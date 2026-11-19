Early Black Friday deals and holiday sales are already in action, which means it's a perfect time to save on your favorite Nike fitness gear and apparel.

Yep, Nike just entered the sales chat. You can save right now on items like running shoes, gym sneakers, basics, hoodies and more. In fact, the latest Nike Pegasus 42 running shoe is on sale for just $92 at Nike, and I've also found some savings directly on Amazon if you prefer to shop there.

You’ll want to act fast before prices return to normal. Here are 7 of the best Black Friday apparel deals I'm loving right now.

Best Nike deals

Save 26% ($12) Nike Men's Briefs: was $47 now $35 at Amazon We all know the wrong underwear can end in disaster if you're tackling a long run or intense workout. Save 26% on Nike briefs with sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool and comfortable. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% ($12) Nike Unisex Socks: was $30 now $18 at Amazon Get your basics for less with these savings on unisex sports socks, getting you 6 pairs for just $18. They feature Nike's Dri-FIT technology with lightweight, breathable mesh to help wick moisture away and keep feet dry and comfortable all day. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% ($29) Nike Miler UV Repel Running Jacket: was $95 now $66 at Amazon Nike Repel is designed to repel water to help you stay dry in wet conditions. The lightweight woven shell is smooth and durable, plus there are pockets with snap closures to offer secure storage. This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun. I love the look of this jacket, and there are plenty of colors to choose from. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% ($26) Nike Women's One High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings: was $65 now $39 at Amazon These leggings are ready for whatever you are. Their midweight, soft fabric stretches and dries quickly. Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. A drop-in pocket is included, which, as a woman, I LOVE to see. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Future)

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