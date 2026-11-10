Best Buy's Black Friday deals are here — I found huge savings on MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watch and more
Make huge savings on new and refurbished tech from Apple in Best Buy's big sale
Black Friday is almost here — and for some online retailers the big sale has already started! That's the case with Best Buy, which is currently slashing prices on thousands of products.
If you love tech then the prospect of saving money on Apple products is surely appealing. The brand is known for its high quality — and often high prices. Well, Best Buy's sale is now offering deep discounts on everything from some MacBook Pro and Air models to Apple Watch, iPads and more. Now, to be clear, some of these are refurbished models. That's nothing to worry about, but it's important to be aware when purchasing.
I've selected 12 of my favorite offers for this article, but there are loads more to be found on the Best Buy site, so be sure to check it out when you've browsed through my picks below.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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