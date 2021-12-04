Broncos vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football, odds and fantasy picks

The Broncos vs Chiefs live stream puts Patrick Mahomes and company back on the gridiron after taking their bye week. They'll look to extend their winning streak against a Denver team that is also hoping this NFL live stream will be another step in the right direction.

Broncos vs Chiefs channel, start time The Broncos vs Chiefs live stream is Sunday (Dec. 5)

• Time — 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT / 1.20 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Betting odds — Chiefs -10, Over/Under 47

The Broncos (6-5) started their season hot, winning their first three games only to go on a four-game losing streak. Now they have won three of their last four and hope to have put their roughest stretch in the rearview mirror. They enter this matchup after beating the Chargers 28-13 with a strong ground game and tough defense.

The Chiefs (7-4) were done! Cooked! Finished! That was at least the talk from some national pundits that love to jump on the piping hot takes. You haven’t heard too much from them recently as Mahomes and the Chiefs have rattled off four straight wins. Now Kansas City is in first place in the AFC West.

Mahomes is just one interception shy of matching his career high of 12 in a season but has been able to cut down on his interception rate recently. He's thrown seven touchdowns to just two picks over the Chiefs' winning streak. Mahomes will have the challenge this week of knowing that Broncos' rookie corner Patrick Surtain II is lurking and waiting for him to make a mistake. Surtain had a two-pick game last week against the Chargers including a 70-yard pick-six.

Broncos vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Broncos vs Chiefs live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT Sunday (Dec. 5)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week. Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Broncos vs Chiefs live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Broncos vs Chiefs live stream.

Broncos vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Broncos vs Chiefs on Sky Sports Main Event, on Sky, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Broncos vs Chiefs live stream starts at 1.20 a.m. GMT Monday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Broncos vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Broncos vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

Broncos vs Chiefs fantasy picks and odds

Betting Odds: The Chiefs are 10-point favorites against the Broncos. The over/under is 47.

Broncos: Running back Melvin Gordan and Javonte Williams are coming off solid games last week. Gordan ran for 83 yards on 17 carries while Williams gained 111 yards from scrimmage with a touchdown. Wide receiver Tim Patrick leads the team in touchdown receptions but has just four touchdowns on the season. He's caught only one score over the last five games.

Chiefs: Like Denver, Kansas city got back to the ground game in their most recent win. Clyde Edwards-Helaire averaged 5.3 yards-per-carry with a touchdown against the Cowboys in week 11, while Tyreke Hill even broke a 33-yard run. Both Hill and tight end Travis Kelce reeled in 70-plus yards through the air. The Chiefs defense is also coming off a strong performance as they sacked Dak Prescott five times two weeks ago and allowed just nine points.