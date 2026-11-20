Apple TV might not have the library depth of its streaming service rivals, but when it comes to quality originals, it’s a serious contender. Even at its regular price, it’s a platform worth considering; at half price, thanks to this early Black Friday streaming deal, it’s now even more compelling.

For a limited time, Apple TV is just $6.99 per month for six months. That’s a 50% discount on its standard $14.99 monthly cost. The deal is available to both new and returning subscribers, so even if you’ve had Apple TV before, you can still sign up at the discounted rate. The deal runs until November 30 (aka Cyber Monday), so get subscribed before then.

Just remember that after the discounted period, your subscription will automatically renew at the regular price. So you’ll need to either cancel before then or be comfortable with a larger bill starting from May.

50% DISCOUNT Apple TV (6 months): was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple TV Apple TV is home to some of the best original TV shows on any streaming service, from "Slow Horses" to "Shrinking," and that's just for starters. Thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can save 50% on a six-month subscription, bringing the monthly cost down to $6.99. That's great value for a strong library of excellent original TV shows, and a growing library of classic movies.

Binge-watchers won’t want to skip this deal because Apple TV’s selection of original programming is seriously strong. In our 2026 Streaming Report Card series, we rated Apple TV’s original lineup an “A-”, one of the highest grades we dished out, and in our best streaming services guide, we rank it as the best service “for quality originals.” So, yes, here at Tom’s Guide we rate Apple TV very highly when it comes to TV shows you won’t find elsewhere.

There are buzzy hits like “Severance,” “Slow Horses,” “Shrinking” and “Ted Lasso” (even if I personally think “Trying” is Apple TV's comfort watch. Sorry, Coach Lasso!), but these are just the start. Look beyond the social media darlings, and you’ve got more worthwhile watches like “Silo,” “Pluribus” and “Your Friends & Neighbors.” There's plenty of excellent TV to watch now.

Apple TV isn’t quite as consistent with original movies, but you can enjoy acclaimed flicks like the recent “Being Huemann” and the Oscar-winning “F1.” Oh, and to beef up its offering in this area, Apple TV has recently started adding third-party movies, including “Clueless,” “Interstellar,” “Anchorman” and “Forest Gump,” giving its movie library a much-needed quality boost.

Overall, it’s a great streaming service, and doesn’t always get the attention it deserves compared to major players like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video.

For $6.99 per month in this Black Friday streaming deal, it’s good value, and there are enough originals to catch up that you certainly won’t find yourself endlessly scrolling trying to find something worth adding to your watchlist.