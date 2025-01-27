AMD claims its Ryzen AI Max+ 395 APU outperforms Nvidia’s RTX 4070 laptop GPU — here are the numbers

AMD has just shared gaming benchmark results for its Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" chip (via Wccftech). Based on the company’s internal testing, its upcoming APU outclasses Nvidia’s RTX 4070 laptop GPU in gaming performance. If accurate, the best gaming laptops with Nvidia GPUs could face serious competition from Team Red.

Like the rest of the Strix Halo series, the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip is based on the new Zen 5 architecture for its CPU while its Radeon 8060S iGPU is based on RDNA 3.5 — with the integrated graphics packing 40 compute units and clocking up to 2900 MHz. The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 packs 16 cores, 32 threads, and a base speed of 3.0 GHz. This means AMD’s Halo Strix chips have more graphics cores for GPU performance and a faster shared memory interface with quicker bandwidth.

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 vs Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

(Image credit: AMD)

Moving to AMD’s gaming benchmarks, the company compared the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU inside the Asus ROG Flow Z13. The company tested 17 games at 1080p resolution at High settings. These numbers show raw performance free of upscaling from the frame-generation tech found in AMD and Nvidia’s respective laptop GPUs.

As you can see, the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 outperformed the Nvidia RTX 4070 laptop GPU on every game tested. On average, we see 50% better performance across the board. We don’t know the power configurations for the systems AMD tested, but the company’s internal benchmarks are impressive.

Outlook

AMD’s numbers look promising for its flagship AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 APU. Of course, we’ll need to test these laptop GPUs ourselves to see if AMD’s numbers are close to what we see above. If accurate, laptops with Nvidia GPUs might not be the default choice for gamers.

Given AMD’s internal gaming benchmarks for the AI Max+ 395 and the promise of 87% lower power consumption according to what the company announced during CES 2025, we could be in for a serious treat this year. We can’t wait to try out Halo Strix laptops to see what they can do. Stay tuned for more!

