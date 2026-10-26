How to watch 'Love Island Australia' 2026 for FREE from anywhere

Of all the villas from all the editions of this franchise, all-too-brief exes Natalie and Jack just had to end up on “Love Island Australia" season 8 together. Spoiler alert: it didn't end too well. The Gold Coast pair are two of 14 original islanders in the Fiji villa, but host Sophie Monk is taking every opportunity to tinker.

Here's how to watch “Love Island Australia" 2026 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Love Island Australia' 2026 streams, release date "Love Island Australia" season 8 premieres on Monday, October 26 in Australia.

► Time: 10 a.m. AEDT / 11 p.m. GMT (Sun.) / 7 p.m. ET (Sun.) / 4 p.m. PT (Sun.)

• WATCH FREE — 9Now (Australia)

• WATCH FREE — TVNZ+ (New Zealand)

• Watch anywhere — try Surfshark with this Black Friday deal

Jordan describes himself as a "self-made international landlord". On a completely unrelated note, he's also the son of former Prime Minister of Tonga Sialeʻataongo Tuʻivakanō. Cut from a similar cloth is "funemployed" Phoebe, who boasts she once burned through $70,000 of an enormous inheritance in half a year.

Fitness coach Shawnee is battle-ready, having prepared for the villa by dating S4's Callum Hole, diesel fitter Jarrar claims he's so attractive he gets women into the sack by literally barking at them in the street, and tradie Keanu and model Merizel have played in the NRL and A-League respectively.

It'll take more than that to impress former Miss New Zealand Sammi, who's had flings with several of the All Blacks, and airline ground crew member Natalie, who says she's had her fill of influencers and commitment-shy man-babies... so she's gone one Love Island.

Read on as we explain how to watch "Love Island Australia" 2026 online from anywhere, starting with free options. Scroll down for the full list of contestants.

How to watch 'Love Island Australia' 2026 for FREE

You can watch "Love Island Australia" 2026 free-of-charge on 9Now in Australia (from Monday, October 26) and on TVNZ+ in New Zealand (from Tuesday, October 27).

Abroad when it's on? Use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent your favorite streamer from working. Scroll down for all the details.

How to watch 'Love Island Australia' 2026 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Love Island Australia" 2026 on your usual subscription?

You can still tune in live live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Surfshark is one of the top picks right now:

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⏱️ Hurry! Deal ends soon. Pick up Surfshark today and stream "Love Island Australia" 2026 from anywhere.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Surfshark is the one we recommend.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the show free-of-charge on 9Now, choose 'Australia' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to 9Now, sign in, and watch "Love Island Australia" 2026 for free.

Can I watch 'Love Island Australia' 2026 in the U.S.?

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Hulu is home to "Love Island Australia" in the U.S., but at the time of writing there's no word on when season 8 will air.

If you're an Aussie or a Kiwi currently in the U.S., you can still catch the show for free by using a VPN, such as Surfshark.

Can I watch 'Love Island Australia' 2026 in Canada?

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In Canada, "Love Island Australia" airs on Hayu and CTV, but plans for season 8 are still under wraps at the time of writing.

If you're in Canada for work or on vacation from Australia or New Zealand, you can catch the show for free by using a VPN, such as Surfshark.

Can I watch 'Love Island Australia' 2026 in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

At the time of writing there's no word on when "Love Island Australia" season 8 will hit the U.K., but the silver lining is that when it does arrive it'll be free-to-air on ITVX.

Use a VPN, such as Surfshark, to stream "Love Island Australia" 2026 free-of-charge if you're currently in the U.K. from Australia or New Zealand.

How to watch 'Love Island Australia' 2026 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Love Island Australia" 2026 airs on Channel 9 at 8:30 p.m. AEDT from Monday to Thursday, starting October 26.

However, each episode will be available to stream on the free 9Now platform from 10 a.m..

Companion series "Love Island Australia: Unseen. Uncut." airs on Stan, which starts at AU$9.99/month.

If you’re currently outside Australia but don't want to miss out, you can use a VPN such as Surfshark to tap into your usual coverage.

'Love Island Australia' 2026 — Need to Know

Who are the 'Love Island Australia' 2026 boys? Jack Wheldon, 24, tradie trainer, Gold Coast

Jarrar Haidar, 22, diesel fitter, Wollongong

Jordan Kaho, 24, Airbnb owner, Canberra

Keanu Wainohu, 25, tradie, Sydney

Lachlan Cubis, 26, chiropractor, Sydney

Merizel dos Santos, 28, model, Gold Coast

Oliver Spitteler, 26, personal trainer, Perth

Who are the 'Love Island Australia' 2026 girls? Amanda Boue, 26, jeweller & model, Sydney

Ava Toulson, 24, traffic controller, Perth

Layla Wilson, 22, pilates instructor, Canberra

Natalie Maree, 23, airline ground crew, Gold Coast

Phoebe Jamieson, 23, unemployed, Adelaide/London, U.K.

Samantha Poole, 23, model & content creator, Whangārei, New Zealand

Shawnee Schein, 27, online fitness coach, Gold Coast

When is the 'Love Island Australia' season 8 finale? The "Love Island Australia" 2026 finale is yet to be determined at the time of writing. However, each of the past four seasons have comprised 29 episodes, and if season 8 follows suit, it will end on Monday, December 14.

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