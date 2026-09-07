15 last-minute Best Buy Labor Day deals on TVs, soundbars and other home theater essentials
Transform your home cinema with a new soundbar, projector or TV from Best Buy's big sale
If you're in the United States then you're no doubt aware that today is Labor Day! Hopefully you are all enjoying a break from work and perhaps taking part in some festivities or hanging out with your friends and family.
Alas, that means that Best Buy's big Labor Day sale is into its last day. But don't despair, there's still time for you to pick up a bargain or two. There's a particularly strong selection of deals on TVs, soundbars, projectors and other home theater gear. There's some big brands on offer here, including Sony and Samsung, with some great savings to be had.
Like I say, the sale ends today, so if you spot something that you like, don't wait to grab it as this is likely to be the year's biggest sale until Black Friday in November.
TVs
Soundbars
Projectors
Streaming devices
Wall mounts
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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