Best Buy’s Techtober event is live: Epic laptop deals from Apple, Dell and Lenovo, from under $200
Best Buy's Techtober sale has some essential laptop deals
Best Buy's massive Techtober sale is still running until October 11. If you haven't checked it out yet, make sure to head on over to the site now and see just how many great offers are on sale right now.
For this article I've picked out nine of the best laptop deals on the site. There are great savings to be had here on big brands like Dell, Lenovo and Apple. I've picked out models covering a wide range of price points, too, starting at under $200 all the way up to the higher-end models, so there's something for every budget.
These deals won't last forever, so if you're looking for a great new laptop, make sure to check these out now!
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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