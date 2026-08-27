Best Buy early Labor Day sale: 12 appliance deals I'd shop right now

We're inching closer to Labor Day – and the big online retailers are starting the celebrations early this year.

Best Buy has kicked off a massive Labor Day sale, with great deals on a wide-range of home appliances. If you're in need of a new oven, washing machine, microwave, or fridge, now is a fantastic time to take advantage of some really big savings. What's more, these aren't unknown brands – we're talking money off big names like LG, Whirlpool, Frigidaire, and Samsung.

Below, you'll find my 12 favorite deals from the sale. As ever these deals won't stick around forever, so if you spot something you like, make sure to move fast.

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