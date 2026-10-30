21 Best Buy doorBOOster deals with 50% off or more: I found the biggest discounts on LG OLED TVs, Sony headphones and Shark vacuum cleaners

Rejoice! Best Buy's DoorBOOster sale is here, and it's packed with scary-good deals! Coming just in time for Halloween, now's a great time to upgrade your TV, headphones or laptop — without having to wait for Black Friday.

I'm only focusing on deals that are at least 50% off today, so you can be assured that the savings are huge. Scroll down to check out the best discounts this weekend! For more, see our Best Buy promo codes page.

Audio

Sony MDREX14AP Wired Earbud Headphones: was $19 now $9 at Best Buy Join the wired revolution! No charging, no Bluetooth pairing, and no lost earbuds if one falls out. With 9mm drivers for dynamic sound, these Sony earbuds have a button to easily control your music. Read more Read less ▼

TVs

Insignia 50" F50 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $149 at Best Buy This 50-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support. Read more Read less ▼

LG 48" B6 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $599 at Best Buy This is an epic deal for a TV we called the best entry-level OLED TV of 2026. It supports 4K games at up to 120Hz and can kick it up to 144Hz with VRR enabled (a benefit for PC gamers). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format on the market. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is nearly as good as the pricier C6, but for a fraction of the cost. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $999 at Best Buy The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly, offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay-enhancing features, including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. Its predecessor, the C5, is still a great TV and cheaper, but if you want the latest and greatest — you won't be disappointed with the C6. Read more Read less ▼

Smart home

Save 59% Amazon Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $16 at Best Buy Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and includes color night vision and person detection you wouldn't expect at just $16. Read more Read less ▼

Save 56% Ring Battery Doorbell (2-pack): was $99 now $44 at Best Buy The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. This deal gets you two video doorbells. Read more Read less ▼

Google Nest Wifi Pro 6e: at Best Buy The Google Nest WiFi Pro is a Wi-Fi 6E-powered mesh Wi-Fi system with a stylish design. Each Nest WiFi Pro device has a range of 2,200 square feet, has two gigabit Ethernet ports, and you can control your whole network right from the Google Home app. In our Google Nest WiFi Pro review, we highlighted its built-in Matter support for connecting smart home gadgets and its smaller size compared to Netgear’s larger Orbi devices. Read more Read less ▼

Computing

Energizer 3-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Wireless Charging Stand: was $49 now $19 at Best Buy Out of all 3-in-1 MagSafe chargers, this Energizer one provides some of the best value for money. Not only is it compact in size and can charge your Apple Watch and wireless earbuds, but it also props up your iPhone to allow StandBy Mode to run when it's in landscape. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was $419 now $189 at Best Buy This budget-friendly 14-inch laptop delivers solid everyday performance with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The touchscreen adds convenient interactivity for work, browsing and media. It's a practical choice for students or home users who want reliable performance and touch capability. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15.3" 2K: was $1,299 now $649 at Best Buy There are plenty of laptops out there, but the IdeaPad 3i is one of the best around. For starters, it has a 15.3-inch 2K LED display. You also get an Intel Core 7 350 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It won't play the latest PC games, but it's a reliable machine for everyday work and entertainment. Read more Read less ▼

Appliances

Bella Pro 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker: was $59 now $29 at Best Buy Put an end to those expensive coffee runs with the Bella Pro coffee maker, which is now on sale for just $29. It can make up to 12 cups of coffee. It's also compact enough to fit on any kitchen counter or in a dorm room. Read more Read less ▼

Shark PowerDetect Speed Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $499 now $199 at Best Buy Offering powerful cleaning forward and backward, and a lightweight design at just 7lbs — this Shark vacuum is a must-have, especially with 60% off. You get up to 60 minutes of runtime on a charge for long cleaning sessions. Read more Read less ▼

Bobsweep Dustin Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $749 now $199 at Best Buy Well-loved by shoppers at Best Buy, this robot vacuum & mop combo has earned a 4.3-star rating based on over 1,700 reviews. It delivers 8000 Pa suction power and offers useful features like LiDAR mapping. It also helps that it's on sale at 73% off. Read more Read less ▼

Gaming

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake: was $39 now $19 at Best Buy One of the most beloved Dragon Quest games has hit the PS5 thanks to this HD-2D remake. This version's pixel sprites and 3D backgrounds look truly stunning, and as the first chapter in the Erdrick Trilogy story, this game is one every Dragon Quest fan needs to experience. Read more Read less ▼

The Last of Us Part I: was $69 now $29 at Best Buy If the full-price release of The Last of Us Part I put you off the idea of retracing Ellie and Joel's steps in this gorgeous remake of one of PlayStation's most well-known titles, now's your chance to pick it up. The remake features improved visuals, new animation work and more tactical, more aggressive enemies, making exploring the post-apocalyptic USA all the more stressful and all the more engaging. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Future)

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