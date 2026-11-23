The 1990s gave us some of the biggest movies in cinema history, and chances are you’ve watched more than a few of them. From the epic romance of “Titanic” to the dinosaur chaos of “Jurassic Park,” it was a decade packed with blockbusters that audiences couldn’t get enough of. We also saw the arrival of “The Matrix,” the return of “Star Wars” with “The Phantom Menace,” and unforgettable hits like “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” “Men in Black” and “Forrest Gump.”

But how much do you actually remember about the films that dominated the box office? Whether you grew up watching these movies or discovered them years later, it’s time to put your knowledge to the test. We’ve put together 10 questions covering some of the decade’s biggest cinematic hits. Expect memorable characters, iconic scenes and a few details that might catch you out. Think you can get a perfect 10/10? Take the quiz and find out!

If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can match these 10 stars to their iconic '80s movies, featuring Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford and more.

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