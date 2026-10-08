Amazon's October Prime Day sale, Prime Big Deal Days, is over — but Best Buy TechTober lives on.

Right now Best Buy is taking up to 50% off everything from Apple gear to LG OLED TVs. If you're hankering to upgrade your tech, now's a great chance, and you don't have to wait another month for Black Friday to get here.

Below I'll share all of my favorite Best Buy TechTober deals. If you want to check out the competition, also check out the best Prime Day deals you can still get.

Editor's Choice

Laptop sale: from $349 @ Best Buy

Time for an upgrade? Best Buy has some of the best laptop deals I've seen this month. You can get AI machines from $699. With RAM prices spiking, this is a great opportunity to score a new laptop on the cheap. Read more Read less ▼

Bluetooth speakers: deals from $39 @ Best Buy

No room is complete without a mighty Bluetooth speaker. Whether you want one you can carry around or you're in search of a model that can get a party going, you're bound to find a speaker that suits your needs with prices from $39. Save on JBL, Marshall, Ultimate Ears, Bose and more. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle: $549 at Best Buy The most popular Nintendo Switch 2 bundle is the Mario Kart World package. You're getting a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of the latest entry in the popular Mario Kart racing series, and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online membership. That's a $37 saving compared to buying each piece of the bundle individually. Read more Read less ▼

DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo: was $549 now $495 at Best Buy The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is the perfect tool for vloggers and content creators, providing an affordable gimbal solution to give their video a professional look. It features awesome stabilization, strong low light performance and great battery life, all the while capturing stunning 4K footage. Read more Read less ▼

Laptops

Lenovo 14" IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $529 now $289 at Best Buy This affordable little Chromebook might not offer loads of power, but its basic specs can easily accommodate a student's needs. At 3 pounds, it's a tad bulky (for a 14-inch laptop), but its attractive design and Cosmic Blue color make traveling with it a little more fun. It sports a 14-inch 2K touchscreen display, MediaTek Kompanio 540 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Dell XPS 13: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy The Dell XPS 13 made our list of the best laptops as the best budget Windows option. It's one of our favorite Windows laptops and at $599, it's a steal. This is one portable machine, weighing just 2.2lb and measuring 12.7mm thick. Plus, boasts a gorgeous 13.4-inch 2560×1600 touch display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. And not forgetting power, this XPS machine features an Intel Core processor for excellent performance. Read more Read less ▼

Save $450 HP OmniBook X Flip: was $1,199 now $749 at Best Buy This HP OmniBook X Flip is one of the best value machines you can buy. It packs some powerful specs, too, with its Core Ultra 7-256V CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB for storage. Throw in its 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) display and you're looking at a solid laptop that packs a punch. Read more Read less ▼

HP Victus 15.6" w/ RTX 4050: was $1,474 now $899 at Best Buy If you’re into indie games or older games, there’s no need to splurge on a high-end gaming laptop. This HP Victus 15.6-inch configuration is on sale and it’s equipped with a 15.6-inch 1080p display with 144Hz refresh, AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 4050 graphics. Read more Read less ▼

Audio

JBL Go 5: was $54 now $39 at Best Buy If you want a sub-$60 Bluetooth speaker to soundtrack your next party, the JBL Go 5 is an excellent choice. It boasts a wide soundstage packed into a compact, portable frame. It looks great, sounds even better, and can be customized via a user-friendly companion app. It’s IP68-rated, so it’s highly waterproof, dustproof and drop-proof too. Read more Read less ▼

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $149 at Best Buy The Beats Studio Pro are specifically designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for. They offer improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (up to 40 hours with ANC turned off). There's also Spatial Audio support and Beats' signature strong brand look. However, our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers. Originally priced at $349, they've now on sale for over half off. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Charge 6: was $209 now $149 at Best Buy At 45 watts, the Charge 6 is significantly louder than the Flip 7, and its 28-hour battery life (24 hours standard, 4 more with Playtime Boost) means it will almost certainly outlast any gathering. It also shares the same IP68 waterproof, dustproof, and drop-proof rating, and adds a built-in powerbank so you can top up your phone while the playlist keeps running. Read more Read less ▼

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249 now $179 at Best Buy The Powerbeats Pro 2 are noise-canceling, water- and sweat-resistant, and even measure your heart rate. With the charging case, you get up to 45 hours of battery life, and they have a hook design to stay secure during workouts. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Sony WH-1000XM5: was $398 now $198 at Best Buy The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are an excellent set of cans. They offer great sound with reliable active noise cancellation, making them an ideal choice for anyone who needs a reliable audio companion. The 30 hours of battery life also make them a worthy choice. Read more Read less ▼

Appliances

Bella Pro 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker: was $59 now $29 at Best Buy Put an end to those expensive coffee runs with the Bella Pro coffee maker which is now on sale for just $29. It can make up to 12 cups of coffee. It's also compact enough to fit on any kitchen counter or in a dorm room. Read more Read less ▼

TVs

Save 40% Hisense 55" U6SF Mini-LED TV: was $749 now $449 at Best Buy Hisense's entry-level Mini-LED TV is one of the most affordable ways to secure a 55-inch TV with Mini-LED backlighting in Best Buy's sale. In addition to its Mini-LEDs, the U6SF also comes with Fire TV streaming software and full-array local dimming for improved contrast. Read more Read less ▼

LG 48" B6 4K OLED TV: was $999 now $699 at Best Buy The 2026 LG B6 is one of our favorite OLED TVs. It's an entry-level model, but it supports 4K games at up to 120Hz and can kick it up to 144Hz with VRR enabled (a benefit for PC gamers). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format on the market. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said you’d be hard-pressed to find a better-looking OLED with as many features as the LG B6. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 65" M80H Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $549 at Best Buy This sale price on Samsung's latest mid-range Mini-LED TV won't last forever, so if you're interested, I recommend jumping on it fast. While not as impressive as a higher-end, Samsung-branded Neo QLED model, the M80H offers Mini-LED performance and plenty of features for the price. Read more Read less ▼

LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,299 at Best Buy The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay enhancing features including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. It's predecessor, the C5, is still a great TV and cheaper, but if you want the latest and greatest — you won't be disappointed with the C6. Read more Read less ▼

Home

Insignia 70W Travel Adapter: was $39 now $27 at Best Buy This Insignia travel adaptor is popular with Best Buy shoppers. Packed with 2 AC Outlets, 3 USB-C Ports & 2 USB Ports, it's perfect if you have a lot of devices to charge on the go — and with 70W charging speeds, it'll juice them up fast too. Read more Read less ▼

Govee Star Light Projector: was $69 now $54 at Best Buy Govee makes some of our favorite smart lights, and this one really stands out from the pack. The Govee Star Light Projector will bathe your room in gorgeous, dynamic lighting effects — you can set it up to look like a starry night sky, or even a flowing ocean wave. It has a built-in Bluetooth speaker, too, and doubles as a white noise machine to help send you off to sleep. Read more Read less ▼

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(Image credit: Future)

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