Asus just revealed GeForce RTX 5060 Ti ahead of launch — here's your first look

We know Nvidia is preparing to reveal its GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics card. It's a more affordable GPU, so it's not exactly on the radar of the hardcore PC gaming enthusiast, but it's worth having on your radar if you don't need top-of-the-line.

While not officially revealed by Nvidia, Asus looks to have shown off the first official look at the GPU in a video, even if the company didn't name-drop the card.

While showing off all kinds of Hatsune Miku stuff launching in the East, Asus also featured a yet-unannounced graphics card, which the sleuths at VideoCardz.net have determined to be the upcoming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, thanks to a previous post by Asus that featured the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti name. Connecting the dots confirms that this is indeed that card.

(Image credit: Asus)

While the video doesn't tell us much about the upcoming GPU, it does reveal that it'll have a standard 8-pin power connector. Early renders showed a hidden connector, but those images didn't include the power connector.

The card Asus showed off also confirms that the PCIe connector doesn't have 16 lanes attached, which means it's using the PCIe 5.0 x8 spec.

None of the details in this leak are groundbreaking — there's been ample speculation about these specs already.

GeForce RTX 5060 Ti benchmarks

While we haven't seen anything official yet, benchmarks for the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti leaked recently, giving us a good idea of the power this GPU will bring to the table.

Leaked Geekbench tests emerged showing a 20% performance boost over the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB. The card is slated to launch in 8GB and 16GB models, but the leaked benchmark is for the 16GB version.

Further showing that this is a budget-friendly GPU, it lags behind the RTX 5070 by almost 33% in the benchmarks, which isn't overly surprising considering the two cards will have a sizable price difference once Nvidia officially reveals the RTX 5060 Ti in a few days.