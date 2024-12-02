Amazon Cyber Monday deals are now LIVE: Amazing discounts on TVs, laptops, Switch and more

Cyber Monday deals are officially here! I'm a deals writer for Tom's Guide, and I'm here live bringing you the best Cyber Monday Amazon deals as they come in.

As you'd expect Amazon has some of the best Cyber Monday deals on the market, with discounts across every category. With that many options, it is easy to feel overwhelmed, but I'm here to help.

For months, I've been tracking price drops on Amazon products to prepare for Cyber Monday. Whether you're eyeing a Kindle or a new pair of AirPods, I'm here to recommend products with the best possible savings — many of which we've personally tested.

One of my favorite sales so far is the LG C4 OLED 4K TV sale from $896 at Amazon. This is one of the best OLED TVs we've tested and is a hugely popular purchase.

The AirPods Pro 2 is another great Cyber Monday Amazon deal at just $154, but note that this sale is coming in and out of stock. And if you're looking to upgrade to a video doorbell, you can get the Ring Battery Doorbell for just $59, which is 40% off.

Make sure to bookmark this page as I'll be here through Tuesday bringing you the best Cyber Monday Amazon deals. There's plenty more deals coverage happening at Tom's Guide, so check out our Amazon promo codes page too.

My Favorite Amazon deals

iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party. A similar deal is available once again for the iPhone 16 Pro and Boost Mobile coverage through Amazon.

Amazon devices: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Cyber Monday is an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon devices or buy that new device you've been meaning to get. From Fire TV Sticks to Ring Video Doorbells, Amazon is slashing over 50% off its prices with deals as low as $17. As a bonus, some devices even come with a free smart bulb.

TV sale: deals from $59 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $154 at Amazon Apple's AirPods are some of my favorite earbuds, thanks to their incredibly comfortable fit and excellent noise canceling. They sound pretty good as well, and they've got a very serviceable 6-hour battery life.

Hisense U8N 55" Mini-LED 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $649 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. It features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too. It offers all of this for a far lower price than most of the competition in the Mini-LED class.

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Best value bundle GoPro Hero13 Black Accessories bundle: was $449 now $349 at Amazon This accessories bundle is easily the best action camera deal right now. It includes the Hero13 Black, two batteries, a microSD card, a pouch and a grip, all for only $10 more than the sale price of the base GoPro Hero13 Black. You're effectively getting all of the accessories above for just $10! The Hero13 Black is already a great deal at its sale price given how recently it was released, making this bundle awesome value. If I were to pick any deal to snatch this Cyber Monday, it's this one!

Yeti sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Amazon has deals on Yeti cups, coolers, ice buckets and more starting from $17. The high-quality drinkware rarely goes on sale, so we recommend hopping on these deals ASAP.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $14 @ Amazon

Show your feet some love this holiday season with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its early Cyber Monday sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $14. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle: was $39 now $29 at Amazon From soup and coffee to water and iced tea, this bottle will keep your liquids hot and your cold drinks cool for up to 24 hours. It's extremely durable and great for bringing along during travels, work or camping trips. It's designed with a leak-resistant lid, so you can toss it in your backpack without worrying about any spills.

BowFlex SelectTech 552: was $549 now $379 at Amazon The BowFlex SelectTech 552 range from 5-52 lbs in 5 lb increments, making them ideal for beginners and advanced lifters. The rubber grip makes them easy to hold (even with sweaty hands) and you get a two-month free membership to BowFlex's workout app JRNY, which has motion-tracking routines designed for these specific dumbbells.

Laptops

MSI Katana 15 (RTX 4070): was $1,399 now $1,232 at Amazon We've seen this gaming laptop drop to $1,099 during Black Friday sales, so we're hoping that discount returns. You are getting a machine that features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It has the power to run top PC games smoothly on its 16-inch QHD+ 165Hz display.

