Best Buy deals in December 2020 — the best holiday sales right now

Best Buy deals aren't done yet. If you missed out on the avalanche of Best Buy deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you're in luck because the retailer is still offering big discounts on a range of products, from 4K TVs to headphones to smart speakers.

It’s not just tech and gadgets that are on sale though, there are also deep discounts on home appliances like air fryers and vacuums. And if you're still looking for holiday gifts, there are great Best Buy deals on LEGO kits and electric scooters.

And sure to check back through the end of the year for more holiday sales at Best Buy. We're keeping a close eye on all the biggest Best Buy deals this month.

Top 5 Best Buy deals in December 2020

Top deals

Apple AirPods: was $159 now $129 @ Best Buy

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Vizio's first OLED TV is back on sale. The 65-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV.

Hisense 75" 4K Android TV: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

You can stream to your heart's content, with this gigantic and immersive 4K TV. Support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 video standards plus DTS Virtual X

Echo Dot (4th Gen) 2-Pack: was $100 now $59 @ Best Buy

The Echo Dot is the latest smart speaker from Amazon and offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. In addition to its new look, it packs a host of new features that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.

Insignia Digital Air Fryer (5 qt): was $119 now $39 @ Best Buy

Eat healthier without giving up all your favorite fried foods. The Insignia air fryer has a temperature range of 180-400°F and a 5-quart basket that holds 3-5 servings of food. And the basket and pan are dishwasher-safe.

TV deals

Sony 75" X800H 4K TV: was $1,399 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

Most 75-inch TVs cost way over $1,500. However, this Best Buy deal gets you the new Sony 75-inch X800H 4K Android TV for $999. That's $100 off and a good price for a 75-inch name-brand TV.

Hisense 75" 4K Android TV: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

You can stream to your heart's content, with this gigantic and immersive 4K TV. Support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 video standards plus DTS Virtual X

Samsung 70" 4K TV: was $749 now $699 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung Class 6 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $699. It features 4K resolution, HDR10+ support, 120Hz motion rate, and Samsung's Tizen OS.

LG 65" 4K TV: was $549 now $499 @ Best Buy

LG is best known for its OLED TVs, but the affordable LG UN7000 4K TV offers all of the smart TV capabilities of those more premium sets, but without the premium price. The UN7000 is already an affordable TV, but Best Buy has knocked an extra $50 off.

Sony 65-inch A8H OLED: was $2,799, now $2,499 @ Best Buy

One of our favorite TVs of all time, the Sony A8H OLED offers some of the best picture and sound we've ever seen, in addition to being a highly capable Android smart TV. You can score this awesome OLED for $300 off at Best Buy.

Samsung The Frame TV: was $1,999 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

Samsung's art inspired The Frame TV hangs on the wall like a painting, offering you a full-featured 4K smart TV that blends in with your decor. Samsung sweetens the deal with a huge selection of art to display when you're not watching movies and shows. Currently, it's unavailable online, but you can still score the deal if it's available at your nearest brick-and-mortar Best Buy.

LG BX OLED TV 55-inch: was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The LG BX OLED TV has practically everything you could ask for in a TV, including perfect blacks, infinite contrast and eye-popping colors. Its webOS app store gives you tons of ways to stream — all without plugging anything in — and its 120Hz refresh rate means smooth image quality.

TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $399 now $279 @ Best Buy

This TCL 4 Series model has everything you could need at an absurdly low price: sharp 4K picture quality, good audio, and access to all of your favorite streaming apps.

TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy

TCL's affordable TVs are consistently great, offering above-average picture quality and plenty of smart features at affordable prices. Best Buy has something of an oddity for sale with the TCL 4-Series 4K smart Android TV, which pairs TCL's great TV with Google's excellent smart TV interface.

Toshiba 32" Fire TV: was $179 now $129 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking the price of this 32-inch Fire TV down by $50. It has built-in Fire TV access, which means you've got support for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and, of course, Prime Video. It also comes with a voice remote, so you can control certain functions of your TV with the sound of your voice.

Insignia 19" 720p TV: was $79 now $59 @ Best Buy

With this insane Best Buy deal, you'll be hard pressed to find something less expensive than this Insignia TV. Perfect for the basement, garage bar, or a kid's room, the 19-inch TV sports 720p resolution and two HDMI ports.

Laptop deals

MacBook Air: was $949 now $449 @ BestBuy

It may not have the benefits of the M1 chip, but it's still a 2020 MacBook with many of the same upgrades. It's faster, more powerful, and has more storage than a 2019 model, with the added bonus of not being tainted by the god-awful butterfly keyboard. Don't miss out on this great Best Buy deal.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 13.3" Touchscreen Laptop: was $999 now $849 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy deal has the x360 2-in-1 13.3" Touchscreen Laptop for $150 off. The convertible design includes a full HD touchscreen. Armed with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it's a hard deal to beat.

