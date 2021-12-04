Patriots vs Bills live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football, odds and fantasy picks

The Patriots vs Bills live stream is the matchup AFC East fans have been waiting for! Buffalo was thought to be the new team to beat after the Brady era had ended in New England, but now Mac Jones has led a quick turnaround for the Patriots. This NFL live stream will be the first installment of what should be many "Jones vs Allen" battles.

Patriots vs Bills channel, start time The Patriots vs Bills live stream is Monday (Dec. 6).

• Time — 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT / 1.15 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free • Betting Odds — Bills -3, Over/Under 44

The Patriots (8-4) are the hottest team in the NFL as they extended their wining streak to six games with a 36-13 win over the Titans last week. Mac Jones had one of his best games of the season as he threw for a season high 310 yards with two touchdowns and posted a passer rating of 123. During the six game win streak Jones has thrown nine touchdowns with just two interceptions.

The Bills (7-4) are looking to put two wins together for the first time since October 3rd and October 10th. Since then they have only alternated wins and losses. Last week they were able to handle their business against the Saints with a 31-6 win on Thanksgiving. Josh Allen threw four touchdowns in the win, but also threw two interceptions.

Buffalo took both meetings with the Pats last season, including winning their second matchup by way of a 38-9 blow out. Allen torched the Pats for 320 yards and four touchdown passes in that game. This game will likely not feature big scoring numbers for either club as the Patriots and Bills are one and two respectively in the NFL for fewest points allowed per game.

How to watch the Patriots vs Bills live stream from anywhere

Patriots vs Bills live streams in the US

In the U.S., Patriots vs Bills is going to be broadcast on ESPN, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT Monday (Dec. 6).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Patriots vs Bills live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Patriots vs Bills on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Patriots vs Bills live stream starts at 1.15 a.m. GMT Tuesday morning on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Patriots vs Bills live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Patriots vs Bills live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

Patriots vs Bills fantasy picks and odds

Betting Odds: The Bills are 3-point favorites against the Patriots. The over under is 44.

Patriots: The Patriots defense stayed hot last week as they forced Tennessee into five fumbles, taking away three, while J.C. Jackson came up with his seventh interception of the season, second to only the Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs who has eight. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne caught both of Mac Jones' touchdown passes last week, while Jakobi Meyers caught five passes for 98 yards. Pats' tight end Hunter Henry has enjoyed leading all tight ends in football in touchdowns, but has had his total stall at seven over the last two weeks.

Bills: Speaking of tight ends, Dawson Knox continued his breakout season catching two touchdowns last week to bring his total to seven on the year. He's now tied with Hunter Henry for most by a tight end this season. Knox has also tied wide receiver Stefon Diggs for the team lead in touchdowns.