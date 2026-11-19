The 30 best Black Friday Lego deals, picked by an AFOL
Whether you're buying for a kid or you're a kid at heart
I don't ask for much for Christmas, but when I do, it's usually for a new Lego set. Fortunately, my family is kind enough to indulge me.
If you're shopping for a loved one (or just want to pick up a new set for yourself) Black Friday is the best time to buy Lego sets on sale. Right now, you can save up to 37% off on some models. I've put together a list of 30 Lego sets currently on sale. It's still a little early — I expect to see more deals closer to Black Friday itself — so I'll update this page as new sales arrive, and as I see more sets that catch my eye.
Lego deals - quick links
- Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram: was $99 now $69 at Amazon
- Lego Star Wars Rebel U-Wing Starfighter: was $69 now $55 at Amazon
- Lego Botanicals Daisies: was $14 now $9 at Amazon
- Lego Botanicals Peace Lily: was $49 now $39 at Amazon
- Lego Pokémon Eevee: was $59 now $47 at Amazon
- Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $33 at Amazon
- Lego Creator 3 in 1 Space Shuttle: was $9 now $7 at Amazon
- LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari SF-24 F1: was $26 now $15 at Amazon
- Lego Speed Champions Time Machine from Back to the Future: was $27 now $22 at Amazon
- Lego Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera: was $19 now $15 at Amazon
Star Wars sets
This fun little stocking stuffer features Mando, Grogu, and their speeder bike that they used to zip around Tatooine.
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If you're a Star Wars fan, there's no question — this set is a must. As well as an awesome-looking Yoda bust, this set also comes with a stand to display it, a Yoda minifig and an information plate.
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A 37% off saving makes this collectable Grogu model a must-have. This version is a very detailed model, and even comes with an information plaque for display. Grogu has dial operate arms, as well as a posable head and ears. And to top it off, there are accessories such as Grogu's Sorgan Frog and a cookie.
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Luke's Landspeeder has been souped-up with Lego Smart Play functionality. If you own a Lego Smart Brick, you can use it with this set to add sound effects as you fuel the Landspeeder and start its engines.
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This Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Bust is a great addition to your collection. It's relatively affordable, but makes a big impression as part of your decor. In addition to a Darth Vader bust, you also get an information plate and a Darth Vader minifigure to display.
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Nothing feels better than adding a new spaceship to your Lego Star Wars collection! This Rebel U-Wing Starfighter comes with 594 pieces and makes for an impressive display piece. It comes with four minifigures, including Cassian Andor.
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Right now you can shop LEGO Star Wars deals on Amazon, including this mid-size Millennium Falcon starship that celebrates the 25th anniversary of the LEGO Star Wars franchise. This 921-piece set is great for memorabilia collectors.
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Relive the Battle of Endor with this 1,513-piece set that comes with its own trooper minifig. You can rotate the AT-ST walker's head, open and close viewport shutters, and adjust the laser cannons.
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Lego Botanicals
Grab a set of beautiful Lego Botanicals Daisies and brighten up your decor for just $9. No need to water these plants, either.
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This Mini Orchid is a gorgeous addition to the Lego Botanicals collection, and it's even better when it's on sale. This set comes with five pretty peach blossoms in an orange and gold pot.
Price check: $23 @ Walmart
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What's better than plants? Tiny Lego plants! This botanicals set contains a variety of brick greenery, including cacti and colorful flowers. Each one comes in its own pot.
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Looking for a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while you build. Plus, this 822-piece set makes a great gift for a loved one.
Price check: $49 @ Walmart
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The Lego Botanicals Happy Plants were both popular and adorable, so it's great to see some new faces added to the line. Plus, these ones have round bases that allow them to rock back and forth.
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The flowers that inspired dozens of Monet paintings can now grace your home. I especially like the clear base, which makes it look like these flowers are actually floating in water.
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Love peace lilies, but afraid your cat is going to eat them and get sick? Then try the Lego version, which has 2 furled buds, 2 partially open blooms and 2 flowers in full bloom.
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Lego Editions
Celebrate a soccer legend with this Lego Editions Cristiano Ronaldo Soccer Highlights set. It's a perfect way to remember the player's most iconic moments!
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The World Cup may be over, but the discount on this set is hard to ignore. This set recreates the FIFA World Cup Trophy in all its glory, and is an eye-catching display piece for soccer fans.
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Lego Pokémon
This Lego set is just adorable! Eevee is one of the most popular Pokémon out there, but this Lego set is a worthy addition to the character’s huge collection of merch. With a poseable head, legs and tail, it can be displayed in many different cute positions. It measures 7.5-inches tall.
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I choose...this 2,050-piece set with one of the most iconic Pokemon characters springing up in the air out of its Poke ball. You can even pose its ears and arms. A must-have for any fan.
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This 2,386-piece set opens to reveal hidden scenes from the world of Pokémon, including a battle arena and Professor Oak's laboratory, along with 3 molded Poké Balls, 2 Pokédex tiles and more. It includes 5 characters: Red, Picnicker and Professor Oak minifigures, plus Eevee and Pikachu.
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Lego Art
Nothing says "I love you" like the word itself! This Lego set is based on Robert Indiana's Love sculpture and is a great way to add some iconic flair to your home decor. The set even comes with two sets of instructions — perfect for building with a loved one.
Price check: $63 @ Walmart
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Lego Creator
Grab this Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals.
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For just $7, I don't know how anyone could resist bringing this cute Lego turtle home. It can even be rebuilt into a lizard or frog!
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This 3-in-1 kit for kids 7 and up lets you build a parrot perched on a branch with a movable head, wings, and tail; a frog with posable legs, and a fish with movable fins and seabed. The parrot measures 8.5 in. high, 4 in. long and 4.5 in. wide.
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There's a LEGO set for every kind of hobby, and believe it or not, some are incredibly affordable — even less than $10. This Creator 3-in-1 set is particularly great because you get three different space-themed builds from the same pieces, including two spaceships or an astronaut.
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This 3-in-1 kit lets you build a film camera, a video camera, or a TV with moving parts: The camera has a moving lens, buttons to press, film to load in the back and a strap, the video camera has an opening flap for filming, and the TV has an antenna. If your kid is interested in photography, it's a great way to capture their imagination.
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The Lego Floral Art model gets pride of place on this set's box — and it does look absolutely fantastic — but cast your eyes to the side and you'll see that you can also use these bricks to make a customizable Lego picture frame. I'm struggling to resist buying a few of these to display all the family photos on my shelf.
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Speed Champions
This Lego McLaren Race Car set comes in at an affordable price, but still looks awesome. It's simple to build, has rolling wheels and comes with a McLaren racing driver minifig.
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Several Lego Speed Champions kits are on sale, but this one is a steal with 42% off. If you're team Ferrari, it's the perfect way to show your spirit.
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Back to the Future joins the Lego Speed Champions line! We've seen Lego sets of this iconic time machine before, but they were a lot more expensive than this. Make sure to scoop up this deal while you can.
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Michael A. Prospero is the U.S. Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide. In his spare time, he also tests out the latest drones, electric scooters, and smart home gadgets, such as video doorbells. Before his tenure at Tom's Guide, he was the Reviews Editor for Laptop Magazine, a reporter at Fast Company, the Times of Trenton, and, many eons back, an intern at George magazine. He received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, where he worked on the campus newspaper The Heights, and then attended the Columbia University school of Journalism. When he’s not testing out the latest running watch, electric scooter, or skiing or training for a marathon, he’s probably using the latest sous vide machine, smoker, or pizza oven, to the delight — or chagrin — of his family.
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