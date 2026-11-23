The Nike Black Friday is in full swing and if you’re in the market for a new set of running shoes, you have several excellent options to pick from.

You can save around 50% or more on a variety of great Nike running shoes, from comfortable stability shoes to super-light racers, and many of the best Nike sneakers I’ve tested myself are included.

I’ve picked out my five favorite deals on running shoes from the Nike sale below, with the standout for me being the 45% saving on the Nike Zoom Fly 6, which is $99 in the sale.

Best Nike Black Friday deals

Nike Structure Plus: was $170 now $78 at NIKE The Nike Structure Plus is a max-cushioned stability shoe that offers a lot of support and comfort on the run. This is a wild price for such an accomplished shoe, and it's only available on the colors that are reduced to $104, before you then take a further 25% off at checkout using the code 'BFRIDAY'. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Pegasus 42: was $145 now $81 at NIKE This is the best deal I've seen yet on the Nike Pegasus 42, which is the latest version of Nike's reliable, durable daily trainer. It's good for walking and gym workouts alongside running, last forever, and looks good too. You can get this price by picking the cheapest color of the shoe and using the code 'BFRIDAY' at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Zoom Fly 6: was $180 now $99 at NIKE The Nike Zoom Fly 6 has been out for almost two years now which means it often pops up in sales, but this is a huge discount on an excellent plated trainer that works well for everything from easy runs to races. It's the best all-rounder in Nike's line-up for me, and using the code 'BFRIDAY' at checkout brings the white and green color of the shoe under $100. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Vomero Plus: was $180 now $135 at NIKE The Nike Vomero Plus is the best max-cushioned running shoe from any brand in my opinion. It's delightfully bouncy and makes the miles tick by more enjoyably, especially when marathon training in my experience. The Vomero Plus is down to $135 on all colors using the code 'BFRIDAY'. Read more Read less ▼