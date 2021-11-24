The best organic mattress in 2021: Natural mattresses for healthy sleep

Organic mattresses are made with eco-friendly and sustainably sourced materials, and are a popular choice among people who are looking for the best mattress for healthy sleep. As their name suggests, organic mattresses (sometimes referred to as natural mattresses) are free from harmful toxins, and they support sustainable farming methods and have a lower carbon footprint too.

While there are lots of natural mattresses appearing now, the very best organic mattresses use components and materials that have received the highest standard of certification from authorities such as the Global Organic Textile or Latex Standard (GOTS / GOLS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These are the gold standard and ensure that the organic mattress you have chosen really is the best in its class.

Leading natural and organic mattress brands include Avocado Green, Saatva, Birch by Helix, PlushBeds, and Awara. The best organic mattresses range in price from around $800 to well over $3,000, depending on the quality of non-toxic materials used and the size of the mattress. They are made from an array of naturally breathable materials such as wool and latex, making organic mattresses a fantastic choice for healthy sleep.

Here we round-up the best organic mattresses for all sleeping positions, with each available on a trial period so that you can test yours out at home first to ensure it really is the best choice for your sleep.

The best organic mattresses to buy now

1. Birch Natural Mattress The best organic mattress overall - ideal for all sleepers Specifications Type: Organic Mattress Firmness: 7 out of 10 Material: Natural latex, natural wool, natural cotton, birch wool, steel coils Height: 11 inches Availability: Online Trial Length: 100 nights Warranty: 25 years Best for: Hot sleepers; those on a budget; sleepers needing good back support MSRP: $1,249 - $1,999 Reasons to buy + Certified organic materials + Naturally cooling + Suits all sleeping positions + Good edge support Reasons to avoid - Too firm for lighter bodies

Organic mattresses aren’t cheap because they use natural, certified organic materials that cost more. That said, we feel that the handcrafted (in the USA) Birch Natural Mattress is well-priced for the premium certified materials used to make it, and for the support and comfort it’s designed to provide. When it’s on sale, we’ve seen the starting price of this organic hybrid drop to just $849 for a twin size, with a queen size priced at $1,299.

The Birch Natural Mattress is also one of the most cooling mattresses in this guide, so if you regularly wake up in the night because you feel too warm to sleep, this is the best organic mattress for you. How come? Because wool is one of the most breathable natural materials available, and the ventilated latex and coil layers inside the Birch take that enhanced airflow to another level.

The cover is made with GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified organic cotton, which is stretchy, soft and breathable. Beyond that lives a layer of fire retardant organic wool sustainably sourced from farms based in New Zealand. The comfort layer is made with temperature regulating wool too, followed by a pressure relief layer made of natural latex to cushion your back, hips and other pressure points. Beneath all of that lives hundreds of individual steel coils that cradle your body during sleep while reducing motion transfer. This is a firm mattress, so we’d recommend investing in one of the best mattress toppers to add a little extra comfort and softness while you’re breaking in the Birch Natural Mattress.

For those who suffer with back pain, particularly if you sleep on your back or stomach, the springs and latex inside this Birch organic mattress will help keep your spine lifted and supported. Likewise, this is the best choice for those with shoulder pain, although side sleepers may find it too firm (take a look at the Saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress further down this list instead).

Overall, the Birch Natural Mattress has a classic latex feel – its taut and springy, and offers great lift and support where you need it. For an organic mattress it ships quickly too, with shipping times estimated to be around five to ten days. You’ll have a 100-night risk-free trial to ensure it really is the best choice for you, and after that there’s a 25-year warranty to lean on when needed.

2. Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress The best budget organic mattress Specifications Type: Organic mattress Firmness: 6.5 out of 10 Material: Natural latex, natural wool, natural cotton, steel coils Height: 13 inches Availability: Online Trial length: 365 nights Warranty: Forever warranty Best for: Hot sleepers MSRP: $1,398 - $2,198 Reasons to buy + Good temperature regulation + Responds quickly to movement + Affordable for an organic mattress Reasons to avoid - Slightly higher motion transfer

The Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress is a reasonably priced hybrid latex mattress, considering that it’s certified by the Rainforest Alliance and uses GOLS-certified latex along with GOTS-certified New Zealand wool. Its biggest strength lies in its ability to keep hot sleepers cool at night and to regulate temperature: the latex is breathable and the coils boost airflow further, while the cotton cover is particularly good at wicking away moisture. All of this makes the Awara the best organic mattress for hot sleepers, as well as for those wanting a natural mattress at a cheaper price.

The medium-firm Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress is also particularly supportive for back, side and stomach sleepers weighing between 130 and 230lbs. If you want an organic mattress for heavier bodies, take a look at the Avocado Green Mattress (at No 4), as this can support a combined weight of up to 700lbs. There’s good shoulder and hip cushioning in the Awara mattress too, so it’s a good choice for sleepers with back pain.

