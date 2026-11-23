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The best Call of Duty game in years is at its lowest price ever... (Image credit: Activision) According to our reviewer, Dave LeClair, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 is a return to form for the series with some of the best action we've seen from COD in years. The story mode is great with a campaign that'll keep you hooked, as well as multiplayer gameplay that's just as good as ever. If you didn't like Call of Duty before now, this game won't change your mind, but that's not really a bad thing. Right now the code-in-box version is at its lowest ever price of $54. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4: was $69 now $54 @ Amazon (Code in box)

Lego Batman crashes to lowest price ever... (Image credit: Warner Bros. Games) Whether you're a kid or a kid at heart, you'll love Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. We gave it a 4.5-star rating as it includes the classic gameplay beloved by Lego video game fans, while also being a very faithful recreation of the character that will please Batman fans as well. It's game you just can't play without having a smile on your face. $49 is its lowest price ever. Lego Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Super Mario Party Jamboree is 50% off... (Image credit: Nintendo) This is one of my absolute favorite Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals so far. I reviewed Super Mario Party Jamboree myself and gave it a 4-star rating for its fun and colorful visuals, excellent selection of minigames and modes and toe-tapping soundtrack. Amazon has it on sale for just $30 right now, which is killer value since this is a game you can pull out over and over again for multiplayer action with friends and family. You can also get the Switch 2 version on sale for $59, but honestly, the Switch version already packs in enough content and I think it's the better buy considering the price difference. Super Mario Party Jamboree: was $59 now $30 @ Amazon

Get $30 off the Nintendo Switch 2 at Woot... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) If you're not tempted by the Mario Kart World or Switch Sports Resort bundles, this is the next best deal — over at Woot you can currently get $30 off a shiny new Nintendo Switch 2. Although it's not as cheap as the Nintendo Switch 2's pre-hike launch price of $449, it's still a great discount. Stock could sell out fast for this one, so don't hesitate to grab it! Nintendo Switch 2: was $499 now $469 @ Woot

Mario's most out-of-this-world adventure for $20 off... (Image credit: Nintendo) Onto the Nintendo Switch game deals! For Black Friday, you can get $21 off a physical copy of Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 on Switch. First released on Wii, this remastered collection brings back all the Galaxy levels as well as bonus content like extra music and new chapters in the game's storybook. I have excellent memories of playing Super Mario Galaxy back when it released, and now is a great time to jump back in. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2: was $69 now $48 @ Amazon

Expand your Nintendo Switch's storage for $30... (Image credit: Sandisk) Need more space for your digital Nintendo Switch games, save data and screenshots? Storage prices are on the up, but this deal gets you an extra 128GB of space for $30. It won't work for the Nintendo Switch 2, but if you're still playing your original Switch, it's a handy accessory to have. Sandisk 128GB Ultra microSD Card + Adapter: was $35 now $30 @ Amazon

Get $20 off Metroid Prime 4... (Image credit: Nintendo) Metroid Prime 4 was a controversial release — some critics loved it, and some hated it. We were on the positive side of the spectrum and now rank it as one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games. Our reviewer could've gone without the large, barren desert exploration segments of the game, but Metroid Prime 4 also offers excellent level design, combat and absolutely stunning visuals on Switch 2. The lowest price ever for this one is $44, but getting $20 off is still a nice saving if you weren't totally sold on getting it at full price. Metroid Prime 4 Beyond: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Lowest price ever for Kirby Air Riders... (Image credit: Nintendo) Depending on the kind of gamer you are, Kirby Air Riders might be the best racing game on Switch. We put it Kirby Air Riders head to head with Mario Kart World and Sonic Racing Crossworlds and Kirby won out in terms of both visuals and variety. It's arguably the toughest racing game to master, with a which will be appealing if you find Mario Kart to be too easy. And with Air Ride, Top Ride and City Trial modes combined, there's a ton to do in this game. If you weren't sure about it before, now is a good time to grab Kirby Air Riders as it's on sale for its lowest price ever. Kirby Air Riders: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

My favorite Switch 2 controller crashes to lowest price ever... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) The GameSir Super Nova is the controller that I use whenever I'm not playing in handheld mode. It's lightweight and comfortable, the controller lasts for a solid 15 hours on a charge and it also has Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers — meaning it won't develop drift. Now that it's on sale for just $35 (its lowest price ever,) I can't recommend it enough. GameSir Super Nova: was $49 now $35 @ Amazon

Get $20 off Donkey Kong Bananza... (Image credit: Nintendo) Donkey Kong Bananza was our favorite Switch 2 launch game, and now you can get it for its lowest price ever thanks to this $20 discount. We gave it a 4.5-star rating in our review, and the sheer scope of the levels combined with the fact that you can smash your way through anything to create your own paths is a great showcase of the Switch 2's upgraded performance. Donkey Kong Bananza: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Lowest price ever for The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time... (Image credit: Nintendo) Amazon is offering a small discount on digital copies of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time! Usually priced at $59, you can get it for $54 right now (add it to your cart to see the discount.) Okay, so $5 off isn't earth-shattering news, but this game only just came out — and we now rank it as the best Nintendo Switch 2 game available, so it's absolutely worth picking up. The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon (Digital)

Save $87 on the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle! (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Nintendo's official Switch 2 Black Friday deal is finally live! While stocks last (or until December 5,) you can get a Switch 2, a copy of Mario Kart World and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $499 — saving $87 compared to buying the bundled items individually. This is the same deal you could get before the Switch 2's price hike, and it's great to see. Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle: was $549 now $499 @ Amazon

Welcome! (Image credit: Amazon) Welcome back to the Tom's Guide Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live blog! Black Friday is just four days away and falls at the end of the week, so now's the time to start filling your cart! I'm here to share all the best savings right as they appear, so don't go anywhere. Shop Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon