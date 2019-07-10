Best All-in-One PCs 2019

Best Overall All-In-One Asus Zen AiO Pro Z240IE The Asus Zen AiO Pro Z240IE delivers potent processing, discrete graphics and a lovely 4K touch screen, all in a stylish, yet affordable design. View Site

All-in-one PCs are a great middle ground for those seeking a great home computer — they take up less room than traditional towers, and offer more screen space than most laptops. These unique PCs pack their components, ports and monitors into a single unit, allowing you to easily prop one onto your desk, plug in and get to work (or play).

The new Apple Mac Pro is here, and while it's not the all-in-one the iMac Pro was last year, the new design is stunning, with sharp new looks, an upgradeable design and a gorgeous monitor to match.

Dell has announced the 2019 versions of the Inspiron 24 5000 AIO and Inspiron 27 7000 AIO, giving the new models an Infinity Edge display, a pop up webcam, a full range of processor options and Nvidia MX 110 graphics. Check out the full details and our hands-on photos from Computex.

How Much Do All-in-One PCs Cost?

All-in-One PCs run the gamut from affordable to premium pricing. Budget-friendly systems can be found for less than $1000, but will generally be limited to full HD resolution displays and low-powered Celeron and Pentium processors. Premium desktops can cost $2,000 or more, and boast 4K displays, the latest Intel Core i7 processors and discrete graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD.

Since these units are always plugged in, you might want to also invest in a good surge protector to make sure your all-in-one stays in good shape.

Best Overall All-In-One

(Image credit: Future)

Asus Zen AiO Pro Z240IE Best Overall All-In-One SPECIFICATIONS Display: 23.8-inch display with 3840 x 2160 resolution | Special Features: USB Type-C | Processor: Intel Core i7-7700T | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Reasons to Buy Beautiful 4K display Strong general performance USB Type-C Reasons to Avoid Dim display Minimal support for modern gaming Buzzy speakers $1,199.99 View at Amazon

The Asus Zen AiO Pro Z240IE delivers potent processing, discrete graphics and a lovely 4K touch screen, all in a stylish, yet affordable design. Equipped with an Intel Core i7-7700T processor and Nvidia GeForce 1050 graphics card, this stylish all-in-one delivers strong performance, a gorgeous 4K display and a healthy feature set.

Best Value All-in-One

(Image credit: Future)

Acer Aspire S 24 Best Value All-in-One SPECIFICATIONS Display: 23.8-inch display, 1920 x 1080 resolution | Special Features: Qi wireless charging | Processor: Intel Core i5-8250U | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 Reasons to Buy Decent overall performance Excellent design Wireless charging built-in Some future-proofing Reasons to Avoid Slow hard drive No touch screen Low-res webcam $700.39 View at Walmart 10 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Acer Aspire S 24 looks far more premium than its sub-$1,000 price, thanks to an ultra-slim display and a design that incorporates wireless charging alongside solid performance. Acer even manages to fit a webcam into the barely-there display bezel.

Best for Photo/Video Editing

(Image credit: Future)

Apple iMac with 5K Retina Display (27-inch) Best for Photo/Video Editing SPECIFICATIONS Display: 27-inch, 5120 x 2880 display | Special Features: Siri | Processor: Intel Core i7 processor | Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 580 graphics Reasons to Buy Speedy performance Plenty of graphics muscle Brilliant display Familiar iMac design Reasons to Avoid No touch option Awkward port placement Magic Mouse is inoperable when charging No height adjustment $1,389.99 View at Amazon 154 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Apple 27-inch iMac with 5K Retina display is a must for photo and video editors, thanks to its stunning display and potent performance, but it's also a great choice for anyone who wants a capable desktop. Movies and photos look stunningly true-to-life on the iMac's 27-inch, 5120 x 2880 screen, and with a powerful 7th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and AMD Radeon Pro graphics inside, there's plenty of performance muscle to power any of your editing duties. Even with its new upgrades, the latest iMac retains its stunningly slim design, and includes Apple's Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard.

Best All-in-One for Artists

(Image credit: Future)

Microsoft Surface Studio 2 Best All-in-One for Artists SPECIFICATIONS Display: 28-inch, 4500 x 3000 touch display | Special Features: Pulls down for drawing, included stylus | Processor: Intel Core i7-7820HQ | Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070 Reasons to Buy Excellent design lets you use as a desktop or drawing board Flexible hinge Excellent display quality Strong audio Best-in-class pen support Reasons to Avoid Pricey Inconvenient port placement Hardware is dated from the start $2,399.22 View at Amazon

The Microsoft Studio 2 ($4,199 as tested) is the best thing around for anyone who does digital art, thanks to a gorgeous touchscreen that drops down low for comfortable touch and pen use. The better-than-4K display looks amazing, the touch screen supports both the Surface Pen and Surface Dial and the design is top-notch.