The surface is very responsive, but the downside is that all that bounce creates more motion transfer – something to keep in mind if you’re a restless sleeper or if you share your bed with a partner. Unlike some other models here, there’s only one level of firmness. The Saatva Zenhaven Latex is a better choice if you aren’t sure what firmness you need, as that model offers two different types in one organic mattress.

But if you want a cooling organic mattress with bounce, and at a reasonable price too, then the Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress should be on your list. It's usually on sale, and is often bundled with free bedding to increase its value for money. Basic delivery is free, though Awara charges $149 for white glove delivery compared to Saatva who offers this enhanced delivery service for free. You'll get a year's mattress trial (same as Avocado), with a Forever Warranty on the mattress.

3. PlushBeds Botanical Bliss mattress The best organic mattress for pressure relief Specifications Type: Organic mattress Firmness: Medium firm (6 out of 10), Firm (7 out of 10) Material: Natural latex, natural wool, natural cotton Height: 9, 10 or 12 inches Availability: Online Trial length: 100 nights Warranty: 25 years Best for: Back support; full body pressure relief MSRP: $2,599 - $3,598 Reasons to buy + Excellent pressure relief + Sweat-wicking cover + Good back, shoulder and hip support Reasons to avoid - Heavy, especially Cal king size

The PlushBeds Botanical Bliss is one of the pricier options in our guide, but if you’re looking for superior pressure relief, this is the best organic mattress for you. The all-latex Botanical Bliss is available in three different height profiles of 9, 10 and 12 inches and is customizable in terms of firmness: choose from a medium firm or firm feel. We also love the fact that you can swap the top two latex layers at any time to make the mattress softer or firmer to suit your body and sleep needs.

If you suffer from back pain, the PlushBeds Botanical Bliss organic latex mattress is a fantastic choice – particularly if you’re a back or combination sleeper. And it’s also a great option for those with hip and shoulder pain, although stomach sleepers would be better off with the firm variation to avoid any sinkage that could worsen pain. The Botanical Bliss is also much better at isolating motion than most latex mattresses, so it’s a great choice for couples looking for an organic mattress.

The Botanical Bliss mattress sports a knitted cover made from GOTS certified organic cotton. It’s soft and breathable, and absorbs moisture to keep you dry during sleep. The naturally breathable organic wool is GOTS certified too, and it works in tandem with a layer of GOLS certified organic latex foam to cradle your entire body and deliver high levels of pressure relief. Better still, there’s no off-gassing pong here. Choose the medium firmness if you’re a side sleeper, or the medium-firm if you have a heavier body (275lbs and over) or a stomach or back sleeper.

4. Avocado Green Mattress The best organic mattress for heavier bodies Specifications Type: Organic mattress Firmness: 7 out of 10 Material: Natural latex, natural wool, natural cotton, steel coils Height: 11 inches Availability: Online, in-store Trial length: 365 nights Warranty: : 25 years Best for: Back and combi sleepers; heavier bodies; couples MSRP: $1,099 - $2,099 Reasons to buy + Supports up to 700lbs + Bouncy and firm + Suits back and combi sleepers Reasons to avoid - No body contouring

The 100% certified organic Avocado Green Mattress is a good organic mattress for those of you who are prone to sleeping hot. That’s because it has a breathable organic cotton cover that’s naturally able to wick away sweat, so you’ll feel cooler and drier, even during the warmer months. The 100% natural latex is cooling too and is combined with tall pocketed coils for a slightly bouncy yet firm feel. It’s nearly identical to the Avocado Vegan Mattress, save for some differences in the materials used.

Both mattresses contain a two-inch Dunlop latex comfort layer that lies over the top of a zone support core. This delivers different levels of support to different parts of your body, so you won’t feel the same level of firmness across the entire mattress – it will be firmer or softer in specific areas. It’s the coils that give it a firmer feel, which also makes it one of the best organic mattresses for heavier bodies and anyone who needs firmer support for their neck and back during sleep. The mattress can also support up to 700lbs of combined weight.

The combination of coils and latex makes the Avocado Green Mattress a little bouncier and therefore ideal for combination sleepers who change position a lot during the night. The downside is that motion isolation isn’t as high as it is with some other mattresses in this guide, and if you enjoy a softer mattress, look at the Saatva Zenhaven instead. But if you want a firmer bed that’s highly rated for organic materials, and that can support a higher amount of body weight, the Avocado is well worth considering. You’ll get a one-year trial, which is market-leading, and it comes with a 25-year warranty. For the latest savings, see our guide to the best Avocado Black Friday mattress sales and deals.

