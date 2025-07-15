How is this RTX 5070 gaming laptop SO cheap?! Get $1,280 off now, $80 off my favorite portable SSD and more — Power Picks

Yep, you did read that right!

Today’s power picks are the real deal — I’m talking over $1,000 off an RTX 5070 gaming laptop, the best gaming monitor deal I’ve ever seen in 2025 and 38% off my favorite portable SSD.

Given we’re still in the immediate aftermath of Prime Day, I’m shocked we’re seeing savings that are actually better than what we saw during Amazon’s big event. That’s right, every single one of these deals are the same price or lower than I saw them last week.

Not only that, but every single one of yesterday’s power picks are at the same price, so you still have time to get $150 off an M4 MacBook Air and a huge $920 off that RTX 5060 gaming PC! But for now, let’s get into today’s top deals.

Today’s power picks

Hasee T8 Pro 16-inch gaming laptop (RTX 5070)
Cheapest RTX 5070 gaming laptop
Hasee T8 Pro 16-inch gaming laptop (RTX 5070): was $2,599 now $1,319 at Newegg

I nearly did a spittake seeing an RTX 5070 gaming laptop for cheaper than most RTX 5060 systems. The Hasee T8 Pro is surprisingly power-packed for $1,280 off — offering an Intel Core i7-14700HX CPU, RTX 5070 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD alongside that 16-inch QHD panel with 180Hz refresh rate. From playing on a Hasee laptop myself a few months back, the touchpad will probably feel a bit mushy, and the plastic shell will feel a bit cheap to the touch. But if your focus is price-to-performance, there’s no better value in gaming laptops right now.

Asus TUF Gaming 24-inch gaming monitor (1080p 180HZ)
Under $100
Asus TUF Gaming 24-inch gaming monitor (1080p 180HZ): was $139 now $94 at Newegg

If you’re going for this laptop, you need a good cheap gaming monitor to connect it to for home play, and that’s where this $45 off Asus TUF Gaming VG249Q3R comes in. For under $100, you’re bagging a buttery smooth 1080p panel with a 180Hz refresh rate, Extreme Low Motion Blur technology for a 1ms response time, alongside variable overdrive for those moments you need some esports-esque reaction times.

Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD (2TB)
Lowest price!
Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD (2TB): was $209 now $129 at Amazon

For speed, reliability, durability and extreme portability, the Sandisk Extreme is my go-to portable SSD, and you can snag one for $80 off right now. It’s speedy enough to run entire Final Cut Pro files off for me with 1,050 MB/s read speeds, very strong with 3-meter drop protection and IP65 water and dust resistance, and even comes with a carabiner loop to pop it on your backpack for extra security.

ABS Cyclone Aqua Gaming PC
Use code "SS10PER4"
ABS Cyclone Aqua Gaming PC: was $1,699 now $1,349 at Newegg

The RTX 5060 Ti is one of my personal favorite mid-range GPUs, and its been built into this all-round beast of a gaming PC that is now $350 off with code SS10PER4. Alongside the GPU, in this Cyclone case, you’ve got an Intel Core i7-14700F CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD. This is a packed PC ready for 1440p gaming.

HyperX Cloud III
$20 off
HyperX Cloud III: was $99 now $76 at Amazon

A gaming headset is one of the low-key best upgrades you can make to the immersion of your PC gaming, but sound is often one of the quickest to ignore. Now at $20 off for a HyperX Cloud III, one of the best wired gaming headsets you can buy with 53mm drivers, an upgraded microphone, support for DTS X spatial audio and improved durability, there’s no reason to ignore it anymore!

Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.

