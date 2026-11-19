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I'm tracking the best Apple Black Friday deals LIVE: avoid the rush with these MacBook, AirPods and Apple Watch discounts
These are the deals I'd spend my money on
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Latest updates
We're only a week away from Black Friday, and the deals are heating up. We've seen some killer discounts on home appliances, audio gear, cameras and more already. Now's the time to save big on your favorite Apple tech — with many of the company's products discounted already.
But not every deal is worth it. Some of them may simply be undoing previous price hikes rather than offering genuine savings. That's why I'm here to help you find Apple deals that are actually worth your time right now.
My favorite deal right now is on the MacBook Air with M5 chip, which is currently $150 off at B&H Photo. And I've seen great discounts on Apple accessories too. For instance, the AirPods Max 2 are 22% off at Amazon! We awarded the headphones 4.5-stars in our review.
I'll be updating this blog throughout the day, so stay tuned for the biggest savings on Apple MacBooks, Watches, AirPods, Studio Displays, and more!
Quick links
- MacBook Air M5 13-inch: was 1,349 now $1,199 @ B&H
- MacBook Pro M5 14-inch: was $2,299 now $1,999 @ B&H
- iPad Air M4 13-inch: was $1,029 now $989 @ B&H
- Apple Studio Display: was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 12: was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch SE 3: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $429 @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
- Apple Magic Mouse: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon
LIVE: Latest Updates
Our favorite headphones of 2026 are 22% off
If you're an iPhone, MacBook and iPad user, there are no better headphones for you than the AirPods Max 2. Not only did we award them 4.5-stars in our review, they also bagged the Tom's Guide Best Headphones of 2026 Award. That's because they sound rich, complex, and most importantly, fun.
In addition to excellent sound quality, you're getting AirPods Pro-esque features like Head Gestures, Live Translation, Camera Remote, and improved Siri integration. The design remains unchanged (but if it ain't broke, don't fix it, right?), and you get up to 20 hours of battery life. The AirPods Max 2 (all colors) are 22% off at Amazon right now.
- AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $429 @ Amazon
The fantastic iPad Air M4 is also discounted today
So, you don't want a MacBook. How about the awesome iPad Air M4 instead? While the changes Apple made to the Air M4 are minor, that's all it really needs to be considered one of the best tablets around. We love the Air M4 for its lovely (and colorful) design, excellent 13-inch Liquid Retina Display, and the fact that it has the same retails price as the Air M3.
With the Air M4, you get more performance per watt over the previous iteration. The M4 chip delivers optimal performance and is built for Apple Intelligence. All-day battery life, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage are cherries on top of the cake. Right now, you can grab the iPad Air M4 for $989 at B&H.
- iPad Air M4 13-inch: was $1,029 now $989 @ B&H
Save $150 on the 13-inch MacBook Air M5!
"Almost perfect" is what we called the MacBook Air M5 in our review where we awarded it 4.5-stars. Its under-the-hood upgrades make it a compelling option for folks who own older models. Thanks to the M5 chip, the Air M5 offers excellent performance for web surfing, video editing, and even some AAA gaming.
Other upgrades include 512GB of base storage, which doubles the previous model’s 256GB. Thanks to the newly added Apple N1 wireless chip, you also get faster Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 connectivity, which makes a noticeable difference when you’re downloading large files. Right now, you can save $150 on the MacBook Air M5 at B&H!
- MacBook Air M5 13-inch: was $1,349 now $1,199 @ B&H
Welcome one and all!
Welcome back to Tom's Guide Apple Black Friday deals live blog! I'm Nikita, a senior reviews writer, and I'll be here all day bringing you the Apple deals that are actually worth your time right now. Whether you're after a new MacBook or an accessory, there's a deal out there for everyone.
Check out all the Apple Black Friday deals that are live at Amazon right now, and stay tuned as I handpick my favorites!
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