Mac Pro wheels

Gimme a brake: Mac Pro’s $400 wheels let your $50,000 desktop roll away

By Brian Westover

Apple's Mac Pro costs thousands (sometimes tens of thousands), but the optional wheels have one glaring flaw.

best phone battery life

Best phone battery life in 2020: The longest lasting smartphones

By Philip Michaels

These phones held out for at least 11 hours in our test to offer the best phone battery life.

Best mini pc

The best mini PCs in 2020

By Brian Westover

These are the best mini PCs you can buy based on our testing and reviews. Here are top picks for family-use, gaming, business and home theater.

Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft Surface Duo has a cool trick the Galaxy Fold 2 should steal

By Henry T. Casey

The Microsoft Surface Duo shows a new way of dealing with notifications, in a leaked video teasing this "peek" feature.

Epson vs Canon vs HP printer

Epson vs Canon vs HP printers: Who makes the best all-in-one?

By Eric Butterfield

We compare the strengths and weaknesses of Epson, Canon, and HP printers, so help you pick the best one for you.

Windows 10 is getting a new Start Menu

RIP Live Tiles: Windows 10 is getting a new Start Menu

By Henry T. Casey

Windows 10 tried to deliver data with Live Tiles, but Microsoft's going in a different direction according to a new report.

WhatsApp desktop dark mode

WhatsApp Dark Mode is coming to your desktop – finally!

By Matt Evans

The easy-on-the-eyes dark mode is finally coming to WhatsApp Web and desktop apps

Best gaming PC

Best gaming PCs of 2020

By Michael Andronico

Here are the best gaming PCs for any budget, including console-sized PCs and high-end rigs that are VR ready.

iMac 2020 release date, redesign, price, specs and latest rumors

By Brian Westover

Patent filings and early reports suggest a new iMac is set to be announced in March, with a radical new look, powerful new capabilities and even a gaming desktop.

Hands typing on a laptop keyboard.

Millions of Dell, HP, and Lenovo PCs sitting ducks for firmware attacks

By Paul Wagenseil

Trackpads, Wi-Fi cards, webcams and other peripheral devices built into millions of PCs have lousy firmware security that let the devices be hacked, a report says.

HP Smart Tank Plus 651 review

By Eric Butterfield

The HP Smart Tank Plus 651 has refillable ink tanks and comes with thousands of pages' worth of ink, but the low-cost printing and excellent print quality are counterbalanced by slow performance.

This gorgeous new Apple iMac is the stuff of dreams

By Richard Priday

This design for the next iMac not only looks great, but adds in some unique and desirable features too.

Xiaomi is offering a 60-year cloud subscription that may outlive the Earth

By Jesus Diaz

Xiaomi is now offering a 60-year cloud storage plan for the ultimate savings (you may never enjoy).

Meet the 2 9-inch screens of Surface Neo.

Windows 10X will deliver updates in less than 90 seconds

By Jesus Diaz

Microsoft says that your Windows 10X — its dual-screen operating system — will update in less than 90 seconds, download and reboot included.

Best external hard drive deals

Best external hard drive deals in February 2020

By Hilda Scott

The best external hard drive deals for storing large games, photos, and 4K video files.

This is what the next-gen iMac may look like

By Jesus Diaz

A next-generation iMac detailed in a recent patent looks exactly as it needs to be

Best Wi-Fi routers for 2020

By Brian Westover

From 802.11ac and mesh routers to new Wi-Fi 6 routers, these are the best WiFi routers based on performance, range and overall value.

SteelSeries Apex 5 review

By Marshall Honorof

If you want a taste of the mechanical keyboard lifestyle without committing completely, the SteelSeries Apex 5 gets the job done.

Canon MX492 Wireless Printer

Best printer deals in February 2020

By Hilda Scott

The best printer deals for your home or office. Save on photo, monochrome, color, inkjet and laser printers.

Google Photos

Epic fail: Google sent private videos in Google Photos to strangers

By Jesus Diaz

People using Google's 'Download your data' service got 'one or more videos' sent to 'unrelated users.'

Best all-in-one printers for 2020

By Brian Westover

Based on our testing, these are the best all-in-one printers for home and office use, photos and more.

Razer Basilisk V2 review

By Marshall Honorof

The Basilisk V2 isn't the last word in FPS mice, but it's worth checking out if competitive multiplayer is your thing.

Best gaming mouse pads 2020

By Marshall Honorof

Gaming mouse pads provide a comfortable surface that won't wear down your mouse or get it too dirty over time. Here are our favorites.

Razer DeathAdder V2 review

By Marshall Honorof

Editor's Choice

The Razer DeathAdder V2 is a perfect example of everything that a gaming mouse should be, even if there's not much new.

Canon Pixma TS3320 review

By Eric Butterfield

The Canon Pixma TS3320 budget all-in-one offers a solid scanner, but falls short elsewhere.

Best all-in-one computers

Best all-in-one computers 2020

By Brian Westover

Here are the best all-in-one computers, including picks for: designers, video editors, music lovers, families and value shoppers.

The Microsoft Surface Duo SDK previews how apps will work across dual screens.

Microsoft shows how the dual-screen Surface Duo and Neo will work

By Henry T. Casey

Microsoft Surface Duo and Neo apps will work in a number of ways to take advantage of dual-screen devices.

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop 5090 review

By Marshall Honorof

The Dell G5 5090 can handle both demanding games and productivity tasks with ease, but its specs are lackluster.

The 10 Best Photo Storage and Sharing Sites

By Mike Prospero

Here are 10 great services to store and share your photographs; create online photo albums; and share your photos with friends, family and art buyers.

20 best screenshot tools

By John Corpuz

Here are the best screenshot and annotation tools, from simple capture and edit tools to feature-packed professional suites.