5. Amerisleep Organica mattress The best organic mattress for side sleepers Specifications Type: Organic Mattress Firmness: 7 (out of 10) Material: Natural Latex, Natural Wool, Natural Cotton, Joma Wool, Steel Coils Height: 13 inches Availability: Online, Stores in AZ, CO, OR and TX Trial Length: 100 nights Warranty: 20 years Best for: Side sleepers MSRP: $979 - $2,238 Reasons to buy + Great edge support + Good pressure relief + Naturally breathable and cooling Reasons to avoid - Perhaps too firm for lighter bodies

The Amerisleep Organica mattress is made in the USA and has an almost pillow top feel thanks to its one-inch layer of New Zealand Joma wool (placed beneath the organic cotton cover). That’s one of the reasons why it’s so good for side sleepers, as it offers responsiveness and gentle contouring, alongside a buoyancy that prevents you from feeling ‘stuck’ in the mattress. That buoyancy (and support) comes from a three-inch layer of natural Talalay latex, coupled with a one-inch layer of Dunlop latex and eight-inch coils.

The Joma wool is ethically sourced and the latex in the Amerisleep Organica is certified by the Rainforest Alliance and Eco-Institut, meaning the rubber trees used to produce the latex are sustainably farmed without the use of harmful pesticides. The wool is naturally sweat-wicking, meaning this is a good organic mattress for people dealing with night sweats and hot flashes.

While latex mattresses are renowned for their bounce, the Organica’s wool layer and the pocketed construction of the coils reduces motion transfer better than many other similar latex mattresses. The mattress offers gentle cradling for pressure points such as shoulders, hips and lower back, while the coils are designed to offer targeted support to the areas needing pressure relief (hips, back, neck).

The Amerisleep Organica comes on a 100-night trial, but you’ll have to sleep it on for at least 30 nights before asking for a refund if you change your mind during the trial. There’s a 20-year warranty too, and you’ll regularly find this one on sale for as low as $1,199, which is a competitive price for an organic mattress.

6. Saatva Zenhaven Natural Latex Mattress The best organic mattress if you're unsure what firmness you need Specifications Type: Organic mattress Firmness: Luxury plush (5 out of 10), gentle firm (7 out of 10) Material: Natural latex, natural wool, natural cotton Height: 10 inches Availability: Online, DC and NY viewing rooms Trial length: 180 nights Warranty: 20 years Best for: Dual sided firmness MSRP: $1,449 - $3,095 Reasons to buy + Dual sided firmness + Lower motion transfer + Naturally cooling Reasons to avoid - Heavy

The Saatva Zenhaven Natural Latex Mattress is a dual-sided mattress, meaning there's a different firmness rating on each side so that sleepers can alternate between their preferred feel, depending on their needs. The Zenhaven is therefore able to cater to a wider range of sleeping styles and body types, making it the best organic mattress for anyone who is unsure what type of firmness they need.

For example, the Zenhaven's Gentle Firm side is particularly well suited to those experiencing back pain. Why? Because it’s supportive and offers good pressure relief to the lower back. Likewise, the Gentle Firm side is a good fit for stomach sleepers because it keeps them on top of the mattress (as opposed to them sinking in) and provides support at the hips to keep your spine in alignment.

The Luxury Plush side of the Saatva Zenhaven Natural Latex Mattress works well for side sleepers as it provides enough sinkage for pressure relief. And because the mattress is made using all-natural latex, it’s extremely durable and should last much longer than something like a memory foam mattress. All that latex does make it one of the heaviest mattresses in this guide though, so you’ll need to call in reinforcements when it comes to rotating it.

The Saatva Zenhaven is also hypoallergenic, antimicrobial and, like all other models in our best organic mattress guide, it's free from harmful chemicals. All of that healthy support and comfort comes at a price though, so check out our guide to the best Saatva Black Friday mattress sales for the latest savings.

What is an organic mattress?

Organic mattresses are made using non-toxic, certified organic materials including wool, cotton and natural latex. In most cases these materials are sustainably sourced, with many organic mattress brands working to keep their supply chain as short as possible (this is especially true for beds handmade in the same country).

Not only do organic mattresses minimize the chance of allergic and asthmatic reactions, they are cooler to sleep on and they're durable too, so they last longer. So while they seem expensive in the beginning, long-term they will actually save you money. Not all organic mattress materials are suitable for all people though – if you are allergic to latex or wool, then you'll need to consider another type of mattress, such as a hybrid mattress in a box that's made of synthetic materials.

The best organic mattress brands to look out for include Birch by Helix, Avocado Green, Saatva and PlushBeds. All of them offer trial periods of at least 100 nights (some offer a year's trial), with warranties ranging from 10 years to a Forever Warranty.