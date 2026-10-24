Best Buy deals with 50% off or more: 15 best discounts on OLED TVs, laptops, and soundbars
Best Buy's biggest savings this weekend
Looking for big savings? We're still a few weeks away from Black Friday, but there are some huge discounts to score at Best Buy this weekend. From TVs to laptops to soundbars, I've been scouring the site for deals that are 50% off or more.
Best Buy's latest sale won't stick around forever, and there's a lot to get through, so keep scrolling to check out my top picks! For more savings, see our Best Buy promo codes coverage.
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- Sony Wired Earbud Headphones: was $19 now $9
- Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $16
- Fire TV Stick HD: was $39 now $19
- Energizer 3-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Wireless Charging Stand: was $49 now $19
- Jlab Jbuds Open Headphones: was $104 now $49
- TCL 40" Q3CR Series 1080P Roku TV: was $299 now $149
- Dyson Ball Allergy Plus Upright Vacuum: was $659 now $329
- LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $999
- Samsung HW-Q990F Soundbar w/ Subwoofer & Rear Speaker: was $1,999 now $999
Audio
Join the wired revolution! No charging, no Bluetooth pairing and no losing one earbud if it falls out. As well as 9mm drivers for dynamic sound, these Sony earbuds have a button to easily control your music.
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The Jlab Jbuds Open Headphones offer incredibly good sound quality — while also letting you hear everything going on around you. They're perfect for outdoor walks, workouts or listening to music on the go.
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The Samsung Q990F is the shining star of Samsung's soundbar lineup — it's got a pair of surround speakers for Dolby Atmos, and a subwoofer for the bass so that you don't have to buy a separate model. It performs well, and it's nice that you get everything in the box.
Price check: $998 @ Amazon
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TVs
TCL's 2026 smart TV is on sale with 50% off. It's a 1080p set, so it won't win any awards for picture quality, but if you just want an easy way to watch with a reliable Roku TV streaming platform, it's a solid choice.
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The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay enhancing features including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. It's predecessor, the C5, is still a great TV and cheaper, but if you want the latest and greatest — you won't be disappointed with the C6.
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The QM8L is a 2026 TV from TCL. It's a fantastic way to experience TCL's SQD Mini-LED technology for much less than what you'll spend on a higher-end model. We recently awarded this TV a 4-star rating in our TCL QM8L review for its sensational contrast, its thorough collection of features and, of course, its eye-popping color, the latter of which is made possible by TCL's intriguing new display technology.
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Amazon devices
Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $16.
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If you have a 4K TV, I recommend picking up a 4K streaming stick — but this is a nice discount if you have a HD TV. The 2026 Fire TV Stick HD is easier to set up than before and reduces clutter: it connects and draws power from your TV, so no need to find a power outlet.
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The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. This deal gets you two video doorbells.
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Computing
Out of all 3-in-1 MagSafe chargers, this Energizer one provides some of the best value for money. Not only is it compact in size and can charge your Apple Watch and wireless earbuds, but it still props up your iPhone to allow StandBy Mode to run when it's in landscape.
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If you're seeking a curved gaming monitor, the appropriately named Acer Nitro Gaming Curved is a solid choice. It features a 31.5-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution, a 180Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It's also compatible with AMD's FreeSync Premium for even smoother gaming.
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This budget-friendly 14-inch laptop delivers solid everyday performance with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The touchscreen adds convenient interactivity for work, browsing and media. It's a practical choice for students or home users who want reliable performance and touch capability.
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Appliances
Well-loved by shoppers at Best Buy, this robot vacuum & mop combo has earned a 4.3-star rating based on over 1,700 reviews. It delivers 8000 Pa suction power and offers useful features like LiDAR mapping. It also helps that it's on sale with 75% off.
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Dyson's Ball Allergy Plus Upright Vacuum is on sale with 50% off. Dyson makes a big claim — that this has "the strongest suction of any vacuum." We haven't tested this one ourselves yet, but shoppers at Best Buy have praised it highly for its powerful cleaning capabilities and easy manoeuvrability.
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Halloween
It's your last chance to grab some Halloween deals before the holiday is here! This 6ft inflatable strikes an imposing figure, and the light-up feature is perfect to spook visitors.
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This has to be one of the most unique Halloween decorations I've seen so far this year — and it's on sale with 59% off. This light-up inflatable UFO will make your decor look out of this world, and there's space to stand inside to add to the effect.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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