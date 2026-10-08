I dug through Best Buy's massive Techtober sale to find 12 great home appliance deals

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days may be over, but the bargains just keep coming this October. Or, rather, Techtober as Best Buy is calling its new sale.

The retail giant is slashing prices on hundreds of products in a wide range of tech categories. For this article we're focusing on small household appliances – think coffee makers, microwaves, and other essentials – but there are plenty of other items on sale right now too.

So, if you're in the market for an electric toothbrush, an air fryer, or even an LED face mask, check out our picks below. The Techtober sale only lasts till this Sunday, October 11, so if there's something you spot here make sure to act fast!

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