FAQs

What are Avocado Mattress promo codes? Avocado Mattress promo codes are hidden vouchers that can help lower the price of items sold at Avocado. When available, Avocado coupon codes can be entered from the shopping cart dashboard. Upon entering your coupon code, the discounted price is reflected in the subtotal. The coupons can sometimes stack with Avocado Mattress sales, when available.

Does Avocado offer discounts? Avocado offers a variety of discounts to eligible consumers. Military, medical, police, firefighters, EMT, and teachers all qualify for a 5% discount on all products (opens in new tab). In each case, you'll need to verify your eligibility. The discounts are not stackable with Avocado sales.

Does Avocado offer a warranty on mattresses? Yes, when you order a mattress from Avocado, you get a 25-year warranty (opens in new tab). You also get a 1-year trial and free returns in the case you're not happy with your mattress.

Does Avocado offer free shipping? Avocado offers free shipping on all purchases. When buying a mattress or base, Avocado also offers free in-home delivery with select mattresses. Beds with free in-home delivery include the Organic Luxury Plush Mattress, Eco Pro Adjustable Bed Frame Base, Mid-Centurey Modern Bed Frame, Malibu Bed Frame, and more.

Is there an Avocado showroom near me? Avocado has retail stores/showrooms in select states. Here you can try out mattresses or make a purchase. You can look for local stores via the Purple website (opens in new tab).

Which Avocado mattress is best?

Avocado offers different mattresses for adults. Our favorite beds include:

The Avocado Green Mattress holds a spot in our best organic mattress guide. We especially recommend this bed for heavier bodies, as supports up to 700 lbs. and provides a bouncy and firm feel. It also has a breathable organic cotton cover that’s naturally able to wick away sweat, so you’ll feel cooler and drier, even during the warmer months.

holds a spot in our best organic mattress guide. We especially recommend this bed for heavier bodies, as supports up to 700 lbs. and provides a bouncy and firm feel. It also has a breathable organic cotton cover that’s naturally able to wick away sweat, so you’ll feel cooler and drier, even during the warmer months. The Avocado Eco Organic Mattress is great if you want an organic mattress that's inexpensive. It starts at $799 (twin) and has already been up to $100 off in the past. Like its more expensive siblings, the hybrid Eco Organic is packed with certified organic materials. Up to 975 pocketed coils made from recycled steel and 100% GOLS certified organic latex deliver full body-contouring, so you’ll feel supported and cradled but you won’t sink in fully.

is great if you want an organic mattress that's inexpensive. It starts at $799 (twin) and has already been up to $100 off in the past. Like its more expensive siblings, the hybrid Eco Organic is packed with certified organic materials. Up to 975 pocketed coils made from recycled steel and 100% GOLS certified organic latex deliver full body-contouring, so you’ll feel supported and cradled but you won’t sink in fully. If you're vegan, the Avocado Vegan Mattress merits your attention. Instead of wool, the mattress is made with cotton. It's also vegan certified (Vegan Awareness Foundation) and PETA-approved.

Avocado hints and tips

In addition to Avocado coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money when subscribing to Avocado:

Check the brand's sale page: Avocado frequently offers sales on mattresses, bedding, bases, and more. You can find sales any day of the week via the Avocado Mattress sale page (opens in new tab) .

Avocado frequently offers sales on mattresses, bedding, bases, and more. You can find sales any day of the week via the Avocado Mattress sale page . 100-night trial: You can try out your new mattress for 100 nights to see if it's the right mattress for you. If not, you can return it for free.

How to use Avocado promo codes

Avocado promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to checkout. On the right column of the first checkout page, you'll see a field labeled "Gift card or discount code." Manually enter your code and click the "Apply" button and the discount will be immediately shown.

What else can you buy at Avocado?

(Image credit: Avocado)

Avocado is best known for its range of organic mattresses, but there are lots of other bedding-related products available to buy online.

If you're looking for a new base for your mattress, Avocado has numerous bases and adjustable bases ranging from $189 (opens in new tab). All of Avocado's bases are organic and/or sustainable. The company also has numerous natural wood frames, nightstands, and dressers (opens in new tab).

To give your new mattress an even cozier feel, Avocado sells a wide range of bedding. This includes bed sheets, duvet covers, throw blankets, and pillow cases (opens in new tab). These can be frequently found on sale from 25% off.