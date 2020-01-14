Gimme a brake: Mac Pro’s $400 wheels let your $50,000 desktop roll away
Apple's Mac Pro costs thousands (sometimes tens of thousands), but the optional wheels have one glaring flaw.
Apple's Mac Pro costs thousands (sometimes tens of thousands), but the optional wheels have one glaring flaw.
These phones held out for at least 11 hours in our test to offer the best phone battery life.
These are the best mini PCs you can buy based on our testing and reviews. Here are top picks for family-use, gaming, business and home theater.
The Microsoft Surface Duo shows a new way of dealing with notifications, in a leaked video teasing this "peek" feature.
We compare the strengths and weaknesses of Epson, Canon, and HP printers, so help you pick the best one for you.
Windows 10 tried to deliver data with Live Tiles, but Microsoft's going in a different direction according to a new report.
The easy-on-the-eyes dark mode is finally coming to WhatsApp Web and desktop apps
Here are the best gaming PCs for any budget, including console-sized PCs and high-end rigs that are VR ready.
Patent filings and early reports suggest a new iMac is set to be announced in March, with a radical new look, powerful new capabilities and even a gaming desktop.
Trackpads, Wi-Fi cards, webcams and other peripheral devices built into millions of PCs have lousy firmware security that let the devices be hacked, a report says.
The HP Smart Tank Plus 651 has refillable ink tanks and comes with thousands of pages' worth of ink, but the low-cost printing and excellent print quality are counterbalanced by slow performance.
This design for the next iMac not only looks great, but adds in some unique and desirable features too.
Xiaomi is now offering a 60-year cloud storage plan for the ultimate savings (you may never enjoy).
Microsoft says that your Windows 10X — its dual-screen operating system — will update in less than 90 seconds, download and reboot included.
The best external hard drive deals for storing large games, photos, and 4K video files.
A next-generation iMac detailed in a recent patent looks exactly as it needs to be
From 802.11ac and mesh routers to new Wi-Fi 6 routers, these are the best WiFi routers based on performance, range and overall value.
If you want a taste of the mechanical keyboard lifestyle without committing completely, the SteelSeries Apex 5 gets the job done.
The best printer deals for your home or office. Save on photo, monochrome, color, inkjet and laser printers.
People using Google's 'Download your data' service got 'one or more videos' sent to 'unrelated users.'
Based on our testing, these are the best all-in-one printers for home and office use, photos and more.
The Basilisk V2 isn't the last word in FPS mice, but it's worth checking out if competitive multiplayer is your thing.
Gaming mouse pads provide a comfortable surface that won't wear down your mouse or get it too dirty over time. Here are our favorites.
The Razer DeathAdder V2 is a perfect example of everything that a gaming mouse should be, even if there's not much new.
The Canon Pixma TS3320 budget all-in-one offers a solid scanner, but falls short elsewhere.
Here are the best all-in-one computers, including picks for: designers, video editors, music lovers, families and value shoppers.
Microsoft Surface Duo and Neo apps will work in a number of ways to take advantage of dual-screen devices.
The Dell G5 5090 can handle both demanding games and productivity tasks with ease, but its specs are lackluster.
Here are 10 great services to store and share your photographs; create online photo albums; and share your photos with friends, family and art buyers.
Here are the best screenshot and annotation tools, from simple capture and edit tools to feature-packed professional suites.
Current page: 1