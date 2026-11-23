How well do you remember the ‘90s movies that dominated the box office? Take our quiz, from ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘Terminator’
Let’s see if you can recall the movies that took the box office by storm
The 1990s gave us some of the biggest movies in cinema history, and chances are you’ve watched more than a few of them. From the epic romance of “Titanic” to the dinosaur chaos of “Jurassic Park,” it was a decade packed with blockbusters that audiences couldn’t get enough of. We also saw the arrival of “The Matrix,” the return of “Star Wars” with “The Phantom Menace,” and unforgettable hits like “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” “Men in Black” and “Forrest Gump.”
But how much do you actually remember about the films that dominated the box office? Whether you grew up watching these movies or discovered them years later, it’s time to put your knowledge to the test. We’ve put together 10 questions covering some of the decade’s biggest cinematic hits. Expect memorable characters, iconic scenes and a few details that might catch you out. Think you can get a perfect 10/10? Take the quiz and find out!
If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can match these 10 stars to their iconic '80s movies, featuring Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford and more.
Play multiple choice, lystery, word searches, crosswords and guess the number – can you reach the top of the leaderboard?
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Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
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