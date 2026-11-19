Walmart Black Friday deals vs Best Buy Black Friday deals: I put these retailers head-to-head to see who was the best early Black Friday discounts
Walmart Black Friday deals vs Best Buy Black Friday deals — here's what you should shop in the lead-up to the event
Black Friday deals are approaching fast! We're eight days out from the big event, but retailers are already offering early discounts — including Best Buy and Walmart. If you're on the hunt for early savings, you're in the right place, because I've searched both sites and found the deals that are worth buying.
Right now Best Buy's Holiday Deals sale is going strong with deals like a $599 OLED TV and lots of discounts on Apple gear. Meanwhile, Walmart is dropping prices on kitchen appliances for easy Thanksgiving meal prep and budget-friendly laptops.
Check out my favorite deals below!
Quick Links (Walmart)
- shop early Black Friday deals at Walmart
- Energizer MAX AA Batteries (24 pack): was $21 now $12
- Crock-Pot Manual 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $79 now $34
- Govee 49.2ft Outdoor Strip Light Evo: was $99 now $35
- Acer Chromebook 315: was $239 now $197
- KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $449 now $279
Quick Links (Best Buy)
- shop early Black Friday deals at Best Buy
- Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $15
- Bella Pro 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker: was $59 now $24
- PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller: was $74 now $54
- Apple Watch Series 12: was $399 now $329
- LG 48" B6 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $599
Walmart
Whether you need them for string lights, toys, or the new gadget you bought as a gift, batteries are a must for the holiday season. This pack of 24 Max AA batteries is on sale for $12 after this discount.
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This 7-quart slow cooker can help you serve a delicious meal that feeds up to 9 people and fits a 7 pound roast. Its "set it and forget it" feature makes it super helpful on an every day basis, enabling you to cook while at work or when you're doing other tasks around the house. One-pot cooking also reduces having to do multiple dishes and you can also toss its lid and the removable stoneware in the dish washer.
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Govee makes some of our favorite smart lights, and this outdoor light strip is a perfect way to get your holiday display looking extra jolly and bright. Using the Govee Home App, you can control each segment of lights' color and brightness levels, or even sync them up to music.
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This simple espresso maker is the easiest, and most affordable, way to enjoy a Nespresso machine. This is the gift for someone who perhaps just moved into a new home or who's aging coffee maker could use an upgrade.
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The Acer Chromebook 315 is worth a look if you want a big 15-inch display for cheap. It comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, which won't win any performance awards but are fine if you just want to browse the web and watch videos.
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If you want a stylish tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen, this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 quart capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. It has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip.
Price check: $279 @ Amazon
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The first Apple e-Series model has a lot going for it. While it lacks the A19 chip and MagSafe of the iPhone 17e, the iPhone 16e still offers everything you need to run Apple Intelligence. You also get a full OLED display, a premium design and a surprisingly good camera, considering it's working solo.
Price Check: $539 @ Best Buy
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This mid-range Samsung tablet is a great deal at this price since you get an 11" touchscreen, 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage for your apps and a free S Pen stylus packed in at no charge!
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This 16-inch gaming laptop comes in “Eclipse Gray”, with its most exciting component obviously being its RTX Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU. The GPU is backed by an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.
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Best Buy
Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and includes features like color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $15.
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Put an end to those expensive coffee runs with the Bella Pro coffee maker, which is now on sale for just $24. It can make up to 12 cups of coffee. It's also compact enough to fit on any kitchen counter or in a dorm room.
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Sony’s standard PS5 pad remains one of the best controllers around thanks to its responsive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. As well as the PlayStation, you can also use it for PC and mobile gaming.
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The Apple Pencil Pro is Apple's premium iPad stylus. Its gestures and haptics allow you to seamlessly create without missing a beat. It features pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity, and low latency. And it attaches to your iPad magnetically for wireless pairing and charging.
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The Shark NV360 is a powerful, bagless, upright vacuum that can quickly deep clean carpets and hardwood floors with ease. It comes with a large, 0.9-quart capacity cup to capture debris, which can be easily removed to empty. Best of all, this 2-in-1 upright vacuum cleaner comes with a lift-away function to transform it from an upright into a handheld to tackle those quick clean-ups.
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The Apple Watch 12 features an upgraded S11 processor, improved heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) tracking, new Readiness metric, new Health Age score, and a redesigned Health app with improved recovery insights and personalized AI health/fitness guidance.
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This is an epic deal for a TV we called the best entry-level OLED TV of 2026. It supports 4K games at up to 120Hz and can kick it up to 144Hz with VRR enabled (a benefit for PC gamers). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format on the market. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is nearly as good as the pricier C6, but for a fraction of the cost.
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There are plenty of laptops out there, but the IdeaPad 3i is one of the best around. For starters, it has a 15.3-inch 2K LED display. You also get an Intel Core 7 350 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It won't play the latest PC games, but it's a reliable machine for everyday work and entertainment.
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The Samsung Q990F is the shining star of Samsung's soundbar lineup — it's got a pair of surround speakers for Dolby Atmos, and a subwoofer for the bass so that you don't have to buy a separate model. It performs well, and it's nice that you get everything in the box.
Price check: $998 @ Amazon
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The QM8L is a 2026 TV from TCL. It's a fantastic way to experience TCL's SQD Mini-LED technology for much less than what you'll spend on a higher-end model. We recently awarded this TV a 4-star rating in our TCL QM8L review for its sensational contrast, its thorough collection of features and, of course, its eye-popping color, the latter of which is made possible by TCL's intriguing new display technology.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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