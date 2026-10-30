21 Best Buy doorBOOster deals with 50% off or more: I found the biggest discounts on LG OLED TVs, Sony headphones and Shark vacuum cleaners
Best Buy's DoorBOOster sale is here
Rejoice! Best Buy's DoorBOOster sale is here, and it's packed with scary-good deals! Coming just in time for Halloween, now's a great time to upgrade your TV, headphones or laptop — without having to wait for Black Friday.
I'm only focusing on deals that are at least 50% off today, so you can be assured that the savings are huge. Scroll down to check out the best discounts this weekend! For more, see our Best Buy promo codes page.
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- Sony Wired Earbud Headphones: was $19 now $9
- Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $16
- Energizer 3-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Wireless Charging Stand: was $49 now $19
- Bella Pro 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker: was $59 now $29
- TCL 40" Q3CR Series 1080P Roku TV: was $299 now $99
- Shark PowerDetect Speed Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $499 now $199
- LG 48" B6 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $599
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15.3" 2K: was $1,299 now $649
- LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $999
- Samsung HW-Q990F Soundbar w/ Subwoofer & Rear Speaker: was $1,999 now $999
Audio
Join the wired revolution! No charging, no Bluetooth pairing, and no lost earbuds if one falls out. With 9mm drivers for dynamic sound, these Sony earbuds have a button to easily control your music.
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For the low, low price of $39, the JLab JBuds Lux ANC wireless headphones have a lot going for them: great sound quality, great active noise canceling, great battery life, and a great app. Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio compatibility is also onboard, and the ANC is something to behold.
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The Samsung Q990F is the shining star of Samsung's soundbar lineup — it's got a pair of surround speakers for Dolby Atmos, and a subwoofer for the bass so that you don't have to buy a separate model. It performs well, and it's nice that you get everything in the box.
Price check: $998 @ Amazon
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The XM5 were Sony's previous flagship until the XM6 launched in 2025, but the older model is by no means outdated today. We praised the Sony WH-1000XM5 for their awesome sound quality and a handsome minimalist design. And if active noise canceling is your priority, the XM5 steals the show.
Price check: $198 @ Amazon
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TVs
TCL's 2026 smart TV is on sale with 67% off. It's a 1080p set, so it won't win any awards for picture quality, but if you want an easy way to watch with a reliable Roku TV streaming platform, it's a solid choice.
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This 50-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
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This is an epic deal for a TV we called the best entry-level OLED TV of 2026. It supports 4K games at up to 120Hz and can kick it up to 144Hz with VRR enabled (a benefit for PC gamers). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format on the market. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is nearly as good as the pricier C6, but for a fraction of the cost.
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The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly, offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay-enhancing features, including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. Its predecessor, the C5, is still a great TV and cheaper, but if you want the latest and greatest — you won't be disappointed with the C6.
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The QM8L is a 2026 TV from TCL. It's a fantastic way to experience TCL's SQD Mini-LED technology for much less than what you'll spend on a higher-end model. We recently awarded this TV a 4-star rating in our TCL QM8L review for its sensational contrast, its thorough collection of features and, of course, its eye-popping color, the latter of which is made possible by TCL's intriguing new display technology.
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Smart home
Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and includes color night vision and person detection you wouldn't expect at just $16.
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The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. This deal gets you two video doorbells.
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The Google Nest WiFi Pro is a Wi-Fi 6E-powered mesh Wi-Fi system with a stylish design. Each Nest WiFi Pro device has a range of 2,200 square feet, has two gigabit Ethernet ports, and you can control your whole network right from the Google Home app. In our Google Nest WiFi Pro review, we highlighted its built-in Matter support for connecting smart home gadgets and its smaller size compared to Netgear’s larger Orbi devices.
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Computing
Out of all 3-in-1 MagSafe chargers, this Energizer one provides some of the best value for money. Not only is it compact in size and can charge your Apple Watch and wireless earbuds, but it also props up your iPhone to allow StandBy Mode to run when it's in landscape.
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This budget-friendly 14-inch laptop delivers solid everyday performance with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The touchscreen adds convenient interactivity for work, browsing and media. It's a practical choice for students or home users who want reliable performance and touch capability.
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There are plenty of laptops out there, but the IdeaPad 3i is one of the best around. For starters, it has a 15.3-inch 2K LED display. You also get an Intel Core 7 350 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It won't play the latest PC games, but it's a reliable machine for everyday work and entertainment.
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Appliances
Put an end to those expensive coffee runs with the Bella Pro coffee maker, which is now on sale for just $29. It can make up to 12 cups of coffee. It's also compact enough to fit on any kitchen counter or in a dorm room.
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Need extra freezer space for your Thanksgiving goodies? This chest freezer is perfect, since it has a roomy 7-cubic-foot capacity and has a wire basket for easy organization. If you don't have space for it in your kitchen, it can go straight into the garage.
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Offering powerful cleaning forward and backward, and a lightweight design at just 7lbs — this Shark vacuum is a must-have, especially with 60% off. You get up to 60 minutes of runtime on a charge for long cleaning sessions.
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Well-loved by shoppers at Best Buy, this robot vacuum & mop combo has earned a 4.3-star rating based on over 1,700 reviews. It delivers 8000 Pa suction power and offers useful features like LiDAR mapping. It also helps that it's on sale at 73% off.
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Gaming
One of the most beloved Dragon Quest games has hit the PS5 thanks to this HD-2D remake. This version's pixel sprites and 3D backgrounds look truly stunning, and as the first chapter in the Erdrick Trilogy story, this game is one every Dragon Quest fan needs to experience.
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If the full-price release of The Last of Us Part I put you off the idea of retracing Ellie and Joel's steps in this gorgeous remake of one of PlayStation's most well-known titles, now's your chance to pick it up. The remake features improved visuals, new animation work and more tactical, more aggressive enemies, making exploring the post-apocalyptic USA all the more stressful and all the more engaging.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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