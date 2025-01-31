Looking for an RTX 5090? Scalpers are happy to sell you one for a shocking price

If you're searching where to find the newly-released Nvidia RTX 5090, you're in luck, as scalpers are happy to sell you one. Maybe lucky isn't the right word because they're also looking for upwards of $7,000 for the GPU, which starts at $1,999 at its regular, non-scalped price.

Nothing about scalpers gouging buyers is surprising — whenever a coveted new item launches, scalpers are the first to buy as many as they can with the explicit goal of reselling them at significant profits. Sure, there's always the risk that an item isn't as popular as scalpers expect, but with high-end video cards, it's a pretty safe bet, especially with Nvidia saying, "stock-outs may happen."

On the eBay solid listing page for Nvidia RTX 5090s, one sold for as much as $10,000. Fortunately, those $10,000 sales seem to be outliers, as plenty went for around $2,700. This is still a hefty profit if the scalper paid $1,999, but it's not nearly as absurd as the one who got $10,000 (or even this one that went for $$6,750).

Only time will tell how fast Nvidia makes more RTX 5090 GPUs, but it's not just the top-of-the-line model going way over retail. Some 5080 GPUs sell for as much as $2,000 on eBay, which is quite the jump from the $999 price tag.

The RTX 5070 Ti and the RTX 5070 are launching soon, and they'll probably suffer a similar fate. If you want one of Nvidia's more affordable cards, you'll need to be in line waiting to get one because they'll be gone before you know it, and you'll have to resort to paying double or triple on eBay.

Early reports suggest we could be looking as many as three months until the stock levels off for the new models.

