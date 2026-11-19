Early Black Friday deals and holiday sales are already in action, which means it's a perfect time to save on your favorite Nike fitness gear and apparel.
Yep, Nike just entered the sales chat. You can save right now on items like running shoes, gym sneakers, basics, hoodies and more. In fact, the latest Nike Pegasus 42 running shoe is on sale for just $92 at Nike, and I've also found some savings directly on Amazon if you prefer to shop there.
You’ll want to act fast before prices return to normal. Here are 7 of the best Black Friday apparel deals I'm loving right now.
Quick links
- Visit our Amazon Storefront for the best deals right now
- Shop all Nike deals
- Nike unisex socks: was $30, now $18 @ Amazon
- Nike men's briefs 3-pack: was $47, now $35 @ Amazon
- Nike Women's One High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings: was $65, now $39 @ Amazon
- Nike pullover fleece hoodie: was $70, now $44 @ Amazon
- Nike Miler UV Repel Running Jacket: was $95, now $66 @ Amazon
- Nike Pegasus 42 sneaker: was $145, now $92 @ Nike
- Nike Metcon 10 sneaker: was $155, now $129 @ Amazon
Best Nike deals
We all know the wrong underwear can end in disaster if you're tackling a long run or intense workout. Save 26% on Nike briefs with sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool and comfortable.
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Simple, warm and fuss-free. Tick, tick, tick. Nike's midweight brushed fleece feels extra soft and smooth, plus it looks good. Choose from an array of colors and size options.
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Get your basics for less with these savings on unisex sports socks, getting you 6 pairs for just $18. They feature Nike's Dri-FIT technology with lightweight, breathable mesh to help wick moisture away and keep feet dry and comfortable all day.
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It's a modest saving, but I don't often see the 10s on sale, so any savings on the latest Metcon shoe is a good deal. It's my favorite of the entire lineup, and Nike's most versatile, flexible and grippy cross training shoe yet. In fact, it's one of the best cross training shoes you can buy. Don't believe me? Read our Nike Metcon 10 review.
Shop the women's deal here for almost 30% off.
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Nike Repel is designed to repel water to help you stay dry in wet conditions. The lightweight woven shell is smooth and durable, plus there are pockets with snap closures to offer secure storage. This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun. I love the look of this jacket, and there are plenty of colors to choose from.
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These leggings are ready for whatever you are. Their midweight, soft fabric stretches and dries quickly. Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. A drop-in pocket is included, which, as a woman, I LOVE to see.
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Earning a 3.5-star rating in our Nike Pegasus 42 review, we currently rank this as one of the best running shoes you can buy in terms of value. Compared to the Pegasus 41 (which was already great), the 42 feels even smoother and more energetic underfoot. It's a great shoe for just about any body. Extra 25% off w/ code EARLYBF.
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Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, a level 2 Reiki practitioner and fitness editor at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course.
Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future, such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.
Having coached at fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active and taken on both 1:1 and group, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, and kettlebells.
She also coaches mobility and flexibility classes several times a week.
Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.
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