Best Buy early Labor Day sale: 12 appliance deals I'd shop right now
The early Labor Day deals have arrived at Best Buy
We're inching closer to Labor Day – and the big online retailers are starting the celebrations early this year.
Best Buy has kicked off a massive Labor Day sale, with great deals on a wide-range of home appliances. If you're in need of a new oven, washing machine, microwave, or fridge, now is a fantastic time to take advantage of some really big savings. What's more, these aren't unknown brands – we're talking money off big names like LG, Whirlpool, Frigidaire, and Samsung.
Below, you'll find my 12 favorite deals from the sale. As ever these deals won't stick around forever, so if you spot something you like, make sure to move fast.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.