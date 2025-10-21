<a id="elk-8528da60-26e9-4b45-8fe6-148f6a81588f"></a><h2 id="galaxy-xr-vs-apple-vision-pro-2">Galaxy XR vs Apple Vision Pro</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="1c313b4f-de08-45cd-a506-7d59f6d7c0df"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="JA2yeoB7kpJc6vBAnvRxVF" name="Galaxy XR vs Vision Pro M5" alt="Samsung Galaxy XR vs Vision Pro M5 headsets" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/JA2yeoB7kpJc6vBAnvRxVF.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Samsung / Apple)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="e4f89667-af1a-45ab-a301-510827a39671">Assuming a ship date sometime in the next month or so, Samsung's Galaxy XR headset will arrive more than 1.5 years after Apple's Vision Pro headset arrived. In fact, Apple has even updated the Vision Pro, releasing <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/vr-ar/apple-vision-pro-with-m5-chip-unveiled-heres-all-the-upgrades-and-whats-missing">a new version that runs on M5 silicon</a>.</p><p>Any time Apple and Samsung release products in the same category, you're going to see comparisons spring up &mdash; especially since the Galaxy XR and Vision Pro have similar designs and seem to offer many of the same experiences (at least if we go by the demos Samsung has shown up until now).</p><p>Based on what we know so far about all the Project Moohan disclosures and augmented by leaked reports of the device's specs, we've put together a <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/vr-ar/samsung-galaxy-xr-vs-apple-vision-pro-m5-which-mixed-reality-headset-will-win">Galaxy XR vs. Apple Vision Pro M</a>5 comparison. But one of the biggest differences could be price as even if the Galaxy XR hits the higher end of its rumored price range, it would still cost hundreds of dollars less than Apple's $3,499 headset.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>