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Best Buy deals with 50% off or more: 15 best discounts on OLED TVs, laptops, and soundbars

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Best Buy's biggest savings this weekend

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Looking for big savings? We're still a few weeks away from Black Friday, but there are some huge discounts to score at Best Buy this weekend. From TVs to laptops to soundbars, I've been scouring the site for deals that are 50% off or more.

Best Buy's latest sale won't stick around forever, and there's a lot to get through, so keep scrolling to check out my top picks! For more savings, see our Best Buy promo codes coverage.

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Audio

Sony MDREX14AP Wired Earbud Headphones
Sony MDREX14AP Wired Earbud Headphones: was $19 now $9 at Best Buy

Join the wired revolution! No charging, no Bluetooth pairing and no losing one earbud if it falls out. As well as 9mm drivers for dynamic sound, these Sony earbuds have a button to easily control your music.

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Jlab Jbuds Open Headphones
Jlab Jbuds Open Headphones: was $99 now $49 at Best Buy

The Jlab Jbuds Open Headphones offer incredibly good sound quality — while also letting you hear everything going on around you. They're perfect for outdoor walks, workouts or listening to music on the go.

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Samsung HW-Q990F Soundbar w/ Subwoofer & Rear Speaker
Samsung HW-Q990F Soundbar w/ Subwoofer & Rear Speaker: was $1,999 now $999 at Best Buy

The Samsung Q990F is the shining star of Samsung's soundbar lineup — it's got a pair of surround speakers for Dolby Atmos, and a subwoofer for the bass so that you don't have to buy a separate model. It performs well, and it's nice that you get everything in the box.
Price check: $998 @ Amazon

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TVs

TCL 40" Q3CR Series 1080P Roku TV
TCL 40" Q3CR Series 1080P Roku TV: was $299 now $149 at Best Buy

TCL's 2026 smart TV is on sale with 50% off. It's a 1080p set, so it won't win any awards for picture quality, but if you just want an easy way to watch with a reliable Roku TV streaming platform, it's a solid choice.

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LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV
Save 50%
LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $999 at Best Buy

The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay enhancing features including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. It's predecessor, the C5, is still a great TV and cheaper, but if you want the latest and greatest — you won't be disappointed with the C6.

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TCL 75" QM8L SQD Mini-LED 4K TV
TCL 75" QM8L SQD Mini-LED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $1,499 at Best Buy

The QM8L is a 2026 TV from TCL. It's a fantastic way to experience TCL's SQD Mini-LED technology for much less than what you'll spend on a higher-end model. We recently awarded this TV a 4-star rating in our TCL QM8L review for its sensational contrast, its thorough collection of features and, of course, its eye-popping color, the latter of which is made possible by TCL's intriguing new display technology.

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Amazon devices

Amazon Blink Mini 2K+
Save 59%
Amazon Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $16 at Best Buy

Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $16.

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Amazon Fire TV Stick HD
Save 51%
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39 now $19 at Best Buy

If you have a 4K TV, I recommend picking up a 4K streaming stick — but this is a nice discount if you have a HD TV. The 2026 Fire TV Stick HD is easier to set up than before and reduces clutter: it connects and draws power from your TV, so no need to find a power outlet.

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Ring Battery Doorbell (2-pack)
Save 56%
Ring Battery Doorbell (2-pack): was $99 now $44 at Best Buy

The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. This deal gets you two video doorbells.

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Computing

Energizer 3-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Wireless Charging Stand
Energizer 3-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Wireless Charging Stand: was $49 now $19 at Best Buy

Out of all 3-in-1 MagSafe chargers, this Energizer one provides some of the best value for money. Not only is it compact in size and can charge your Apple Watch and wireless earbuds, but it still props up your iPhone to allow StandBy Mode to run when it's in landscape.

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Acer 31.5" Nitro Gaming Curved Gaming Monitor
Save $270
Acer 31.5" Nitro Gaming Curved Gaming Monitor: was $459 now $189 at Best Buy

If you're seeking a curved gaming monitor, the appropriately named Acer Nitro Gaming Curved is a solid choice. It features a 31.5-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution, a 180Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It's also compatible with AMD's FreeSync Premium for even smoother gaming.

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Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
Save 53%
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was $419 now $199 at Best Buy

This budget-friendly 14-inch laptop delivers solid everyday performance with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The touchscreen adds convenient interactivity for work, browsing and media. It's a practical choice for students or home users who want reliable performance and touch capability.

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Appliances

Bobsweep Dustin Robot Vacuum & Mop
Bobsweep Dustin Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $749 now $189 at Best Buy

Well-loved by shoppers at Best Buy, this robot vacuum & mop combo has earned a 4.3-star rating based on over 1,700 reviews. It delivers 8000 Pa suction power and offers useful features like LiDAR mapping. It also helps that it's on sale with 75% off.

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Dyson Ball Allergy Plus Upright Vacuum
Dyson Ball Allergy Plus Upright Vacuum: was $659 now $329 at Best Buy

Dyson's Ball Allergy Plus Upright Vacuum is on sale with 50% off. Dyson makes a big claim — that this has "the strongest suction of any vacuum." We haven't tested this one ourselves yet, but shoppers at Best Buy have praised it highly for its powerful cleaning capabilities and easy manoeuvrability.

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Halloween

Winado 6FT Halloween Inflatable Death and Grave Decoration
Winado 6FT Halloween Inflatable Death and Grave Decoration: was $81 now $31 at Best Buy

It's your last chance to grab some Halloween deals before the holiday is here! This 6ft inflatable strikes an imposing figure, and the light-up feature is perfect to spook visitors.

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Joyfy 9 ft Halloween Inflatable UFO Alien Decoration
Save 59%
Joyfy 9 ft Halloween Inflatable UFO Alien Decoration: was $119 now $49 at Best Buy

This has to be one of the most unique Halloween decorations I've seen so far this year — and it's on sale with 59% off. This light-up inflatable UFO will make your decor look out of this world, and there's space to stand inside to add to the effect.

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Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

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