Best Buy TechTober sale lives on: 25 best deals on Dell laptops, LG OLED TVs, JBL speakers and more
Missed Prime Day? Best Buy's TechTober sale is still underway
Amazon's October Prime Day sale, Prime Big Deal Days, is over — but Best Buy TechTober lives on.
Right now Best Buy is taking up to 50% off everything from Apple gear to LG OLED TVs. If you're hankering to upgrade your tech, now's a great chance, and you don't have to wait another month for Black Friday to get here.
Below I'll share all of my favorite Best Buy TechTober deals. If you want to check out the competition, also check out the best Prime Day deals you can still get.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Best Buy TechTober Sale
- Video games: deals from $14
- Bluetooth speakers: deals from $39
- Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $149
- Cameras: up to $1,000 off Canon, Nikon, Sony
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $398 now $198
- Laptop sale: from $349
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle: now $549 [save $37!]
- Dell XPS 13: was $799 now $599
- LG 48" B6 4K OLED TV: was $999 now $699
Editor's Choice
Laptop sale: from $349 @ Best Buy
Time for an upgrade? Best Buy has some of the best laptop deals I've seen this month. You can get AI machines from $699. With RAM prices spiking, this is a great opportunity to score a new laptop on the cheap.
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Bluetooth speakers: deals from $39 @ Best Buy
No room is complete without a mighty Bluetooth speaker. Whether you want one you can carry around or you're in search of a model that can get a party going, you're bound to find a speaker that suits your needs with prices from $39. Save on JBL, Marshall, Ultimate Ears, Bose and more.
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The most popular Nintendo Switch 2 bundle is the Mario Kart World package. You're getting a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of the latest entry in the popular Mario Kart racing series, and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online membership. That's a $37 saving compared to buying each piece of the bundle individually.
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The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is the perfect tool for vloggers and content creators, providing an affordable gimbal solution to give their video a professional look. It features awesome stabilization, strong low light performance and great battery life, all the while capturing stunning 4K footage.
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The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which is double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities. Note: Apple increased its price to $449 in June.
Price check: $399 @ Amazon
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Laptops
This affordable little Chromebook might not offer loads of power, but its basic specs can easily accommodate a student's needs. At 3 pounds, it's a tad bulky (for a 14-inch laptop), but its attractive design and Cosmic Blue color make traveling with it a little more fun. It sports a 14-inch 2K touchscreen display, MediaTek Kompanio 540 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.
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The Dell XPS 13 made our list of the best laptops as the best budget Windows option. It's one of our favorite Windows laptops and at $599, it's a steal. This is one portable machine, weighing just 2.2lb and measuring 12.7mm thick. Plus, boasts a gorgeous 13.4-inch 2560×1600 touch display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. And not forgetting power, this XPS machine features an Intel Core processor for excellent performance.
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Simply put, this is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy! We gave the smaller version of this device an excellent 4-star rating in our Acer Chromebook Spin 514 review, because it performs well in pretty much every category — it runs fast, it has long battery life and it's got a gorgeous display. Sure, it's one of the more expensive Chromebooks out there, but at a discount it's a great buy. You get a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA) touchscreen display, Core Ultra 5-115U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB UFS storage.
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This HP OmniBook X Flip is one of the best value machines you can buy. It packs some powerful specs, too, with its Core Ultra 7-256V CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB for storage. Throw in its 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) display and you're looking at a solid laptop that packs a punch.
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If you’re into indie games or older games, there’s no need to splurge on a high-end gaming laptop. This HP Victus 15.6-inch configuration is on sale and it’s equipped with a 15.6-inch 1080p display with 144Hz refresh, AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 4050 graphics.
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Bring Apple's best MacBook back down to its pre-price-hike cost, with $200 off the MSRP. Complete with 16GB of RAM, a 512SSD, 12MP Center Stage camera and all the AI Apple has to offer, this is the best time to pick up a new MacBook Air if you haven't already.