Nintendo Switch

Sea of Stars: was $39 now $24 at Amazon Sea of Stars is a charming throwback to classic RPGs boasting engaging turn-bases combat and stunning pixel art graphics. In the vein of legendary role-playing experiences, you set off on a perilous quest epic, assembling a crew of loyal followers, and if you get bored of battling monsters, you can always go fishing to pass the time instead.

Just Dance 2025 Edition: was $49 now $19 at Amazon Just Dance is a fantastic game for parties and fun cardio exercise. Children and adults can get hours of enjoyment from the easy dance routines, and for true fitness enthusiasts, this game comes with a dedicated 'fitness' mode. The 2025 edition contains music from iconic pop stars like Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga.

Sonic x Shadow Generations: was $49 now $29 at Amazon Sonic Generations has been remastered for the current generation, and this fan-favorite platformer has never looked (or played) better. Plus, this package includes a new Shadow Generation chapter which might just be even better than the base game. Sonic x Shadow Generation might just be the Blue Blur's most compelling game to date.

Kindle Deals

Amazon Kindle (2024): was $109 now $84 at Amazon The Kindle (2024) is on sale for the first time, and it’s an excellent device for readers on the go. It’s the lightest and most compact Kindle yet, weighing just 5.56 oz. It has a bright, glare-free 6-inch display and is extremely comfortable to hold. However, there’s no waterproofing, so if you want that feature you’ll have to upgrade to the Kindle Paperwhite.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2024): was $199 now $154 at Amazon The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is now on sale. The non-Signature Kindle Paperwhite (2024) tops our list of the best Kindles, and while ultimately we think that version is better value, the Signature Edition includes a few nice extra features. You get no ads as standard, 32GB of storage, and wireless charging. There’s also a light sensor, which means brightness can be adjusted automatically depending on the environment you’re reading in.

TVs

TCL 65" QM7 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $697 at Amazon TCL always has some incredible TV deals but its QM7 is a great deal this Cyber Monday. TCL teamed up not only with the NFL but also Call of Duty to make its 2024 TVs the most apt for motion processing and it shows. With its new QD-Mini-LED technology, the QM7 pulls out all the stops and comes equipped with the latest HDR certifications on one of the brightest panels yet.

Samsung 43" QN90D QLED TV: was $1,297 now $897 at Amazon QLED TVs are all about high brightness and great contrast, both of which the Samsung QN90D delivers in spades. Right now, the Samsung QN90D QLED TV is $400 off at Amazon, and if you're looking to replace a TV in a room with too much ambient light, the QN90D is a great pick.

Samsung 55" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,697 now $997 at Amazon The Samsung S85D is a well-rounded OLED TV that features all of the latest technology, including Dolby Atmos support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's built on one of the best AI upscaling chips and leverages Samsung's Tizen OS that has cloud gaming services baked right into the TV. The S85D pulls out all the stops without costing a high premium, making it a great gift this holiday season.

Price check: $999 @ Best Buy

Samsung 55" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,297 at Amazon The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.

Panasonic 65" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,399 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

Phones

Motorola Edge 2024: was $549 now $349 at Amazon Even though it's technically not Motorola's flagship phone, the Motorola Edge 2024 still carries its weight with its performance, sleek design, gorgeous pOLED display, dual cameras, and speedy 68W TurboPower charging that will get it to a decent level in 30 minutes of charging.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 at Amazon While it might be considered as the cheaper version of the Pixel 8, there is no doubt that the Pixel 8a has several advantages, including the best camera performance of any phone under $500. This is a great time to grab one of Google's best affordable smartphones. In our Pixel 8a review we praised the several of the great AI features, the stylish matte design and the brighter screen.

Samsung Galaxy S24: was $799 now $659 at Amazon Small but still mighty, the Galaxy S24 is a capable flagship Android phone that you might still consider small in a world dominated by huge handsets. Its cameras, chipset performance and AI features match or better any other full-size flagship phone you could throw at it.