undulating greens, false fronts and all the other tricks that rack up strokes.

But nothing about the design feels haphazard or just there to make things difficult. It's all built to reward smart course management and good shots — something I was apparently incapable of during this particular trip (to give you some perspective, I typically shoot in the mid-to-upper 90s, so I shot almost 20 strokes more than normal).

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You know what? I don't care. My partner didn't care. It's hard to care what you shoot when you're surrounded by such beautiful scenery, like you are on both the Bahia and Pacifico courses at Punta Mita. And when the round was over, I knew I had some of the best culinary delights I've ever experienced waiting for me (and strategically placed around the two courses).

It doesn't matter what you shoot; you will have a good time at Gourmet and Golf. Just ask my partner — she didn't even play golf and can't stop talking about going back for another year.

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