MacBook Air package: was $1,169 now $924 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has a package deal that bundles a 13-inch Apple MacBook Air with a sleek 13-inch laptop sleeve, Logitech MX Master 3 wireless mouse and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, all for $244 less than the normal price.

Phone deals

Save up to $700 on Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series @ Best Buy

Head to Best Buy if you want to save on the Note 20 series. You can save up to $700 with activation at AT&T. Verizon and Sprint have Note 20 activation deals at Best Buy as well.

Pixel 5: was $699 now $649 @ Best Buy

That's not the only Pixel 5 deal at Best Buy. You can save $50 on the Pixel 5 when you activate the phone with other wireless carriers.

Microsoft Surface Duo: was $1,399 now $1,349 @ BestBuy

Get Microsoft's dual-screen phone for $50 off, and unlocked to boot. You will need to activate the phone with a carrier for the full savings, but the fact you get to choose is better than being forced into it.

Tablet deals

10.2" iPad (128GB/2020/LTE): was $559 now $359 @ Best Buy

Those who want the freedom of an LTE-enabled iPad in the Space Gray color can save $200 by going with Best Buy and a two-year Verizon contract.

Smart home deals

Echo Dot (4th Gen) 2-Pack: was $100 now $59 @ Best Buy

The Echo Dot is the latest smart speaker from Amazon and offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. In addition to its new look, it packs a host of new features that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.

Echo Dot: was $39 now $24 @ Best Buy

The third-generation Echo Dot is back on sale for less than $20. In some ways, we like its unobtrusive design even more than the 4th-gen Echo Dot—and you still get all of Alexa on this model, including a good speaker for personal listening, skills, smart home connectivity, and more.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

The Fire TV Stick 4K is the perfect way to stream all the Prime Video, Netflix and live TV you want at a low price. The streaming device provides excellent video quality and supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential: was $49 now $24 @ Best Buy

Google Home users will love this basic, but excellent smart speaker. We know we did in our Lenovo Smart Clock Essential review. The compact device can fit on any nightstand, the display is a breeze to read in both well-lit and dark settings. An LED nightlight encircles the back, and casts a soft glow, and there's a USB port for charging your smartphone.

Headphone deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $299 now $269 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy deal saves you $30 on these phenomenal noise-cancelling headphones from Bose. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II have a sturdy, fold-away design and deliver crystal clear sounds with great range. And don't worry, they've got that bass too.

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Best Buy

These are Apple's first completely wireless fitness earbuds, and they've got a lot going for them: great battery life, iconic well-balanced sound, and a comfy, snug fit. Add in Apple's W1 chip and 27-hours battery life, and there's a lot to like. The Lava Red set is $100 off.

Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Headphones: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

Looking for active noise cancelling headphones on a budget? The Sennheiser HD 458BT could be the model you're looking for. These wireless headphones boast superior sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, intuitive controls and a whopping 30-hour battery life.

JBL Endurance PEAK Bluetooth Headphones (Black): was $119 now $59 @ Best Buy

Listening to your playlist during workouts is made easier with the JBL Endurance PEAK Bluetooth no-budge wireless headphones. The PowerHook technology switches on when they're worn, and the lightweight, ergonomic fit makes for comfortable, all-day use.

AirPods: was $159 now $129 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy deal cuts the price on the AirPods with a standard charging case by $30. The popular wireless earbuds feature Apple's latest H1 chip for faster connectivity.

Apple AirPods Pro (refurbished): was $249 now $186 @ Best Buy

The Geek Squad-refurbished AirPods Pro are a steal of a deal. The top-notch wireless earbuds feature effective noise cancellation as well as sweat and water resistance. There's also a Transparency Mode for when you need to hear things around you.

BeatsX Wireless Headphones (Black): was $99 now $49 @ Best Buy

The BeatsX headphones are the perfect pair of wireless buds for everyday use. The wireless headphones provided up to 8 hours of battery life and come with a variety of ear tips for a personalized fit.

Audio and speaker deals

Samsung HW-Q950T 9.1.4ch Soundbar: was $1,799 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

Get an immersive, Dolby Atmos audio experience with true 9.1.4 channel sound that surrounds you from a 20 speakers, including four that fire upward and two that fire from the side.

Sonos One: was $199 now $159 @ Best Buy

The Sonos One is small but mighty, offering powerful audio in a compact frame. Pairing is easy, and it can even connect with other Sonos devices to fill your home with high quality sound.

