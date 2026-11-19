Black Friday Apple deals LIVE (Image credit: Amazon) Staff picked deals:

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We're only a week away from Black Friday, and the deals are heating up. We've seen some killer discounts on home appliances, audio gear, cameras and more already. Now's the time to save big on your favorite Apple tech — with many of the company's products discounted already.

But not every deal is worth it. Some of them may simply be undoing previous price hikes rather than offering genuine savings. That's why I'm here to help you find Apple deals that are actually worth your time right now.

My favorite deal right now is on the MacBook Air with M5 chip, which is currently $150 off at B&H Photo. And I've seen great discounts on Apple accessories too. For instance, the AirPods Max 2 are 22% off at Amazon! We awarded the headphones 4.5-stars in our review.

I'll be updating this blog throughout the day, so stay tuned for the biggest savings on Apple MacBooks, Watches, AirPods, Studio Displays, and more!