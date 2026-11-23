5 of my favorite Nike running shoes are in the Black Friday sales — save up to 54% on the Pegasus, Vomero Plus, Vaporfly and more
The Nike Black Friday sale is full of bargains
The Nike Black Friday is in full swing and if you’re in the market for a new set of running shoes, you have several excellent options to pick from.
You can save around 50% or more on a variety of great Nike running shoes, from comfortable stability shoes to super-light racers, and many of the best Nike sneakers I’ve tested myself are included.
I’ve picked out my five favorite deals on running shoes from the Nike sale below, with the standout for me being the 45% saving on the Nike Zoom Fly 6, which is $99 in the sale.
Quick Links
- Shop all running shoes in the Nike Black Friday sale
- Nike Structure Plus: was $170 now $78 @
- Nike Pegasus 42: was $145 now $81 @ Nike
- Nike Zoom Fly 6: was $180 now $99 @ Nike
- Nike Vomero Plus: was $180 now $135 @ Nike
- Nike Vaporfly 4: was $270 now $144 @ Nike
Best Nike Black Friday deals
The Nike Structure Plus is a max-cushioned stability shoe that offers a lot of support and comfort on the run. This is a wild price for such an accomplished shoe, and it's only available on the colors that are reduced to $104, before you then take a further 25% off at checkout using the code 'BFRIDAY'.
Read moreRead less▼
This is the best deal I've seen yet on the Nike Pegasus 42, which is the latest version of Nike's reliable, durable daily trainer. It's good for walking and gym workouts alongside running, last forever, and looks good too. You can get this price by picking the cheapest color of the shoe and using the code 'BFRIDAY' at checkout.
Read moreRead less▼
The Nike Zoom Fly 6 has been out for almost two years now which means it often pops up in sales, but this is a huge discount on an excellent plated trainer that works well for everything from easy runs to races. It's the best all-rounder in Nike's line-up for me, and using the code 'BFRIDAY' at checkout brings the white and green color of the shoe under $100.
Read moreRead less▼
The Nike Vomero Plus is the best max-cushioned running shoe from any brand in my opinion. It's delightfully bouncy and makes the miles tick by more enjoyably, especially when marathon training in my experience. The Vomero Plus is down to $135 on all colors using the code 'BFRIDAY'.
Read moreRead less▼
Nike recently announced the Vaporfly 5, but that won't be arriving until next fall, so if you love the line and need a new carbon plate racing shoe, this deal on the Vaporfly 4 is worth grabbing. This is another one where you stack the 'BFRIDAY' code on top of the cheapest color to get the lowest price possible of $144, almost 50% off full price for the lightweight super-shoe.
Read moreRead less▼
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.