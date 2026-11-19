Black Friday deals are approaching fast! We're eight days out from the big event, but retailers are already offering early discounts — including Best Buy and Walmart. If you're on the hunt for early savings, you're in the right place, because I've searched both sites and found the deals that are worth buying.

Right now Best Buy's Holiday Deals sale is going strong with deals like a $599 OLED TV and lots of discounts on Apple gear. Meanwhile, Walmart is dropping prices on kitchen appliances for easy Thanksgiving meal prep and budget-friendly laptops.

Check out my favorite deals below!

Walmart

Energizer MAX AA Batteries (24 pack): was $21 now $12 at Walmart Whether you need them for string lights, toys, or the new gadget you bought as a gift, batteries are a must for the holiday season. This pack of 24 Max AA batteries is on sale for $12 after this discount. Read more Read less ▼

Crock-Pot Manual 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $79 now $34 at Walmart This 7-quart slow cooker can help you serve a delicious meal that feeds up to 9 people and fits a 7 pound roast. Its "set it and forget it" feature makes it super helpful on an every day basis, enabling you to cook while at work or when you're doing other tasks around the house. One-pot cooking also reduces having to do multiple dishes and you can also toss its lid and the removable stoneware in the dish washer. Read more Read less ▼

Govee 49.2ft Outdoor Strip Light Evo: was $99 now $35 at Walmart Govee makes some of our favorite smart lights, and this outdoor light strip is a perfect way to get your holiday display looking extra jolly and bright. Using the Govee Home App, you can control each segment of lights' color and brightness levels, or even sync them up to music. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was $119 now $59 at Walmart This simple espresso maker is the easiest, and most affordable, way to enjoy a Nespresso machine. This is the gift for someone who perhaps just moved into a new home or who's aging coffee maker could use an upgrade. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Chromebook 315: was $239 now $197 at Walmart The Acer Chromebook 315 is worth a look if you want a big 15-inch display for cheap. It comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, which won't win any performance awards but are fine if you just want to browse the web and watch videos. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 16e: was $599 now $379 at Walmart The first Apple e-Series model has a lot going for it. While it lacks the A19 chip and MagSafe of the iPhone 17e, the iPhone 16e still offers everything you need to run Apple Intelligence. You also get a full OLED display, a premium design and a surprisingly good camera, considering it's working solo.

Price Check: $539 @ Best Buy Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: was $349 now $299 at Walmart This mid-range Samsung tablet is a great deal at this price since you get an 11" touchscreen, 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage for your apps and a free S Pen stylus packed in at no charge! Read more Read less ▼

Asus ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,999 now $1,589 at Walmart This 16-inch gaming laptop comes in “Eclipse Gray”, with its most exciting component obviously being its RTX Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU. The GPU is backed by an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy

Save 62% Amazon Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $15 at Best Buy Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and includes features like color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $15. Read more Read less ▼

Bella Pro 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker: was $59 now $19 at Best Buy Put an end to those expensive coffee runs with the Bella Pro coffee maker, which is now on sale for just $24. It can make up to 12 cups of coffee. It's also compact enough to fit on any kitchen counter or in a dorm room. Read more Read less ▼

Save 16% ($10) PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller: was $64 now $54 at Best Buy Sony’s standard PS5 pad remains one of the best controllers around thanks to its responsive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. As well as the PlayStation, you can also use it for PC and mobile gaming. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The Apple Pencil Pro is Apple's premium iPad stylus. Its gestures and haptics allow you to seamlessly create without missing a beat. It features pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity, and low latency. And it attaches to your iPad magnetically for wireless pairing and charging. Read more Read less ▼

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum: was $199 now $149 at Best Buy The Shark NV360 is a powerful, bagless, upright vacuum that can quickly deep clean carpets and hardwood floors with ease. It comes with a large, 0.9-quart capacity cup to capture debris, which can be easily removed to empty. Best of all, this 2-in-1 upright vacuum cleaner comes with a lift-away function to transform it from an upright into a handheld to tackle those quick clean-ups. Read more Read less ▼

LG 48" B6 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $599 at Best Buy This is an epic deal for a TV we called the best entry-level OLED TV of 2026. It supports 4K games at up to 120Hz and can kick it up to 144Hz with VRR enabled (a benefit for PC gamers). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format on the market. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is nearly as good as the pricier C6, but for a fraction of the cost. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15.3" 2K: was $1,299 now $629 at Best Buy There are plenty of laptops out there, but the IdeaPad 3i is one of the best around. For starters, it has a 15.3-inch 2K LED display. You also get an Intel Core 7 350 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It won't play the latest PC games, but it's a reliable machine for everyday work and entertainment. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Future)

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