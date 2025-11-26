<a id="elk-eb051d50-fa39-4e49-b389-4ecfe331d9fb"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-the-macbook-live-blog">Welcome to the MacBook live blog!</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="f4d8de36-70a9-402a-aee5-2e3d09fa816f"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:4000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="b4G6qEML4sZPqrV5CqnShh" name="Black Friday MacBook deals" alt="Black Friday MacBook deals" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/b4G6qEML4sZPqrV5CqnShh.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="4000" height="2250" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="08579016-5137-4cc3-9c67-53f69345df25">If you're looking to buy a new MacBook during Black Friday, you're in luck! We're tracking the best MacBook deals happening now, which is an easy task since every MacBook is current on sale at various retailers. Be sure to bookmark this page as we'll continue updating with the best MacBooks and accessories you should buy.</p>\n\n<ul id="09cbe50e-6346-48b4-a570-abd3edb9b27d"><li><strong>MacBook Air 13" (M1):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/568844/9383?subId1=tomsguide-us-1009669697158434670&amp;sharedId=tomsguide-us&amp;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-MacBook-Air-13-3-inch-Laptop-Space-Gray-M1-Chip-8GB-RAM-256GB-storage%2F609040889" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $999 now $549 @ Walmart</strong></a></li><li><strong>MacBook Air 13" (M2):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=tomsguide-us-7573238948058063881&amp;sharedId=tomsguide-us&amp;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fproduct%2Fapple-macbook-air-13-inch-laptop-apple-m2-chip-built-for-apple-intelligence-16gb-memory-256gb-ssd-midnight%2FJJGCQ8WQR5" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $799 now $649 @ Best Buy</strong></a></li><li><strong>MacBook Air 13" (M4):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0DZDC3WW5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-5339521929259086240-20" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $999 now $749 @ Amazon</strong></a></li><li><strong>MacBook Air 15" (M4):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0DZDBWM5B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1441473774693529014-20" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $1,199 now $949 @ Amazon</strong></a></li><li><strong>MacBook Pro 14" (M5/512GB):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0FWD5MR3L%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-9378272788674883715-20" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon</strong></a></li><li><strong>MacBook Pro 14" (M4 Pro/512GB):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0DLHY2BJ6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1222572737806008447-20" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $1,999 now $1,749 @ Amazon</strong></a><strong></strong></li><li><strong>MacBook Pro 16" (M4 Pro/512GB):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0DLHN4B38%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1421845436179919533-20" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $2,499 now $2,189 @ Amazon</strong></a><strong></strong></li><li><strong>MacBook Pro 16" (M4 Max/1TB):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0DLHMYX53%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-4246384861049262617-20" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $3,499 now $3,063 @ Amazon</strong></a></li></ul>\n