Camera deals

Canon EOS Rebel T7 was $599 now $549 @ Best Buy

This starter DSLR from Canon includes two lenses: an EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm lens, as well as a carrying case, making it an ideal gift for someone who wants to step up from shooting pictures with their smartphone. This Best Buy deal takes $50 off.

Nikon Z 50 w/two lenses was $1,349 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

In our Nikon Z 50 review, we found it to be an excellent midrange mirrorless camera with great handling, photo quality, and feature set. This deal includes a Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lens, so you're set up for just about any photographic situation.

Sony Alpha A7 III w/lens was $2,199 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

This full-frame mirrorless camera has a 24.2MP sensor, an astounding ISO range of 50-204,800, 693 phase detection and 425 contrast detection focus points, and can shoot 4K video in HDR. It also has 5-axis in-body image stabilization. This deal also includes a 28-70 mm F3.5-5.6 OSS lens.

Canon Ivy Cliq+ 2 was $149 now $129 @ Best Buy

This instant camera has a fun trick: You can connect to it via Bluetooth and print out photos you took with your smartphone. Aside from that, this slim camera fits easily in your pocket, has a large mirror on the front for selfies, and has a microSD card slot so you can save digital copies of the photos you take.

Canon EOS RP was $1,399 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

The Canon EOS RP is a great full-frame mirrorless camera, boasting a 24.2MP image sensor, and 4K video. In our Canon EOS RP review, we loved its articulating touchscreen, image quality, and handling. This deal includes a 24-105mm lens with image stabilization, which is handy as that feature is not built into the camera.

Appliance deals

Insignia Digital Air Fryer (5 qt): was $119 now $39 @ Best Buy

Eat healthier without giving up all your favorite fried foods. The Insignia air fryer has a temperature range of 180-400°F and a 5-quart basket that holds 3-5 servings of food. And the basket and pan are dishwasher-safe.

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: was $274 now $229 @ Best Buy

This best-selling robot vacuum is the perfect way to keep your home tidy with minimal effort. The three-stage cleaning system is more powerful than you might expect, and its wi-fi connectivity is a convenient bonus.

iRobot Roomba i3+: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. This Best Buy deal takes $100 off.

Ninja Foodi: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Ninja Foodi is an 8-in-1 pressure cooker that can double as an air fryer. This deal is for the 8-quart model, which is big enough to feed your family and still have leftovers.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe: was $229 now $171 @ Best Buy

Enjoy freshly brewed coffee with this Nespresso machine, which makes either an 8-oz. or 1.35-oz. cup of hot beverage. The Aeroccino3 milk frother makes perfect cappuccinos, while the removable water tank allows easy refilling.

AeroGardens Harvest Elite Slim: was $179 now $129 @ Best Buy

The AeroGardens Harvest Elite Slim with Heirloom Salad Seed Kit's price has been slashed. With this deal, you get the small, sleek, countertop appliance with high-efficiency grow lights and six pre-seeded grow pods of heirloom salad greens.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender can mix, blend, juice, and process all of your favorite foods. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity and also includes a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor along with two 16-ounce blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies and shakes.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was $99 now $89 @ Best Buy

The Vortex Plus has six built-in smart programs that air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate, all in one appliance. It heats in a fraction of the time of a regular oven. The EvenCrisp technology gives you tender insides and a perfectly crispy outside, using up to 95% less oil.

Insignia Pressure Cooker: was $59 now $34 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's house brand pressure cooker has a 6-quart capacity—large enough for most families—a large LCD panel, and presets for a variety of cooking functions: rice, soup, meat, poultry, vegetables, and more. It comes with a measuring cup, rice ladle, a soup ladle, and an instruction booklet.

Samsung Gas Convection Range: was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

Now this deal really cooks. This Samsung freestanding range has a 5.8-cubic-foot capacity, five burners, a self-cleaning mode. It has a cast iron grate and a removable griddle (included) in the middle, and a child door lock. Its two high-heat burners can put out 17,000 and 15,000 BTUs, respectively.

Toy and scooter deals

Segway Ninebot Max G30LP was $749, now $599 @ Best Buy The Ninebot Max G30LP has a range of 25.2 miles and a top speed of 18.6 MPH. It has regenerative braking, head- and taillights, and 10-inch pneumatic tires.

Hover-1 Superfly Hoverboard: was $199 now $129 @ Best Buy

Hit the ground running with the Superfly Hoverboard from Hover-1, which features 400W of electric motor power, speeds of up to 7mph and a battery that lasts for 6 miles on a single charge. This deal saves you $80.

Lego Star Wars D-O: was $69 now $58 @ BestBuy

The Rise of Skywalker may have been rather polarizing