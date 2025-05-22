Computex day 3: the most eye-catching tech from the world's biggest computing event

Computex is sailing towards the finish line for another year. The show is wrapping up its fourth day, so this is our whistle-stop look at what caught our eye during day three of the event.

With most of the big announcements out of the way, we've given out our picks of the best products of Computex 2025 here, but there are still a few items that got our pulses up that didn't make the list. Like an incredible sim racing rig, a custom PC build that looks like a tank and a pair of earbuds that promise real-time language translation.

So, let's take a look at what caught our eye on day three of the show.

Asetek racing rig

(Image credit: Future)

This all-new racing rig from Asetek is several months away from release. And while our resident sim racing expert Jason England got some time with it, we're still not allowed to tell you what it's called.

According to Jason, it feels incredible to sit and drive in, but the real kick here is its price. With everything included (such as its wheel, wheel base, pedals and the seat to connect it all to), it'll be land at $1,000. Pricey? Yes, but from what it offers, you'd find other rigs cost twice as much — if not more.

Asus TUF Gaming T500

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

This gaming rig from Asus is an interesting proposition — it sports an RTX 5060 Ti GPU and an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU. The latter is a mobile processor made for laptops, so it's very weird to find it tucked away in a gaming desktop.

It might seem strange, but there's method to Asus' madness. By bringing these two components together, the company can keep the cost down (it's looking locked at $1,099), and therefore use other high-quality components that would normally be too pricy to include in a budget gaming PC.

Of course, we'll need to wait and get our hands on it for some proper testing to find out if that laptop CPU and desktop GPU combo works out.

Thermalright tank mod case

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

We were marvelling at the custom PC builds on the show floor in yesterday's roundup, but this one takes the prize. It's a custom tank mod case from Thermalright complete with movable wheels.

All of its ports and components are situated on the back, including its power switch, but the real fun is how it was made.

Taking over three months to manufacture, it's built with 500 individual CNC parts and comes with that gamer-ready RGB glow on the railguns.

MSI’s MEG Vision X AI desktop PC

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Those who follow the world of Computex closely may recall MSI's MEG Vision X AI desktop PC from last year's show. Back then, it was just a concept; now it's the real deal.

The form factor is the same: it's a gaming PC with an AI-powered touchscreen display on the front. But now we're playing with power, so to speak. For 2025, MSI has packed it with an Intel Ultra 9 285K processor, an Nvidia RTX 5090 graphics card and 64GB of DDR5 RAM. It means the $7,500 price tag isn’t as hard to swallow as it may appear.

My colleague Anthony Spadafora has been following this machine from concept to reality and got some serious hands-on time with it on the show floor this year.

Read the full story: I watched this beast of a gaming PC turn into an AI power house — but the dashboard-like second screen is its coolest feature

Acer AI TransBuds

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Acer can lay a strong claim to the MVP at Computex this year, the company is absolutely killing it with some solid new products. Alongside its new laptops and a smart ring, it also revealed an all-new pair of earbuds designed to break down language barriers.

The Acer AI TransBuds offer real-time translation through earbuds, using AI-based speech recognition and semantic analysis, so you can have a two-way conversation in two completely different languages and know what the other is saying. And there's no overly long, awkward delay, either.

Unfortunately, the company didn't give us any word on pricing or availability, but the Acer AI TransBuds look to be a must-have travel accessory in the future.

Read the full story: I wore Acer's AI translation earbuds to chat in different languages — and I was blown away