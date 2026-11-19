Black Friday officially lands on November 27, which puts us just over a week away from the main event, and Amazon isn’t waiting around to drop some of its steepest discounts of the season. At Tom’s Guide, we continuously track price history across thousands of products so we can separate genuine record lows from inflated "was" prices.

Whether you’re eyeing a pair of noise-canceling headphones, upgrading your coffee setup, or finally grabbing a smartwatch to power your workouts, we’re sticking strictly to gear our reviewers have tested, loved, and can personally recommend.

Right here in this live blog, we’ll break down the best Amazon deals live today as soon as we spot them. We'll tell you which items are worth waiting on and help you shop smart without overpaying.

Let’s get into today’s standout savings.

Top Amazon deals