Price check: $1,099 @ Amazon
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Audio
If you want a sub-$60 Bluetooth speaker to soundtrack your next party, the JBL Go 5 is an excellent choice. It boasts a wide soundstage packed into a compact, portable frame. It looks great, sounds even better, and can be customized via a user-friendly companion app. It’s IP68-rated, so it’s highly waterproof, dustproof and drop-proof too.
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The Beats Studio Pro are specifically designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for. They offer improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (up to 40 hours with ANC turned off). There's also Spatial Audio support and Beats' signature strong brand look. However, our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers. Originally priced at $349, they've now on sale for over half off.
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At 45 watts, the Charge 6 is significantly louder than the Flip 7, and its 28-hour battery life (24 hours standard, 4 more with Playtime Boost) means it will almost certainly outlast any gathering. It also shares the same IP68 waterproof, dustproof, and drop-proof rating, and adds a built-in powerbank so you can top up your phone while the playlist keeps running.
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The Powerbeats Pro 2 are noise-canceling, water- and sweat-resistant, and even measure your heart rate. With the charging case, you get up to 45 hours of battery life, and they have a hook design to stay secure during workouts.
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The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are an excellent set of cans. They offer great sound with reliable active noise cancellation, making them an ideal choice for anyone who needs a reliable audio companion. The 30 hours of battery life also make them a worthy choice.
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Appliances
Put an end to those expensive coffee runs with the Bella Pro coffee maker which is now on sale for just $29. It can make up to 12 cups of coffee. It's also compact enough to fit on any kitchen counter or in a dorm room.
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The De'Longhi Arte Evo is just $499 right now — a huge $200 off. This all-in-one bean-to-cup makes espresso, Americanos, cold brew in minutes, and has a built in smart-tamping system. Of course, the steam wand is powerful enough for barista-quality microfoam, too.
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TVs
Hisense's entry-level Mini-LED TV is one of the most affordable ways to secure a 55-inch TV with Mini-LED backlighting in Best Buy's sale. In addition to its Mini-LEDs, the U6SF also comes with Fire TV streaming software and full-array local dimming for improved contrast.
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The 2026 LG B6 is one of our favorite OLED TVs. It's an entry-level model, but it supports 4K games at up to 120Hz and can kick it up to 144Hz with VRR enabled (a benefit for PC gamers). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format on the market. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said you’d be hard-pressed to find a better-looking OLED with as many features as the LG B6.
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This sale price on Samsung's latest mid-range Mini-LED TV won't last forever, so if you're interested, I recommend jumping on it fast. While not as impressive as a higher-end, Samsung-branded Neo QLED model, the M80H offers Mini-LED performance and plenty of features for the price.
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The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay enhancing features including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. It's predecessor, the C5, is still a great TV and cheaper, but if you want the latest and greatest — you won't be disappointed with the C6.
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Home
This Insignia travel adaptor is popular with Best Buy shoppers. Packed with 2 AC Outlets, 3 USB-C Ports & 2 USB Ports, it's perfect if you have a lot of devices to charge on the go — and with 70W charging speeds, it'll juice them up fast too.
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How often do you actually place your laptop in your laptop? It's not always the most pleasant experience, but with this desk, it'll be much more comfortable. It's designed for laptops up to 17.3 inches, and has space for accessories.
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Govee makes some of our favorite smart lights, and this one really stands out from the pack. The Govee Star Light Projector will bathe your room in gorgeous, dynamic lighting effects — you can set it up to look like a starry night sky, or even a flowing ocean wave. It has a built-in Bluetooth speaker, too, and doubles as a white noise machine to help send you off to sleep.
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Shop more sales
- shop all extended October Prime day deals
- YETI sale: deals from $10
- Amazon devices: Kindle, Fire TVs, smart bulbs from $9
- Fall jackets/hoodies: from $18
- Anker Smart Display Charger: was $39 now $25
- Skechers: from $25
- TV sale: deals from $69
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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