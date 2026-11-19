If you're looking for a new phone this Black Friday, you may be inclined to pick the latest models. They're newer, after all, and have the latest hardware and software that phone companies offer. But what if I told you that picking up an older phone might be a better option — especially if you're not looking to spend a lot of money?

The real truth is that you're not going to miss out on much when you buy last year's flagship, or even a flagship from the year before. In fact, you might even end up with a device better than some of the best cheap phones that are currently on sale — for the simple reason that these are flagships that haven't been compromised by price.

Don't believe me? Here are five reasons why buying older phones is the better option during the Black Friday sales.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

It's cheaper to buy older models

(Image credit: Future)

If you look at the cost of the latest flagship phones, you'll notice one thing they all have in common: they're expensive. Even if you do manage to get hold of those phones with some kind of discount, you're still going to be paying several hundred dollars — if not more. Older phones don't really have that issue.

The thing about phones is that releasing a new model doesn't magically make the previous generation disappear. Carriers and retailers lower the price to try and sell off inventory and during Black Friday that strategy gets turned up to 11.

For example, at the time of writing buying the Motorola Razr 2026 at Best Buy will cost you $799 — the full retail price. But last year's Motorola Razr 2025 is $250 less at $549. Likewise, Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 for $1,299, whereas the Z Fold 8 Ultra is currently $1,749.

The hardware is (usually) pretty similar

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you've looked at a new phone and thought "how is this any different from the last one?," you're not alone. Plenty of criticism has been leveled at phone companies for seemingly doing the bare minimum with each new generation, and customers realized that pretty quickly. So if the old one is basically the same as the new one, why does it matter which one you buy?

Get the best Black Friday deals right in your inbox! Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, for example. It looks and feels almost identical to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The chipset is newer, there's a Privacy Display feature, and charging speed has been increased — with 60W wired and 25W wireless charging compared to 45W and 15W on the S25 Ultra. Everything else is pretty much the same.

At the time of writing, the Galaxy S25 Ultra can be purchased for $859, though it has gone as low as $729 in the past. Meanwhile, an unlocked Galaxy S26 Ultra with no carrier obligations is on sale for $971. If you don't care about the few changes that have been made, then you can spend that extra money on something more important. Those savings could go toward some new accessories, or just your usual monthly expenses.

The performance drop isn't that significant

(Image credit: Future)

A new chipset could make major differences to how a phone performs. That's true to an extent, but it's not as though we're seeing gargantuan leaps in performance every single year.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Geekbench 3DMark Solar Bay Unlimited Galaxy S26 Ultra 3,785 / 11,563 49.37 / 12,984 Galaxy S25 Ultra 3,031 / 9,829 42.4 fps / 11,140

Using the Galaxy S26 Ultra and S25 Ultra as an example again, you can see that the switch from a Snapdragon 8 Elite to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is noticeable. Benchmarking results show a rise in computing performance, especially in multi-core testing. The same is true for graphics performance, with an increase to the raw performance score and the average framerate. But how much does the difference matter?

Looking at numbers can only tell you so much, and having used both phones, I can tell you that the difference isn't noticeable with everyday use. Perhaps if you're a fan of high-octane mobile gaming, or you tend to do a lot of performance-heavy tasks on your phone, then sure, better performance may be needed. Likewise, the S26 Ultra lasted an extra 103 minutes in our battery test, no doubt thanks to the extra energy efficiency of the newer hardware.

Is that enough to warrant the extra price? Possibly not, especially if that money could be better spent elsewhere.

You don't need to worry about software

(Image credit: Future)

In the past, anyone buying an older phone had to contend with the fact the phone may run out of official software support before they were done with it. Not only does this mean you miss out on newly-released software features, loss of security updates meant your phone was more vulnerable to attacks and other security threats — not to mention the fact that you'll eventually stop being able to use your favorite apps.

These days that's much less of a concern. Companies like Google and Samsung have pledged several years of software support on their devices — with up to seven years support on flagships. Likewise, Apple typically offers five to six years of iOS updates on all devices, and makes a point of releasing critical security updates years after other software support has dried up.

Plus, you'd be surprised at how many phone features are purely software-based. There have been instances where AI features on Samsung and Pixel phones started off as exclusive to the newest flagships, but made their way to older phones in a software update.

Extended software support isn't available on all phones, and there are a lot of brands that still offer the bare minimum of two Android updates and three years of security support. Mostly this issue affects budget brands with phones that are typically cheap enough that it makes more sense to buy the latest models — examples include Motorola G Power line and TCL.

Buying used or refurbished can be cheaper (and it's better for the environment)

(Image credit: Future)

Just because you're looking at older phones doesn't mean you should feel pressured into buying used or refurbished models. There are plenty of brand new devices available, but the older the device the less likely you'll be able to find one. That said, there are extra advantages to buying a used device instead.

For starters, used and refurbished phones are often significantly cheaper. Refurbished phones are often a little pricier than standard used phones, because their condition has been restored to the point that they're almost as good as new. Some of them even come with warranties, just to give you the extra piece of mind that things aren't likely to go wrong.

Buying a pre-owned device also means that a single phone is getting a new lease on life, and that has a much lower environmental impact. Rather than buying a brand new phone, which involves mining, manufacturing, shipping and all those other industrial processes, you're saving an older phone from going through that same process in reverse. That's a nice bonus considering you're probably more interested in the lower price tag.

Best old phone deals available now

Apple iPhone 16: was $799 now $629 at Walmart The iPhone 16 is the oldest phone Apple still sells, and it can be had for slightly less — so long as you're happy being locked to Walmart's Straight Talk MVNO. It's got good cameras and performance, as well as full access to Apple Intelligence.

Save $470 Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: was $1,099 now $629 at Walmart There's no successor to this super slim phone yet, but its age means it's a little cheaper than other Galaxy phones. Plus, unlike the iPhone Air, this one actually has two cameras to work with.

Save $440 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $859 at Walmart The Galaxy S25 Ultra is very similar to the the S26 Ultra, though it lacks the fast charging and Privacy Display. Still, you get to enjoy good performance, a bright and sharp display and long battery life, alongside the 200MP camera lens.

Apple iPhone Air: was $1,099 now $999 at Best Buy The iPhone air is slim, lightweight and far more durable than it looks. Not to mention the fact it has all the benefits of owning an iPhone like good performance, camera quality and long software support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: was $1,999 now $1,379 at Walmart The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is new, and it's expensive, but last year's model is a good $500 cheaper than the current price. It lacks the crease-free screen and larger battery, but it still offers an excellent viewing experience, battery life and camera performance.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.