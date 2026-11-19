I don't ask for much for Christmas, but when I do, it's usually for a new Lego set. Fortunately, my family is kind enough to indulge me.

If you're shopping for a loved one (or just want to pick up a new set for yourself) Black Friday is the best time to buy Lego sets on sale. Right now, you can save up to 37% off on some models. I've put together a list of 30 Lego sets currently on sale. It's still a little early — I expect to see more deals closer to Black Friday itself — so I'll update this page as new sales arrive, and as I see more sets that catch my eye.

Star Wars sets

Save 30% Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram: was $99 now $69 at Amazon A 37% off saving makes this collectable Grogu model a must-have. This version is a very detailed model, and even comes with an information plaque for display. Grogu has dial operate arms, as well as a posable head and ears. And to top it off, there are accessories such as Grogu's Sorgan Frog and a cookie. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Bust: was $49 now $39 at Amazon This Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Bust is a great addition to your collection. It's relatively affordable, but makes a big impression as part of your decor. In addition to a Darth Vader bust, you also get an information plate and a Darth Vader minifigure to display. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Star Wars Rebel U-Wing Starfighter: was $69 now $55 at Amazon Nothing feels better than adding a new spaceship to your Lego Star Wars collection! This Rebel U-Wing Starfighter comes with 594 pieces and makes for an impressive display piece. It comes with four minifigures, including Cassian Andor. Read more Read less ▼

LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Walker: was $199 now $171 at Amazon Relive the Battle of Endor with this 1,513-piece set that comes with its own trooper minifig. You can rotate the AT-ST walker's head, open and close viewport shutters, and adjust the laser cannons. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Botanicals

Lego Botanicals Daisies: was $14 now $9 at Amazon Grab a set of beautiful Lego Botanicals Daisies and brighten up your decor for just $9. No need to water these plants, either. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants: was $49 now $39 at Amazon What's better than plants? Tiny Lego plants! This botanicals set contains a variety of brick greenery, including cacti and colorful flowers. Each one comes in its own pot. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Botanicals Rocking Plants: was $22 now $19 at Amazon The Lego Botanicals Happy Plants were both popular and adorable, so it's great to see some new faces added to the line. Plus, these ones have round bases that allow them to rock back and forth. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Botanicals Water Lilies: was $29 now $25 at Amazon The flowers that inspired dozens of Monet paintings can now grace your home. I especially like the clear base, which makes it look like these flowers are actually floating in water. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Botanicals Peace Lily: was $49 now $39 at Amazon Love peace lilies, but afraid your cat is going to eat them and get sick? Then try the Lego version, which has 2 furled buds, 2 partially open blooms and 2 flowers in full bloom. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Editions

Lego Editions FIFA World Cup Official Trophy: was $199 now $119 at Amazon The World Cup may be over, but the discount on this set is hard to ignore. This set recreates the FIFA World Cup Trophy in all its glory, and is an eye-catching display piece for soccer fans. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Pokémon

Lego Pokémon Eevee: was $59 now $47 at Amazon This Lego set is just adorable! Eevee is one of the most popular Pokémon out there, but this Lego set is a worthy addition to the character’s huge collection of merch. With a poseable head, legs and tail, it can be displayed in many different cute positions. It measures 7.5-inches tall. Read more Read less ▼

LEGO Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball I choose...this 2,050-piece set with one of the most iconic Pokemon characters springing up in the air out of its Poke ball. You can even pose its ears and arms. A must-have for any fan. Read more Read less ▼

LEGO Pokémon Iconic Trainer Moments Poké Ball: was $299 now $239 at Amazon This 2,386-piece set opens to reveal hidden scenes from the world of Pokémon, including a battle arena and Professor Oak's laboratory, along with 3 molded Poké Balls, 2 Pokédex tiles and more. It includes 5 characters: Red, Picnicker and Professor Oak minifigures, plus Eevee and Pikachu. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Art

Lego Art Love: was $79 now $63 at Amazon Nothing says "I love you" like the word itself! This Lego set is based on Robert Indiana's Love sculpture and is a great way to add some iconic flair to your home decor. The set even comes with two sets of instructions — perfect for building with a loved one.

Price check: $63 @ Walmart Read more Read less ▼

Lego Creator

Save 44% Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $33 at Amazon Grab this Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Space Shuttle: was $9 now $7 at Amazon There's a LEGO set for every kind of hobby, and believe it or not, some are incredibly affordable — even less than $10. This Creator 3-in-1 set is particularly great because you get three different space-themed builds from the same pieces, including two spaceships or an astronaut. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera: was $19 now $15 at Amazon This 3-in-1 kit lets you build a film camera, a video camera, or a TV with moving parts: The camera has a moving lens, buttons to press, film to load in the back and a strap, the video camera has an opening flap for filming, and the TV has an antenna. If your kid is interested in photography, it's a great way to capture their imagination. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Floral Art Decor Painting: was $29 now $23 at Amazon The Lego Floral Art model gets pride of place on this set's box — and it does look absolutely fantastic — but cast your eyes to the side and you'll see that you can also use these bricks to make a customizable Lego picture frame. I'm struggling to resist buying a few of these to display all the family photos on my shelf. Read more Read less ▼