Bills vs Patriots live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

Bills vs Patriots live stream channel, start time The Bills vs Patriots live stream begins at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT Monday, December 28 on ESPN and ABC.

The Bills vs Patriots live stream shows how quickly teams' fortunes can change. By this point in the season, New England would normally have clinched its spot in the playoffs, and Buffalo would have been played out.

But this year, the 11-3 Bills have secured the AFC East, whereas the 6-8 Patriots will miss a spot in the playoffs for the first time in a dozen years. No longer boasting one of the best quarterbacks in football, the Patriots are a low-scoring mess this year. Bookmakers favor Buffalo by a seven-point spread in this NFL live stream, their second meeting of the season.

This game is inevitably the story of quarterback Cam Newton. He's in the unenviable position of following the legendary Tom Brady, who left the Patriots after 20 seasons and took the team's winning streak with him.

Hopes had been high for Newton at first, but he's consistently failed to connect with his receivers. In 14 games, he has thrown just five touchdown passes (vs 10 interceptions).

The Bills' Josh Allen has been sixfold more productive, with 30 TDs. Newton is a mobile quarterback and has rushed in an additional four scores, but that still makes him a minimal contributor among quarterbacks.

How to watch Bills vs Patriots live streams with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

Bills vs Patriots live streams in the US

In the US, Bills vs Patriots is going to be carried on ESPN, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT December 28.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers ESPN and ABC, and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local Fox and NBC affiliates.View Deal

Bills vs Patriots live streams for free

If you just want to watch Bills vs Patriots on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that also includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Bills vs Patriots live streams in the UK

You can watch Bills vs Patriots live across the pond, even if it is an an ungodly hour of 1:15 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season. It's on the Sky Sports NFL channel.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Bills vs Patriots live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bills vs Patriots live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.