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Amazon Black Friday deals live: best sales today on TVs, Kindle, iPads, PS5 and air fryers
Amazon's Black Friday deals just dropped
Staff picked deals:
1. Top Amazon Deals
2. Editor's Choice Picks
3. Latest updates
Black Friday officially lands on November 27, which puts us just over a week away from the main event, and Amazon isn’t waiting around to drop some of its steepest discounts of the season. At Tom’s Guide, we continuously track price history across thousands of products so we can separate genuine record lows from inflated "was" prices.
Whether you’re eyeing a pair of noise-canceling headphones, upgrading your coffee setup, or finally grabbing a smartwatch to power your workouts, we’re sticking strictly to gear our reviewers have tested, loved, and can personally recommend.
Right here in this live blog, we’ll break down the best Amazon deals live today as soon as we spot them. We'll tell you which items are worth waiting on and help you shop smart without overpaying.
Let’s get into today’s standout savings.
Top Amazon deals
- shop all early Amazon Black Friday deals
- Tom's Guide Picks: Our favorite Amazon deals right now
- Stanley: tumblers from $12
- Alexa devices: deals from $15
- Skechers: sneakers from $25
- Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+: was $169 now $34
- Sony DualSense Controller: was $74 now $54
- Bissell Mini Carpet Cleaner: was $99 now $79
- TCL NXTPAPER 11" Tablet: was $369 now $279
- iPads: deals from $399
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $199
- De'Longhi Magnifica Espresso Machine: was $899 now $549
Our Top 10 Amazon Deals Right Now
LIVE: Latest Updates
Best Black Friday deals on Xbox Series X games
If you’re looking to expand your library or cross a few gamers off your holiday shopping list, Amazon’s Black Friday deals on Xbox Series X games are live. With markdowns rolling out across everything from major blockbuster releases to family-friendly favorites and annual sports titles, it’s one of the best times of the year to stock up on new games for less.
The smartest way to save on an e-reader ✨
Don’t let the last-gen label fool you. The Kindle Essentials Bundle pairs the beloved 2024 basic Kindle with a matching protective case in your choice of Matcha Green or Black. You still get the same crisp 6-inch glare-free display, ultra-lightweight build, and weeks-long battery life without paying the higher price tag of Amazon's newer models.
If you want a ready-to-gift e-reader setup out of the box, this bundle is tough to beat.
- Kindle Essentials Bundle: was $201 now $125 @ Amazon
For effortless weeknight meals
Skip the bulky countertop appliances. Ninja’s 5-quart Air Fryer Pro handles air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating in one compact footprint. It uses superheated air to deliver crispy chicken wings and golden fries with little to no oil, and the easy-clean nonstick basket means you won't dread the post-dinner scrub.
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
Beat the holiday rush with rare across-the-board savings on Dyson hair care
Dyson is still the undisputed king of gentle, heat-conscious hair styling— and if you (or someone on your holiday gift list) have been waiting for a price drop to justify the splurge, now’s your window.
Amazon has knocked serious cash off fan favorites like the Airwrap, Airstrait, and Supersonic hair dryer, so grab yours before the best colorways sell out.
- Dyson Airwrap i.d.: was $649 now $499 @ Amazon
- Dyson Airstrait Straightener: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
- Dyson Supersonic Nural: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon
You can score up to 60% off Ring, Blink, Fire TV, and more right now
Glad you’re here and welcome to our live Amazon Black Friday coverage! If you were waiting until the 27th to shop you don’t have to: Amazon just launched its 12-day Black Friday sale with some of the deepest price drops I've seen.
To kick things off, Amazon has slashed up to 60% off its own smart home and streaming essentials, including Ring Video Doorbells, Blink cameras, Fire TV Sticks, and Fire tablets. Whether you’re securing your front porch or upgrading your streaming setup, these deals are ready to grab right now.
- Amazon devices: up to 60% off Ring, Blink, Fire TV and more @ Amazon
And we’re back! Just in time for Amazon’s official 12-day Black Friday kickoff!
If you’ve been holding off on your holiday shopping, today is the day to jump in: Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale has just kicked off, bringing daily deal drops all the way through Cyber Monday on November 30.
So, let’s dive straight into the standout deals I'm spotting right now.
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