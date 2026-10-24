Best Buy deals with 50% off or more: 15 best discounts on OLED TVs, laptops, and soundbars

Looking for big savings? We're still a few weeks away from Black Friday, but there are some huge discounts to score at Best Buy this weekend. From TVs to laptops to soundbars, I've been scouring the site for deals that are 50% off or more.

Best Buy's latest sale won't stick around forever, and there's a lot to get through, so keep scrolling to check out my top picks! For more savings, see our Best Buy promo codes coverage.

Audio

Sony MDREX14AP Wired Earbud Headphones: was $19 now $9 at Best Buy Join the wired revolution! No charging, no Bluetooth pairing and no losing one earbud if it falls out. As well as 9mm drivers for dynamic sound, these Sony earbuds have a button to easily control your music. Read more Read less ▼

TVs

Save 50% LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $999 at Best Buy The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay enhancing features including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. It's predecessor, the C5, is still a great TV and cheaper, but if you want the latest and greatest — you won't be disappointed with the C6. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon devices

Save 59% Amazon Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $16 at Best Buy Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $16. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39 now $19 at Best Buy If you have a 4K TV, I recommend picking up a 4K streaming stick — but this is a nice discount if you have a HD TV. The 2026 Fire TV Stick HD is easier to set up than before and reduces clutter: it connects and draws power from your TV, so no need to find a power outlet. Read more Read less ▼

Save 56% Ring Battery Doorbell (2-pack): was $99 now $44 at Best Buy The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. This deal gets you two video doorbells. Read more Read less ▼

Computing

Energizer 3-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Wireless Charging Stand: was $49 now $19 at Best Buy Out of all 3-in-1 MagSafe chargers, this Energizer one provides some of the best value for money. Not only is it compact in size and can charge your Apple Watch and wireless earbuds, but it still props up your iPhone to allow StandBy Mode to run when it's in landscape. Read more Read less ▼

Save $270 Acer 31.5" Nitro Gaming Curved Gaming Monitor: was $459 now $189 at Best Buy If you're seeking a curved gaming monitor, the appropriately named Acer Nitro Gaming Curved is a solid choice. It features a 31.5-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution, a 180Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It's also compatible with AMD's FreeSync Premium for even smoother gaming. Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was $419 now $199 at Best Buy This budget-friendly 14-inch laptop delivers solid everyday performance with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The touchscreen adds convenient interactivity for work, browsing and media. It's a practical choice for students or home users who want reliable performance and touch capability. Read more Read less ▼

Appliances

Bobsweep Dustin Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $749 now $189 at Best Buy Well-loved by shoppers at Best Buy, this robot vacuum & mop combo has earned a 4.3-star rating based on over 1,700 reviews. It delivers 8000 Pa suction power and offers useful features like LiDAR mapping. It also helps that it's on sale with 75% off. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Ball Allergy Plus Upright Vacuum: was $659 now $329 at Best Buy Dyson's Ball Allergy Plus Upright Vacuum is on sale with 50% off. Dyson makes a big claim — that this has "the strongest suction of any vacuum." We haven't tested this one ourselves yet, but shoppers at Best Buy have praised it highly for its powerful cleaning capabilities and easy manoeuvrability. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween

Save 59% Joyfy 9 ft Halloween Inflatable UFO Alien Decoration: was $119 now $49 at Best Buy This has to be one of the most unique Halloween decorations I've seen so far this year — and it's on sale with 59% off. This light-up inflatable UFO will make your decor look out of this world, and there's space to stand inside to add to the effect. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Future)

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