Best All-in-One for Pros

(Image credit: Future)

Apple iMac Pro Best All-in-One for Pros SPECIFICATIONS Display: 27-inch, 5120 x 2880 display | Special Features: Up to 128GB of RAM | Processor: Intel Xeon W processor (8, 10, 14, 18 core options) | Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro Vega 64 Reasons to Buy Professional-grade processing and graphics power Enormous amounts of memory Sleek design comes in Space Gray Excellent display Reasons to Avoid Not user-upgradable No HDMI ports No height adjustment Mouse is inoperable when charging $4,689 View at Adorama

When it comes to all-in-one systems, they just don’t come more powerful than this. The Apple iMac Pro reclaims to Pro title with way more power than any consumer will ever need, making it the perfect addition to the video studio, the audio engineering booth or the architect’s office. Equipped with a 10-core Intel Xeon processor, workstation grade graphics and a mind-bending 128GB of RAM, this machine is pure power.

Best All-in-One For Audio

(Image credit: Future)

Dell XPS 27 7760 Best All-in-One For Audio SPECIFICATIONS Display: 27-inch, 3840 x 2160 display (touch optional) | Special Features: Integrated Soundbar | Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 | Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 570 Reasons to Buy Tremendous sound Excellent 4K touch screen Strong performance Great keyboard and mouse. Reasons to Avoid Big and heavy design Nearly inaccessible ports Awkward webcam placement $4,207.50 View at Amazon

The Dell XPS 27 7760 makes an encore as the best sounding all-in-one around. This sweet sounding all-in-one has a 27-inch 4K display, potent Intel Core i7 processing, AMD’s latest Radeon RX 570 graphics card and a built-in, 10-speaker soundbar that will blow you away. If you want big, bright sound without an external speaker set, this is the PC to get.

Best Gaming All-in-One

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO Y910 Best Gaming All-in-One SPECIFICATIONS Display: 27-inch, 2560 x 1440 display | Special Features: Intel RealSense camera, upgradeable design, VR-ready | Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Reasons to Buy Excellent gaming and VR performance Crisp quad-HD display Upgradable design RealSense camera Reasons to Avoid No 4K display option $161.93 View at Walmart 15 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Lenovo's IdeaCentre Y910 isn't just an impressive all-in-one, it's also a legitimately great gaming PC. Sporting up to an Nvidia GTX 1080 graphics card, this feature-packed desktop can handle the most graphically intense PC games and power your VR headset without breaking a sweat. It also features a depth-sensing RealSense camera, a fast Core i7 processor and a 27-inch quad HD screen that games look gorgeous on. But the real kicker is its upgradeable design, which allows you to keep the Y910 fresh by swapping out its RAM, storage and graphics cards.

Best 4K All-in-One

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 910 Best 4K All-in-One SPECIFICATIONS Display: 27-inch, 3840 x 2160 touch display | Special Features: Lay-flat mode, Intel RealSense camera | Processor: Intel Core i7-6700T | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 950A Reasons to Buy Vivid, high-res display Adjustable monitor-arm Strong performance Reasons to Avoid Ports are hard to reach Keyboard makes annoying squeak noise Display dimmer than average Check Amazon 15 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Lenovo Ideacentre AIO 910's rich 4K display isn't just great for movies and photos — it can also be laid flat for digital drawing and sketching. Factor its strong processor and graphics performance and loud speakers, and you've got a great 4K-capable all-in-one for getting work done.

How We Test All-in-One PCs

Every all-in-one we review goes through a variety of benchmark tests in Purch Labs as well as long hours of real-world use. As with our laptop reviews, we use a colorimeter to measure the brightness, color accuracy and color gamut of each all-in-one's display.

For performance, we use the Geekbench 4 test to measure a system's overall processing abilities. We also run a custom spreadsheet test to see how long a PC takes to match 20,000 names to addresses. To evaluate each system's hard drive speed, we measure how long it takes to copy 4.97 worth of files.

If an all-in-one has discrete graphics, we run it through many of the same benchmarks we use for gaming PCs. That includes 3DMark Fire Strike, as well as the built-in benchmark tools of games like Rise of the Tomb Raider, Hitman and Grand Theft Auto V. If an all-in-one is made to support virtual reality, we'll also run the SteamVR Performance Test.

Most importantly, we spend a ton of time simply using each all-in-one PC for everyday activities. We watch movies, do work, play games, and blast music on the speakers, all to get a better sense of which ones are worth your money.